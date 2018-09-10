Titans' Derrick Henry: Struggles in Week 1 defeat
Henry rushed 10 times for 26 yards and caught his only target for five more in Sunday's 27-20, Week 1 loss to Miami.
Henry failed to find any rhythm in a game that was delayed on multiple occasions by lightning storms. Conversely, fellow Titans running back Dion Lewis was the team's most impressive offensive player, with 110 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Henry will need to step things up moving forward or risk losing an even greater share of snaps to Lewis. Quarterback Marcus Mariota left this game with an elbow injury, and any extended Mariota absence would mean bad news for Tennessee's entire offense.
