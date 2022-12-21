Tannehill (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Tannehill, who was listed as a non-participant at Tuesday's walkthrough, has one more chance to log practice snaps ahead of Saturday's game against the Texans, but at this stage Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests that there's doubt the veteran QB will be able to play this weekend. If Tannehill ends up sidelined versus Houston, Malik Willis would be in line to make his third career regular season start.
More News
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Listed as DNP on estimate•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Could miss time due to ankle•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Scores on ground Sunday•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Returns to game•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Carted off the field Sunday•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Takes every rep Thursday•