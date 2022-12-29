The Titans have placed Tannehill (ankle) on IR, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Tannehill is thus officially ruled out for the remainder of the regular season and won't be available to the Titans unless the team makes a deep playoff run. In his absence, Malik Willis and Joshua Dobbs (who is expected to start Thursday night's game against the Cowboys) will handle the team's QB duties in the coming weeks.