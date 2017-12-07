Ryan (concussion) did not participate at the Titans' practice Wednesday, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ryan exited Sunday's win over the Texans to be evaluated for a concussion and did not return to the game. Head coach Mike Mularkey indicated the 26-year-old may be able to practice Thursday, according to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com.

