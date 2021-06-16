We had another fun mock draft Tuesday night during our live stream on YouTube. It was a 12-team, PPR mock draft, and I highly encourage you to watch the results as it happened here.
In this draft, we had some awesome guests joining our CBS Sports crew, including Nate Hamilton (The Game Day), Ben Gretch (Odds Checker), Andy Singleton (Expand The Boxscore), David Mendelson (Triple Play Fantasy) and Samantha Previte (The Action Network). And there were some interesting draft picks that we debated.
For example, Davante Adams fell to Round 2 at No. 18 overall. The concern over Aaron Rodgers not playing in Green Bay this season has clearly impacted Adams' Fantasy value, and Ben got a potential steal if all is well with Rodgers and the Packers in 2021.
We know there's a lot of hype for Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts now that Julio Jones is gone from Atlanta, and Andy took that to a new level. He drafted Pitts in Round 3 as the No. 4 tight end off the board behind Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and George Kittle, and clearly Andy didn't want to miss out on getting one of his guys in Pitts.
We spent some time talking about Heath drafting Mike Davis in Round 4 at No. 46 overall. He went after Josh Jacobs and before Myles Gaskin and Travis Etienne. I like Gaskin better but didn't mind Davis getting drafted there. However, it was split on if Davis was drafted too soon among our panel.
There are plenty of other draft picks you should examine, and you should study these teams from a great group of analysts. For my team, I went with a little bit of a different strategy in this mock draft.
Picking at No. 9 overall, I started my team with three running backs with Austin Ekeler, Cam Akers and J.K. Dobbins. While I've done this before, typically I'll draft a receiver in the fourth round, and I could have done it again with available options that I like a lot in CeeDee Lamb and Robert Woods. Instead, I drafted Patrick Mahomes, who was easily the top player still on the board.
I finally started drafting receivers in Round 5 with Tyler Lockett, Courtland Sutton, Brandin Cooks and Marquise Brown with my next four picks, and I like how this worked out. I also added Devin Singletary and Darrell Henderson for running back depth, and my other receivers are Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tre'Quan Smith.
Tight end could be a question mark since I waited on the position and drafted Adam Trautman and Blake Jarwin. I like both as sleepers, so hopefully one pans out as a consistent starter. If that happens, this team should have the chance to be a solid playoff contender
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Podcast Host
2. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
3. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
5. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. Nate Hamilton, The Game Day
7. Ben Gretch, Odds Checker
8. Andy Singleton, Expand The Boxscore
9. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. David Mendelson, Triple Play Fantasy
11. Samantha Previte, The Action Network
12. Dan Schneier, Fantasy Editor
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Frank Stampfl
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|R.J. White
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|Heath Cummings
|D. Henry RB TEN
|4
|Adam Aizer
|T. Kelce TE KC
|5
|Dave Richard
|A. Kamara RB NO
|6
|Nate Hamilton
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|7
|Ben Gretch
|J. Taylor RB IND
|8
|Andy Singleton
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|9
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|10
|David Mendelson
|A. Jones RB GB
|11
|Samantha Previte
|T. Hill WR KC
|12
|Dan Schneier
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Dan Schneier
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|14
|Samantha Previte
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|15
|David Mendelson
|N. Harris RB PIT
|16
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Akers RB LAR
|17
|Andy Singleton
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|18
|Ben Gretch
|D. Adams WR GB
|19
|Nate Hamilton
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|20
|Dave Richard
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|21
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|22
|Heath Cummings
|A. Brown WR TEN
|23
|R.J. White
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|24
|Frank Stampfl
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Thomas WR NO
|26
|R.J. White
|D. Waller TE LV
|27
|Heath Cummings
|K. Allen WR LAC
|28
|Adam Aizer
|D. Swift RB DET
|29
|Dave Richard
|G. Kittle TE SF
|30
|Nate Hamilton
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|31
|Ben Gretch
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|32
|Andy Singleton
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|33
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|34
|David Mendelson
|C. Carson RB SEA
|35
|Samantha Previte
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|36
