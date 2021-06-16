We had another fun mock draft Tuesday night during our live stream on YouTube. It was a 12-team, PPR mock draft, and I highly encourage you to watch the results as it happened here.

In this draft, we had some awesome guests joining our CBS Sports crew, including Nate Hamilton (The Game Day), Ben Gretch (Odds Checker), Andy Singleton (Expand The Boxscore), David Mendelson (Triple Play Fantasy) and Samantha Previte (The Action Network). And there were some interesting draft picks that we debated.

For example, Davante Adams fell to Round 2 at No. 18 overall. The concern over Aaron Rodgers not playing in Green Bay this season has clearly impacted Adams' Fantasy value, and Ben got a potential steal if all is well with Rodgers and the Packers in 2021.

We know there's a lot of hype for Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts now that Julio Jones is gone from Atlanta, and Andy took that to a new level. He drafted Pitts in Round 3 as the No. 4 tight end off the board behind Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and George Kittle, and clearly Andy didn't want to miss out on getting one of his guys in Pitts.

We spent some time talking about Heath drafting Mike Davis in Round 4 at No. 46 overall. He went after Josh Jacobs and before Myles Gaskin and Travis Etienne. I like Gaskin better but didn't mind Davis getting drafted there. However, it was split on if Davis was drafted too soon among our panel.

There are plenty of other draft picks you should examine, and you should study these teams from a great group of analysts. For my team, I went with a little bit of a different strategy in this mock draft.

Picking at No. 9 overall, I started my team with three running backs with Austin Ekeler, Cam Akers and J.K. Dobbins. While I've done this before, typically I'll draft a receiver in the fourth round, and I could have done it again with available options that I like a lot in CeeDee Lamb and Robert Woods. Instead, I drafted Patrick Mahomes, who was easily the top player still on the board.

I finally started drafting receivers in Round 5 with Tyler Lockett, Courtland Sutton, Brandin Cooks and Marquise Brown with my next four picks, and I like how this worked out. I also added Devin Singletary and Darrell Henderson for running back depth, and my other receivers are Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tre'Quan Smith.

Tight end could be a question mark since I waited on the position and drafted Adam Trautman and Blake Jarwin. I like both as sleepers, so hopefully one pans out as a consistent starter. If that happens, this team should have the chance to be a solid playoff contender

