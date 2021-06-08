Reynolds' projected role has diminished since the Titans acquired Julio Jones, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Reynolds spent the first four seasons of his career buried on the Rams' depth chart behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, as well as Sammy Watkins and Brandin Cooks at various points. It appeared that he was destined for a bigger role after joining the Titans in the offseason, but the team's recent addition of Jones calls into question how many targets Reynolds may see as a member of a run-heavy offense. Even so, Reynolds should remain on the field regularly in three-receiver formations.