|Dan Schneier
|J. Jones WR TEN
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Dan Schneier
|C. Godwin WR TB
|38
|Samantha Previte
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|39
|David Mendelson
|D. Moore WR CAR
|40
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|41
|Andy Singleton
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|42
|Ben Gretch
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|43
|Nate Hamilton
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|44
|Dave Richard
|R. Woods WR LAR
|45
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|46
|Heath Cummings
|M. Davis RB ATL
|47
|R.J. White
|M. Gaskin RB MIA
|48
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|50
|R.J. White
|M. Evans WR TB
|51
|Heath Cummings
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|52
|Adam Aizer
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|53
|Dave Richard
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|54
|Nate Hamilton
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|55
|Ben Gretch
|J. Chase WR CIN
|56
|Andy Singleton
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|57
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|58
|David Mendelson
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|59
|Samantha Previte
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|60
|Dan Schneier
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Dan Schneier
|J. Allen QB BUF
|62
|Samantha Previte
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|63
|David Mendelson
|K. Murray QB ARI
|64
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|65
|Andy Singleton
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|66
|Ben Gretch
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|67
|Nate Hamilton
|C. Samuel WR WAS
|68
|Dave Richard
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|69
|Adam Aizer
|D. Smith WR PHI
|70
|Heath Cummings
|D. Chark WR JAC
|71
|R.J. White
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|72
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Williams RB DEN
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|74
|R.J. White
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|75
|Heath Cummings
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|76
|Adam Aizer
|R. Mostert RB SF
|77
|Dave Richard
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|78
|Nate Hamilton
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|79
|Ben Gretch
|D. Samuel WR SF
|80
|Andy Singleton
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|81
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|82
|David Mendelson
|W. Fuller WR MIA
|83
|Samantha Previte
|J. Landry WR CLE
|84
|Dan Schneier
|D. Harris RB NE
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Dan Schneier
|T. Sermon RB SF
|86
|Samantha Previte
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|87
|David Mendelson
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|88
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Brown WR BAL
|89
|Andy Singleton
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|90
|Ben Gretch
|N. Fant TE DEN
|91
|Nate Hamilton
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|92
|Dave Richard
|L. Fournette RB TB
|93
|Adam Aizer
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|94
|Heath Cummings
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|95
|R.J. White
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|96
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Pittman WR IND
|98
|R.J. White
|J. Conner RB ARI
|99
|Heath Cummings
|A. Brown WR TB
|100
|Adam Aizer
|K. Drake RB LV
|101
|Dave Richard
|I. Smith TE MIN
|102
|Nate Hamilton
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|103
|Ben Gretch
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|104
|Andy Singleton
|R. Jones RB TB
|105
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|106
|David Mendelson
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|107
|Samantha Previte
|C. Davis WR NYJ
|108
|Dan Schneier
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Dan Schneier
|J. Williams RB DET
|110
|Samantha Previte
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|111
|David Mendelson
|J. Smith TE NE
|112
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|113
|Andy Singleton
|J. White RB NE
|114
|Ben Gretch
|D. Parker WR MIA
|115
|Nate Hamilton
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|116
|Dave Richard
|T. Hilton WR IND
|117
|Adam Aizer
|J. Brown WR LV
|118
|Heath Cummings
|T. Coleman RB NYJ
|119
|R.J. White
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|120
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Jones WR JAC
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Dillon RB GB
|122
|R.J. White
|T. Brady QB TB
|123
|Heath Cummings
|L. Murray RB NO
|124
|Adam Aizer
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|125
|Dave Richard
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|126
|Nate Hamilton
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|127
|Ben Gretch
|M. Hardman WR KC
|128
|Andy Singleton
|R. Gage WR ATL
|129
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Trautman TE NO