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Podcast Host

2. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

3. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

4. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host

5. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

6. Nate Hamilton, The Game Day

7. Ben Gretch, Odds Checker

8. Andy Singleton, Expand The Boxscore

9. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

10. David Mendelson, Triple Play Fantasy

11. Samantha Previte, The Action Network

12. Dan Schneier, Fantasy Editor

Round By Round Round 1 Pos Team Player 1 Frank Stampfl C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 R.J. White D. Cook RB MIN 3 Heath Cummings D. Henry RB TEN 4 Adam Aizer T. Kelce TE KC 5 Dave Richard A. Kamara RB NO 6 Nate Hamilton S. Barkley RB NYG 7 Ben Gretch J. Taylor RB IND 8 Andy Singleton E. Elliott RB DAL 9 Jamey Eisenberg A. Ekeler RB LAC 10 David Mendelson A. Jones RB GB 11 Samantha Previte T. Hill WR KC 12 Dan Schneier J. Mixon RB CIN Round 2 Pos Team Player 13 Dan Schneier S. Diggs WR BUF 14 Samantha Previte N. Chubb RB CLE 15 David Mendelson N. Harris RB PIT 16 Jamey Eisenberg C. Akers RB LAR 17 Andy Singleton D. Hopkins WR ARI 18 Ben Gretch D. Adams WR GB 19 Nate Hamilton C. Ridley WR ATL 20 Dave Richard A. Gibson RB WAS 21 Adam Aizer J. Jefferson WR MIN 22 Heath Cummings A. Brown WR TEN 23 R.J. White D. Metcalf WR SEA 24 Frank Stampfl T. McLaurin WR WAS Round 3 Pos Team Player 25 Frank Stampfl M. Thomas WR NO 26 R.J. White D. Waller TE LV 27 Heath Cummings K. Allen WR LAC 28 Adam Aizer D. Swift RB DET 29 Dave Richard G. Kittle TE SF 30 Nate Hamilton A. Robinson WR CHI 31 Ben Gretch C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC 32 Andy Singleton K. Pitts TE ATL 33 Jamey Eisenberg J. Dobbins RB BAL 34 David Mendelson C. Carson RB SEA 35 Samantha Previte M. Sanders RB PHI 36 Dan Schneier J. Jones WR TEN Round 4 Pos Team Player 37 Dan Schneier C. Godwin WR TB 38 Samantha Previte A. Cooper WR DAL 39 David Mendelson D. Moore WR CAR 40 Jamey Eisenberg P. Mahomes QB KC 41 Andy Singleton D. Montgomery RB CHI 42 Ben Gretch C. Lamb WR DAL 43 Nate Hamilton A. Thielen WR MIN 44 Dave Richard R. Woods WR LAR 45 Adam Aizer J. Jacobs RB LV 46 Heath Cummings M. Davis RB ATL 47 R.J. White M. Gaskin RB MIA 48 Frank Stampfl T. Etienne RB JAC Round 5 Pos Team Player 49 Frank Stampfl T. Hockenson TE DET 50 R.J. White M. Evans WR TB 51 Heath Cummings M. Andrews TE BAL 52 Adam Aizer C. Kupp WR LAR 53 Dave Richard D. Johnson WR PIT 54 Nate Hamilton K. Hunt RB CLE 55 Ben Gretch J. Chase WR CIN 56 Andy Singleton K. Golladay WR NYG 57 Jamey Eisenberg T. Lockett WR SEA 58 David Mendelson B. Aiyuk WR SF 59 Samantha Previte J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 60 Dan Schneier C. Claypool WR PIT Round 6 Pos Team Player 61 Dan Schneier J. Allen QB BUF 62 Samantha Previte D. Goedert TE PHI 63 David Mendelson K. Murray QB ARI 64 Jamey Eisenberg C. Sutton WR DEN 65 Andy