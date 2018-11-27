Pruitt caught his lone target for 13 yards in Monday's 34-17 loss to the Texans.

Pruitt hauled in his catch to convert a first down on the Titans' opening drive of the second half. It was just his second reception of the season -- his first came in Week 11 -- and there is no obvious path to him becoming more involved in the passing game thanks to the emergence of Jonnu Smith and the involvement of Anthony Firkser at the tight end position.

