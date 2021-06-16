davante-adams-4-1400.jpg

We had another fun mock draft Tuesday night during our live stream on YouTube. It was a 12-team, PPR mock draft, and I highly encourage you to watch the results as it happened here.

In this draft, we had some awesome guests joining our CBS Sports crew, including Nate Hamilton (The Game Day), Ben Gretch (Odds Checker), Andy Singleton (Expand The Boxscore), David Mendelson (Triple Play Fantasy) and Samantha Previte (The Action Network). And there were some interesting draft picks that we debated.

For example, Davante Adams fell to Round 2 at No. 18 overall. The concern over Aaron Rodgers not playing in Green Bay this season has clearly impacted Adams' Fantasy value, and Ben got a potential steal if all is well with Rodgers and the Packers in 2021.

We know there's a lot of hype for Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts now that Julio Jones is gone from Atlanta, and Andy took that to a new level. He drafted Pitts in Round 3 as the No. 4 tight end off the board behind Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and George Kittle, and clearly Andy didn't want to miss out on getting one of his guys in Pitts.

We spent some time talking about Heath drafting Mike Davis in Round 4 at No. 46 overall. He went after Josh Jacobs and before Myles Gaskin and Travis Etienne. I like Gaskin better but didn't mind Davis getting drafted there. However, it was split on if Davis was drafted too soon among our panel.

There are plenty of other draft picks you should examine, and you should study these teams from a great group of analysts. For my team, I went with a little bit of a different strategy in this mock draft.

Picking at No. 9 overall, I started my team with three running backs with Austin Ekeler, Cam Akers and J.K. Dobbins. While I've done this before, typically I'll draft a receiver in the fourth round, and I could have done it again with available options that I like a lot in CeeDee Lamb and Robert Woods. Instead, I drafted Patrick Mahomes, who was easily the top player still on the board.

I finally started drafting receivers in Round 5 with Tyler Lockett, Courtland Sutton, Brandin Cooks and Marquise Brown with my next four picks, and I like how this worked out. I also added Devin Singletary and Darrell Henderson for running back depth, and my other receivers are Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tre'Quan Smith.

Tight end could be a question mark since I waited on the position and drafted Adam Trautman and Blake Jarwin. I like both as sleepers, so hopefully one pans out as a consistent starter. If that happens, this team should have the chance to be a solid playoff contender

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Podcast Host
2. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
3. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
5. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. Nate Hamilton, The Game Day
7. Ben Gretch, Odds Checker
8. Andy Singleton, Expand The Boxscore
9. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. David Mendelson, Triple Play Fantasy
11. Samantha Previte, The Action Network
12. Dan Schneier, Fantasy Editor

