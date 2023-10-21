Tannehill (ankle) hasn't yet been ruled out for the Titans' next game Oct. 29 against the Falcons following the team's Week 7 bye, but he's considered unlikely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tannehill sat out the final quarter of the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Ravens in London after suffering a right high-ankle sprain. Though the sprain is to the same ankle that he had tightrope surgery on in December, the latest version of the injury isn't considered as significant and won't require another procedure. However, Tannehill is sporting a cast on his lower leg and is using crutches so as not to put any weight on his injured ankle, so he still looks like he could still require a multi-week recovery. Malik Willis dressed as the Titans' No. 2 quarterback in Week 6 and came on in relief of the injured Tannehill, but head coach Mike Vrabel hasn't revealed whether Willis or rookie second-round pick Will Levis would draw the starting nod Week 8 if Tannehill can't play.