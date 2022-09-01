Landry (knee) suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday's practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Titans haven't yet commented on Landry's status, so some confirmatory tests might yet remain, but it appears that the team's defense has suffered a brutal injury just 10 days before Sept. 11's season-opener against the Giants. Landry is coming off a 12-sack season in which he was selected to his first Pro Bowl, and he signed a a five-year, $87.5 million contract extension with Tennessee this offseason.