|130
|David Mendelson
|R. Moore WR ARI
|131
|Samantha Previte
|N. Agholor WR NE
|132
|Dan Schneier
|R. Tonyan TE GB
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Dan Schneier
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|134
|Samantha Previte
|N. Hines RB IND
|135
|David Mendelson
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|136
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|137
|Andy Singleton
|M. Williams WR LAC
|138
|Ben Gretch
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|139
|Nate Hamilton
|L. Thomas TE WAS
|140
|Dave Richard
|P. Campbell WR IND
|141
|Adam Aizer
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|142
|Heath Cummings
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|143
|R.J. White
|D. Watson QB HOU
|144
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Frank Stampfl
|P. Lindsay RB HOU
|146
|R.J. White
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|147
|Heath Cummings
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|148
|Adam Aizer
|T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
|149
|Dave Richard
|G. Davis WR BUF
|150
|Nate Hamilton
|S. Watkins WR BAL
|151
|Ben Gretch
|J. Meyers WR NE
|152
|Andy Singleton
|Rams DST LAR
|153
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Smith WR NO
|154
|David Mendelson
|Football Team DST WAS
|155
|Samantha Previte
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|156
|Dan Schneier
|G. Bernard RB TB
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Dan Schneier
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|158
|Samantha Previte
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|159
|David Mendelson
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|160
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|161
|Andy Singleton
|K. Toney WR NYG
|162
|Ben Gretch
|T. Lance QB SF
|163
|Nate Hamilton
|A. Green WR ARI
|164
|Dave Richard
|Q. Ollison RB ATL
|165
|Adam Aizer
|A. Rodgers WR GB
|166
|Heath Cummings
|D. Evans RB TEN
|167
|R.J. White
|R. Penny RB SEA
|168
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Frank Stampfl
|Ravens DST BAL
|170
|R.J. White
|49ers DST SF
|171
|Heath Cummings
|Broncos DST DEN
|172
|Adam Aizer
|Buccaneers DST TB
|173
|Dave Richard
|Steelers DST PIT
|174
|Nate Hamilton
|Jaguars DST JAC
|175
|Ben Gretch
|Bills DST BUF
|176
|Andy Singleton
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|177
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Patriots DST NE
|178
|David Mendelson
|D. Williams RB KC
|179
|Samantha Previte
|Colts DST IND
|180
|Dan Schneier
|Browns DST CLE
|Frank Stampfl
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|3
|25
|M. Thomas WR NO
|4
|48
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|5
|49
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|6
|72
|J. Williams RB DEN
|7
|73
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|8
|96
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|9
|97
|M. Pittman WR IND
|10
|120
|M. Jones WR JAC
|11
|121
|A. Dillon RB GB
|12
|144
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|13
|145
|P. Lindsay RB HOU
|14
|168
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|15
|169
|Ravens DST BAL
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|23
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|3
|26
|D. Waller TE LV
|4
|47
|M. Gaskin RB MIA
|5
|50
|M. Evans WR TB
|6
|71
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|7
|74
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|8
|95
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|9
|98
|J. Conner RB ARI
|10
|119
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|11
|122
|T. Brady QB TB
|12
|143
|D. Watson QB HOU
|13
|146
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|14
|167
|R. Penny RB SEA
|15
|170
|49ers DST SF
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|22
|A. Brown WR TEN
|3
|27
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|46
|M. Davis RB ATL
|5
|51
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|6
|70
|D. Chark WR JAC
|7
|75
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|8
|94
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|9
|99
|A. Brown WR TB
|10
|118
|T. Coleman RB NYJ
|11
|123
|L. Murray RB NO
|12
|142
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|13
|147
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|14
|166
|D. Evans RB TEN
|15
|171
|Broncos DST DEN
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|21
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|3
|28
|D. Swift RB DET
|4
|45
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|5
|52
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|6
|69
|D. Smith WR PHI
|7
|76
|R. Mostert RB SF
|8
|93
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|9
|100
|K. Drake RB LV
|10
|117
|J. Brown WR LV
|11
|124
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|12
|141
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|13
|148
|T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
|14
|165
|A. Rodgers WR GB
|15
|172
|Buccaneers DST TB
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|20
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|3