Singleton J. Jeudy WR DEN 66 Ben Gretch D. Prescott QB DAL 67 Nate Hamilton C. Samuel WR WAS 68 Dave Richard L. Jackson QB BAL 69 Adam Aizer D. Smith WR PHI 70 Heath Cummings D. Chark WR JAC 71 R.J. White C. Edmonds RB ARI 72 Frank Stampfl J. Williams RB DEN Round 7 Pos Team Player 73 Frank Stampfl T. Boyd WR CIN 74 R.J. White T. Higgins WR CIN 75 Heath Cummings R. Anderson WR CAR 76 Adam Aizer R. Mostert RB SF 77 Dave Richard M. Carter RB NYJ 78 Nate Hamilton O. Beckham WR CLE 79 Ben Gretch D. Samuel WR SF 80 Andy Singleton J. Herbert QB LAC 81 Jamey Eisenberg B. Cooks WR HOU 82 David Mendelson W. Fuller WR MIA 83 Samantha Previte J. Landry WR CLE 84 Dan Schneier D. Harris RB NE Round 8 Pos Team Player 85 Dan Schneier T. Sermon RB SF 86 Samantha Previte A. Rodgers QB GB 87 David Mendelson L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC 88 Jamey Eisenberg M. Brown WR BAL 89 Andy Singleton J. Waddle WR MIA 90 Ben Gretch N. Fant TE DEN 91 Nate Hamilton R. Tannehill QB TEN 92 Dave Richard L. Fournette RB TB 93 Adam Aizer R. Wilson QB SEA 94 Heath Cummings M. Gordon RB DEN 95 R.J. White J. Robinson RB JAC 96 Frank Stampfl J. Hurts QB PHI Round 9 Pos Team Player 97 Frank Stampfl M. Pittman WR IND 98 R.J. White J. Conner RB ARI 99 Heath Cummings A. Brown WR TB 100 Adam Aizer K. Drake RB LV 101 Dave Richard I. Smith TE MIN 102 Nate Hamilton T. Cohen RB CHI 103 Ben Gretch Z. Moss RB BUF 104 Andy Singleton R. Jones RB TB 105 Jamey Eisenberg D. Singletary RB BUF 106 David Mendelson G. Edwards RB BAL 107 Samantha Previte C. Davis WR NYJ 108 Dan Schneier M. Gallup WR DAL Round 10 Pos Team Player 109 Dan Schneier J. Williams RB DET 110 Samantha Previte D. Johnson RB HOU 111 David Mendelson J. Smith TE NE 112 Jamey Eisenberg D. Henderson RB LAR 113 Andy Singleton J. White RB NE 114 Ben Gretch D. Parker WR MIA 115 Nate Hamilton C. Beasley WR BUF 116 Dave Richard T. Hilton WR IND 117 Adam Aizer J. Brown WR LV 118 Heath Cummings T. Coleman RB NYJ 119 R.J. White D. Mooney WR CHI 120 Frank Stampfl M. Jones WR JAC Round 11 Pos Team Player 121 Frank Stampfl A. Dillon RB GB 122 R.J. White T. Brady QB TB 123 Heath Cummings L. Murray RB NO 124 Adam Aizer T. Pollard RB DAL 125 Dave Richard J. Reagor WR PHI 126 Nate Hamilton J. McKissic RB WAS 127 Ben Gretch M. Hardman WR KC 128 Andy Singleton R. Gage WR ATL 129 Jamey Eisenberg A. Trautman TE NO 130 David Mendelson R. Moore WR ARI 131 Samantha Previte N. Agholor WR NE 132 Dan Schneier R. Tonyan TE GB Round 12 Pos Team Player 133 Dan Schneier H. Ruggs III WR LV 134 Samantha Previte N. Hines RB IND 135 David Mendelson E. Moore WR NYJ 136 Jamey Eisenberg A. St. Brown WR DET 137 Andy Singleton M. Williams WR LAC 138 Ben Gretch R. Bateman WR BAL 139 Nate Hamilton L. Thomas TE WAS 140 Dave Richard P. Campbell WR IND 141 Adam Aizer A. Mattison RB MIN 142 Heath Cummings J. Burrow QB CIN 143 R.J. White D. Watson QB HOU 144 Frank Stampfl K. Gainwell RB PHI Round 13 Pos Team Player 145 Frank Stampfl P. Lindsay RB HOU 146 R.J. White