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Frank Stampfl C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 R.J. White D. Cook RB MIN
3 Heath Cummings D. Henry RB TEN
4 Adam Aizer T. Kelce TE KC
5 Dave Richard A. Kamara RB NO
6 Nate Hamilton S. Barkley RB NYG
7 Ben Gretch J. Taylor RB IND
8 Andy Singleton E. Elliott RB DAL
9 Jamey Eisenberg A. Ekeler RB LAC
10 David Mendelson A. Jones RB GB
11 Samantha Previte T. Hill WR KC
12 Dan Schneier J. Mixon RB CIN
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Dan Schneier S. Diggs WR BUF
14 Samantha Previte N. Chubb RB CLE
15 David Mendelson N. Harris RB PIT
16 Jamey Eisenberg C. Akers RB LAR
17 Andy Singleton D. Hopkins WR ARI
18 Ben Gretch D. Adams WR GB
19 Nate Hamilton C. Ridley WR ATL
20 Dave Richard A. Gibson RB WAS
21 Adam Aizer J. Jefferson WR MIN
22 Heath Cummings A. Brown WR TEN
23 R.J. White D. Metcalf WR SEA
24 Frank Stampfl T. McLaurin WR WAS
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Frank Stampfl M. Thomas WR NO
26 R.J. White D. Waller TE LV
27 Heath Cummings K. Allen WR LAC
28 Adam Aizer D. Swift RB DET
29 Dave Richard G. Kittle TE SF
30 Nate Hamilton A. Robinson WR CHI
31 Ben Gretch C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
32 Andy Singleton K. Pitts TE ATL
33 Jamey Eisenberg J. Dobbins RB BAL
34 David Mendelson C. Carson RB SEA
35 Samantha Previte M. Sanders RB PHI
36 Dan Schneier J. Jones WR TEN
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Dan Schneier C. Godwin WR TB
38 Samantha Previte A. Cooper WR DAL
39 David Mendelson D. Moore WR CAR
40 Jamey Eisenberg P. Mahomes QB KC
41 Andy Singleton D. Montgomery RB CHI
42 Ben Gretch C. Lamb WR DAL
43 Nate Hamilton A. Thielen WR MIN
44 Dave Richard R. Woods WR LAR
45 Adam Aizer J. Jacobs RB LV
46 Heath Cummings M. Davis RB ATL
47 R.J. White M. Gaskin RB MIA
48 Frank Stampfl T. Etienne RB JAC
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Frank Stampfl T. Hockenson TE DET
50 R.J. White M. Evans WR TB
51 Heath Cummings M. Andrews TE BAL
52 Adam Aizer C. Kupp WR LAR
53 Dave Richard D. Johnson WR PIT
54 Nate Hamilton K. Hunt RB CLE
55 Ben Gretch J. Chase WR CIN
56 Andy Singleton K. Golladay WR NYG
57 Jamey Eisenberg T. Lockett WR SEA
58 David Mendelson B. Aiyuk WR SF
59 Samantha Previte J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
60 Dan Schneier C. Claypool WR PIT
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Dan Schneier J. Allen QB BUF
62 Samantha Previte D. Goedert TE PHI
63 David Mendelson K. Murray QB ARI
64 Jamey Eisenberg C. Sutton WR DEN
65 Andy Singleton J. Jeudy WR DEN
66 Ben Gretch D. Prescott QB DAL
67 Nate Hamilton C. Samuel WR WAS
68 Dave Richard L. Jackson QB BAL
69 Adam Aizer D. Smith WR PHI
70 Heath Cummings D. Chark WR JAC
71 R.J. White C. Edmonds RB ARI
72 Frank Stampfl J. Williams RB DEN
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Frank Stampfl T. Boyd WR CIN
74 R.J. White T. Higgins WR CIN
75 Heath Cummings R. Anderson WR CAR
76 Adam Aizer R. Mostert RB SF
77 Dave Richard M. Carter RB NYJ
78 Nate Hamilton O. Beckham WR CLE
79 Ben Gretch D. Samuel WR SF
80 Andy Singleton J. Herbert QB LAC
81 Jamey Eisenberg B. Cooks WR HOU
82 David Mendelson W. Fuller WR MIA
83 Samantha Previte J. Landry WR CLE
84 Dan Schneier D. Harris RB NE
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Dan Schneier T. Sermon RB SF
86 Samantha Previte A. Rodgers QB GB
87 David Mendelson L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
88 Jamey Eisenberg M. Brown WR BAL
89 Andy Singleton J. Waddle WR MIA
90 Ben Gretch N. Fant TE DEN
91 Nate Hamilton R. Tannehill QB TEN
92 Dave Richard L. Fournette RB TB
93 Adam Aizer R. Wilson QB SEA
94 Heath Cummings M. Gordon RB DEN
95 R.J. White J. Robinson RB JAC
96 Frank Stampfl J. Hurts QB PHI
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Frank Stampfl M. Pittman WR IND
98 R.J. White J. Conner RB ARI
99 Heath Cummings A. Brown WR TB
100 Adam Aizer K. Drake RB LV
101 Dave Richard I. Smith TE MIN
102 Nate Hamilton T. Cohen RB CHI
103 Ben Gretch Z. Moss RB BUF
104 Andy Singleton R. Jones RB TB
105 Jamey Eisenberg D. Singletary RB BUF
106 David Mendelson G. Edwards RB BAL
107 Samantha Previte C. Davis WR NYJ
108 Dan Schneier M. Gallup WR DAL
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Dan Schneier J. Williams RB DET
110 Samantha Previte D. Johnson RB HOU
111 David Mendelson J. Smith TE NE
112 Jamey Eisenberg D. Henderson RB LAR
113 Andy Singleton J. White RB NE
114 Ben Gretch D. Parker WR MIA
115 Nate Hamilton C. Beasley WR BUF
116 Dave Richard T. Hilton WR IND
117 Adam Aizer J. Brown WR LV
118 Heath Cummings T. Coleman RB NYJ
119 R.J. White D. Mooney WR CHI
120 Frank Stampfl M. Jones WR JAC
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Frank Stampfl A. Dillon RB GB
122 R.J. White T. Brady QB TB
123 Heath Cummings L. Murray RB NO
