Succop failed to attempt a kick in the Sunday's 21-0 loss to the Ravens.

The Titans' offense couldn't get anything going against the Ravens, relegating Succop to the sideline for the entire game. However, he's converted nine of his 10 field goals this season and had at least two attempts in every week prior to this performance. That makes him a reasonable option to rely on moving forward, despite this disappointing result.