J. Crowder WR NYJ 147 Heath Cummings T. Lawrence QB JAC 148 Adam Aizer T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR 149 Dave Richard G. Davis WR BUF 150 Nate Hamilton S. Watkins WR BAL 151 Ben Gretch J. Meyers WR NE 152 Andy Singleton Rams DST LAR 153 Jamey Eisenberg T. Smith WR NO 154 David Mendelson Football Team DST WAS 155 Samantha Previte S. Shepard WR NYG 156 Dan Schneier G. Bernard RB TB Round 14 Pos Team Player 157 Dan Schneier T. Higbee TE LAR 158 Samantha Previte C. Kirk WR ARI 159 David Mendelson R. Stevenson RB NE 160 Jamey Eisenberg B. Jarwin TE DAL 161 Andy Singleton K. Toney WR NYG 162 Ben Gretch T. Lance QB SF 163 Nate Hamilton A. Green WR ARI 164 Dave Richard Q. Ollison RB ATL 165 Adam Aizer A. Rodgers WR GB 166 Heath Cummings D. Evans RB TEN 167 R.J. White R. Penny RB SEA 168 Frank Stampfl T. Tagovailoa QB MIA Round 15 Pos Team Player 169 Frank Stampfl Ravens DST BAL 170 R.J. White 49ers DST SF 171 Heath Cummings Broncos DST DEN 172 Adam Aizer Buccaneers DST TB 173 Dave Richard Steelers DST PIT 174 Nate Hamilton Jaguars DST JAC 175 Ben Gretch Bills DST BUF 176 Andy Singleton C. Hubbard RB CAR 177 Jamey Eisenberg Patriots DST NE 178 David Mendelson D. Williams RB KC 179 Samantha Previte Colts DST IND 180 Dan Schneier Browns DST CLE Team by Team Frank Stampfl Rd Pk Player 1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 24 T. McLaurin WR WAS 3 25 M. Thomas WR NO 4 48 T. Etienne RB JAC 5 49 T. Hockenson TE DET 6 72 J. Williams RB DEN 7 73 T. Boyd WR CIN 8 96 J. Hurts QB PHI 9 97 M. Pittman WR IND 10 120 M. Jones WR JAC 11 121 A. Dillon RB GB 12 144 K. Gainwell RB PHI 13 145 P. Lindsay RB HOU 14 168 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA 15 169 Ravens DST BAL R.J. White Rd Pk Player 1 2 D. Cook RB MIN 2 23 D. Metcalf WR SEA 3 26 D. Waller TE LV 4 47 M. Gaskin RB MIA 5 50 M. Evans WR TB 6 71 C. Edmonds RB ARI 7 74 T. Higgins WR CIN 8 95 J. Robinson RB JAC 9 98 J. Conner RB ARI 10 119 D. Mooney WR CHI 11 122 T. Brady QB TB 12 143 D. Watson QB HOU 13 146 J. Crowder WR NYJ 14 167 R. Penny RB SEA 15 170 49ers DST SF Heath Cummings Rd Pk Player 1 3 D. Henry RB TEN 2 22 A. Brown WR TEN 3 27 K. Allen WR LAC 4 46 M. Davis RB ATL 5 51 M. Andrews TE BAL 6 70 D. Chark WR JAC 7 75 R. Anderson WR CAR 8 94 M. Gordon RB DEN 9 99 A. Brown WR TB 10 118 T. Coleman RB NYJ 11 123 L. Murray RB NO 12 142 J. Burrow QB CIN 13 147 T. Lawrence QB JAC 14 166 D. Evans RB TEN 15 171 Broncos DST DEN Adam Aizer Rd Pk Player 1 4 T. Kelce TE KC 2 21 J. Jefferson WR MIN 3 28 D. Swift RB DET 4 45 J. Jacobs RB LV 5 52 C. Kupp WR LAR 6 69 D. Smith WR PHI 7 76 R. Mostert RB SF 8 93 R. Wilson QB SEA 9 100 K. Drake RB LV 10 117 J. Brown WR LV 11 124 T. Pollard RB DAL 12 141 A. Mattison RB MIN 13 148 T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR 14 165 A. Rodgers WR GB 15 172 Buccaneers DST TB Dave Richard Rd Pk Player 1 5 A. Kamara RB NO 2 20 A. Gibson RB WAS 3 29 G. Kittle TE SF 4 44 R. Woods WR LAR 5 53 D. Johnson WR PIT 6 68 L. Jackson QB BAL 