|29
|G. Kittle TE SF
|4
|44
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|53
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|6
|68
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|7
|77
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|8
|92
|L. Fournette RB TB
|9
|101
|I. Smith TE MIN
|10
|116
|T. Hilton WR IND
|11
|125
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|12
|140
|P. Campbell WR IND
|13
|149
|G. Davis WR BUF
|14
|164
|Q. Ollison RB ATL
|15
|173
|Steelers DST PIT
|Nate Hamilton
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|19
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|3
|30
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|4
|43
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|5
|54
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|6
|67
|C. Samuel WR WAS
|7
|78
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|8
|91
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|9
|102
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|10
|115
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|11
|126
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|12
|139
|L. Thomas TE WAS
|13
|150
|S. Watkins WR BAL
|14
|163
|A. Green WR ARI
|15
|174
|Jaguars DST JAC
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|18
|D. Adams WR GB
|3
|31
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|4
|42
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|5
|55
|J. Chase WR CIN
|6
|66
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|7
|79
|D. Samuel WR SF
|8
|90
|N. Fant TE DEN
|9
|103
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|10
|114
|D. Parker WR MIA
|11
|127
|M. Hardman WR KC
|12
|138
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|13
|151
|J. Meyers WR NE
|14
|162
|T. Lance QB SF
|15
|175
|Bills DST BUF
|Andy Singleton
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|17
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|3
|32
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|4
|41
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|5
|56
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|6
|65
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|7
|80
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|8
|89
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|9
|104
|R. Jones RB TB
|10
|113
|J. White RB NE
|11
|128
|R. Gage WR ATL
|12
|137
|M. Williams WR LAC
|13
|152
|Rams DST LAR
|14
|161
|K. Toney WR NYG
|15
|176
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|16
|C. Akers RB LAR
|3
|33
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|4
|40
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|5
|57
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|6
|64
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|7
|81
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|8
|88
|M. Brown WR BAL
|9
|105
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|10
|112
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|11
|129
|A. Trautman TE NO
|12
|136
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|13
|153
|T. Smith WR NO
|14
|160
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|15
|177
|Patriots DST NE
|David Mendelson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|A. Jones RB GB
|2
|15
|N. Harris RB PIT
|3
|34
|C. Carson RB SEA
|4
|39
|D. Moore WR CAR
|5
|58
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|6
|63
|K. Murray QB ARI
|7
|82
|W. Fuller WR MIA
|8
|87
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|9
|106
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|10
|111
|J. Smith TE NE
|11
|130
|R. Moore WR ARI
|12
|135
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|13
|154
|Football Team DST WAS
|14
|159
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|15
|178
|D. Williams RB KC
|Samantha Previte
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|T. Hill WR KC
|2
|14
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|35
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|4
|38
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|5
|59
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|6
|62
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|7
|83
|J. Landry WR CLE
|8
|86
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|9
|107
|C. Davis WR NYJ
|10
|110
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|11
|131
|N. Agholor WR NE
|12
|134
|N. Hines RB IND
|13
|155
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|14
|158
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|15
|179
|Colts DST IND
|Dan Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|2
|13
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|3
|36
|J. Jones WR TEN
|4
|37
|C. Godwin WR TB
|5
|60
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|6
|61
|J. Allen QB BUF
|7
|84
|D. Harris RB NE
|8
|85
|T. Sermon RB SF
|9
|108
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|10
|109
|J. Williams RB DET
|11
|132
|R. Tonyan TE GB
|12
|133
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|13
|156
|G. Bernard RB TB
|14
|157
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|15
|180
|Browns DST CLE
