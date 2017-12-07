Titans' Logan Ryan: Sits out practice Wednesday
Ryan (concussion) did not participate at the Titans' practice Wednesday, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Ryan exited Sunday's win over the Texans to be evaluated for a concussion and did not return to the game. Head coach Mike Mularkey indicated the 26-year-old may be able to practice Thursday, according to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com.