7 77 M. Carter RB NYJ 8 92 L. Fournette RB TB 9 101 I. Smith TE MIN 10 116 T. Hilton WR IND 11 125 J. Reagor WR PHI 12 140 P. Campbell WR IND 13 149 G. Davis WR BUF 14 164 Q. Ollison RB ATL 15 173 Steelers DST PIT Nate Hamilton Rd Pk Player 1 6 S. Barkley RB NYG 2 19 C. Ridley WR ATL 3 30 A. Robinson WR CHI 4 43 A. Thielen WR MIN 5 54 K. Hunt RB CLE 6 67 C. Samuel WR WAS 7 78 O. Beckham WR CLE 8 91 R. Tannehill QB TEN 9 102 T. Cohen RB CHI 10 115 C. Beasley WR BUF 11 126 J. McKissic RB WAS 12 139 L. Thomas TE WAS 13 150 S. Watkins WR BAL 14 163 A. Green WR ARI 15 174 Jaguars DST JAC Ben Gretch Rd Pk Player 1 7 J. Taylor RB IND 2 18 D. Adams WR GB 3 31 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC 4 42 C. Lamb WR DAL 5 55 J. Chase WR CIN 6 66 D. Prescott QB DAL 7 79 D. Samuel WR SF 8 90 N. Fant TE DEN 9 103 Z. Moss RB BUF 10 114 D. Parker WR MIA 11 127 M. Hardman WR KC 12 138 R. Bateman WR BAL 13 151 J. Meyers WR NE 14 162 T. Lance QB SF 15 175 Bills DST BUF Andy Singleton Rd Pk Player 1 8 E. Elliott RB DAL 2 17 D. Hopkins WR ARI 3 32 K. Pitts TE ATL 4 41 D. Montgomery RB CHI 5 56 K. Golladay WR NYG 6 65 J. Jeudy WR DEN 7 80 J. Herbert QB LAC 8 89 J. Waddle WR MIA 9 104 R. Jones RB TB 10 113 J. White RB NE 11 128 R. Gage WR ATL 12 137 M. Williams WR LAC 13 152 Rams DST LAR 14 161 K. Toney WR NYG 15 176 C. Hubbard RB CAR Jamey Eisenberg Rd Pk Player 1 9 A. Ekeler RB LAC 2 16 C. Akers RB LAR 3 33 J. Dobbins RB BAL 4 40 P. Mahomes QB KC 5 57 T. Lockett WR SEA 6 64 C. Sutton WR DEN 7 81 B. Cooks WR HOU 8 88 M. Brown WR BAL 9 105 D. Singletary RB BUF 10 112 D. Henderson RB LAR 11 129 A. Trautman TE NO 12 136 A. St. Brown WR DET 13 153 T. Smith WR NO 14 160 B. Jarwin TE DAL 15 177 Patriots DST NE David Mendelson Rd Pk Player 1 10 A. Jones RB GB 2 15 N. Harris RB PIT 3 34 C. Carson RB SEA 4 39 D. Moore WR CAR 5 58 B. Aiyuk WR SF 6 63 K. Murray QB ARI 7 82 W. Fuller WR MIA 8 87 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC 9 106 G. Edwards RB BAL 10 111 J. Smith TE NE 11 130 R. Moore WR ARI 12 135 E. Moore WR NYJ 13 154 Football Team DST WAS 14 159 R. Stevenson RB NE 15 178 D. Williams RB KC Samantha Previte Rd Pk Player 1 11 T. Hill WR KC 2 14 N. Chubb RB CLE 3 35 M. Sanders RB PHI 4 38 A. Cooper WR DAL 5 59 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 6 62 D. Goedert TE PHI 7 83 J. Landry WR CLE 8 86 A. Rodgers QB GB 9 107 C. Davis WR NYJ 10 110 D. Johnson RB HOU 11 131 N. Agholor WR NE 12 134 N. Hines RB IND 13 155 S. Shepard WR NYG 14 158 C. Kirk WR ARI 15 179 Colts DST IND Dan Schneier Rd Pk Player 1 12 J. Mixon RB CIN 2 13 S. Diggs WR BUF 3 36 J. Jones WR TEN 4 37 C. Godwin WR TB 5 60 C. Claypool WR PIT 6 61 J. Allen QB BUF 7 84 D. Harris RB NE 8 85 T. Sermon RB SF 9 108 M. Gallup WR DAL 10 109 J. Williams RB DET 11 132 R. Tonyan TE GB 12 133 H. Ruggs III WR LV 13 156 G. Bernard RB TB 14 157 T. Higbee TE LAR 15 180 Browns DST CLE

So which sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Josh Allen's huge season, and find out.