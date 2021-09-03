Tyreek Hill was already viewed as a locked-in WR1 heading into drafts last August, but he solidified himself as possibly the WR1 overall heading into 2021 drafts. Of course, that is at least in part contingent on Aaron Rodgers' situation in Green Bay -- and how it impacts Davante Adams. Still, with arguably the most explosive traits of any receiver in the NFL, arguably the most gifted deep ball passer in the NFL, and Travis Kelce to draw coverage, Hill is one of the best assets at the position.

We want to keep you up to date with everything surrounding his 2021 profile. Below, we'll break down Hill's outlook, changes in his ADP, where he's going in mock drafts, training camp/preseason updates (when the time comes) and more.

2021 Outlook

When Tyreek Hill is on his game, he's a top-five Fantasy receiver with potential to be the studliest stud in the game. After what he did last year (21.1 PPR points per game), you already knew that. But when the speedster was banged up in 2019, he wasn't quite as good as his annual draft status would suggest (15.2 PPR points per game). The truth is that Hill is the most explosive receiver in the NFL thanks to his break-neck speed and his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

So long as he's healthy, Hill will give your Fantasy team a real shot to win every week. A schedule that includes suspect secondaries in L.A., Las Vegas, New York, Philadelphia, Tennessee, Dallas and Cincinnati only makes his case stronger. That's why you'll consider him with a top-15 overall pick in every single draft you're in. Don't be shy to take him ahead of every other wideout in non-PPR formats, and pretty much every receiver except for Davante Adams in PPR. (Dave Richard)

Changes in ADP

*All ADP data is courtesy of FantasyFootballCalculator.com and for half-point PPR scoring.

Hill's ADP has remained mostly stagnant and he comes off the board at the end of the first round.

CBS Mock Draft position

8/18 half-PPR 12-team: Round 1, No. 9 overall

8/12 half-PPR 10-team: Round 2, No. 12 overall

8/6 PPR Superflex mock: Round 2, No. 17 overall

8/3 non-PPR mock: Round 1, No. 12 overall

7/28 full-point PPR mock: Round 1, No. 11 overall

7/20 half-PPR mock: Round 1, No. 11 overall

7/7 Superflex mock: Round 2, No. 23 overall

6/16 full-PPR mock: Round 1, No. 9 overall

6/9 Superflex mock: Round 2, No. 15 overall

Training camp/Preseason updates

8/5: Hill returned to practice after missing just a few days with knee tendinitis. It's nothing to worry about at this time.