124 Adam Aizer T. Pollard RB DAL
125 Dave Richard J. Reagor WR PHI
126 Nate Hamilton J. McKissic RB WAS
127 Ben Gretch M. Hardman WR KC
128 Andy Singleton R. Gage WR ATL
129 Jamey Eisenberg A. Trautman TE NO
130 David Mendelson R. Moore WR ARI
131 Samantha Previte N. Agholor WR NE
132 Dan Schneier R. Tonyan TE GB
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Dan Schneier H. Ruggs III WR LV
134 Samantha Previte N. Hines RB IND
135 David Mendelson E. Moore WR NYJ
136 Jamey Eisenberg A. St. Brown WR DET
137 Andy Singleton M. Williams WR LAC
138 Ben Gretch R. Bateman WR BAL
139 Nate Hamilton L. Thomas TE WAS
140 Dave Richard P. Campbell WR IND
141 Adam Aizer A. Mattison RB MIN
142 Heath Cummings J. Burrow QB CIN
143 R.J. White D. Watson QB HOU
144 Frank Stampfl K. Gainwell RB PHI
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Frank Stampfl P. Lindsay RB HOU
146 R.J. White J. Crowder WR NYJ
147 Heath Cummings T. Lawrence QB JAC
148 Adam Aizer T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
149 Dave Richard G. Davis WR BUF
150 Nate Hamilton S. Watkins WR BAL
151 Ben Gretch J. Meyers WR NE
152 Andy Singleton Rams DST LAR
153 Jamey Eisenberg T. Smith WR NO
154 David Mendelson Football Team DST WAS
155 Samantha Previte S. Shepard WR NYG
156 Dan Schneier G. Bernard RB TB
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Dan Schneier T. Higbee TE LAR
158 Samantha Previte C. Kirk WR ARI
159 David Mendelson R. Stevenson RB NE
160 Jamey Eisenberg B. Jarwin TE DAL
161 Andy Singleton K. Toney WR NYG
162 Ben Gretch T. Lance QB SF
163 Nate Hamilton A. Green WR ARI
164 Dave Richard Q. Ollison RB ATL
165 Adam Aizer A. Rodgers WR GB
166 Heath Cummings D. Evans RB TEN
167 R.J. White R. Penny RB SEA
168 Frank Stampfl T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Frank Stampfl Ravens DST BAL
170 R.J. White 49ers DST SF
171 Heath Cummings Broncos DST DEN
172 Adam Aizer Buccaneers DST TB
173 Dave Richard Steelers DST PIT
174 Nate Hamilton Jaguars DST JAC
175 Ben Gretch Bills DST BUF
176 Andy Singleton C. Hubbard RB CAR
177 Jamey Eisenberg Patriots DST NE
178 David Mendelson D. Williams RB KC
179 Samantha Previte Colts DST IND
180 Dan Schneier Browns DST CLE
Team by Team
Frank Stampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 T. McLaurin WR WAS
3 25 M. Thomas WR NO
4 48 T. Etienne RB JAC
5 49 T. Hockenson TE DET
6 72 J. Williams RB DEN
7 73 T. Boyd WR CIN
8 96 J. Hurts QB PHI
9 97 M. Pittman WR IND
10 120 M. Jones WR JAC
11 121 A. Dillon RB GB
12 144 K. Gainwell RB PHI
13 145 P. Lindsay RB HOU
14 168 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
15 169 Ravens DST BAL
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 2 D. Cook RB MIN
2 23 D. Metcalf WR SEA
3 26 D. Waller TE LV
4 47 M. Gaskin RB MIA
5 50 M. Evans WR TB
6 71 C. Edmonds RB ARI
7 74 T. Higgins WR CIN
8 95 J. Robinson RB JAC
9 98 J. Conner RB ARI
10 119 D. Mooney WR CHI
11 122 T. Brady QB TB
12 143 D. Watson QB HOU
13 146 J. Crowder WR NYJ
14 167 R. Penny RB SEA
15 170 49ers DST SF
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 3 D. Henry RB TEN
2 22 A. Brown WR TEN
3 27 K. Allen WR LAC
4 46 M. Davis RB ATL
5 51 M. Andrews TE BAL
6 70 D. Chark WR JAC
7 75 R. Anderson WR CAR
8 94 M. Gordon RB DEN
9 99 A. Brown WR TB
10 118 T. Coleman RB NYJ
11 123 L. Murray RB NO
12 142 J. Burrow QB CIN
13 147 T. Lawrence QB JAC
14 166 D. Evans RB TEN
15 171 Broncos DST DEN
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 4 T. Kelce TE KC
2 21 J. Jefferson WR MIN
3 28 D. Swift RB DET
4 45 J. Jacobs RB LV
5 52 C. Kupp WR LAR
6 69 D. Smith WR PHI
7 76 R. Mostert RB SF
8 93 R. Wilson QB SEA
9 100 K. Drake RB LV
10 117 J. Brown WR LV
11 124 T. Pollard RB DAL
12 141 A. Mattison RB MIN
13 148 T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
14 165 A. Rodgers WR GB
15 172 Buccaneers DST TB
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. Kamara RB NO
2 20 A. Gibson RB WAS
3 29 G. Kittle TE SF
4 44 R. Woods WR LAR
5 53 D. Johnson WR PIT
6 68 L. Jackson QB BAL
7 77 M. Carter RB NYJ
8 92 L. Fournette RB TB
9 101 I. Smith TE MIN
10 116 T. Hilton WR IND
11 125 J. Reagor WR PHI
12 140 P. Campbell WR IND
13 149 G. Davis WR BUF
14 164 Q. Ollison RB ATL
15 173 Steelers DST PIT
Nate Hamilton
Rd Pk Player
1 6 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 19 C. Ridley WR ATL
3 30 A. Robinson WR CHI
4 43 A. Thielen WR MIN
5 54 K. Hunt RB CLE
6 67 C. Samuel WR WAS
7 78 O. Beckham WR CLE
8 91 R. Tannehill QB TEN
9 102 T. Cohen RB CHI
10 115 C. Beasley WR BUF
11 126 J. McKissic RB WAS
12 139 L. Thomas TE WAS
13 150 S. Watkins WR BAL
14 163 A. Green WR ARI
15 174 Jaguars DST JAC
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Taylor RB IND
2 18 D. Adams WR GB
3 31 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
4 42 C. Lamb WR DAL
5 55 J. Chase WR CIN
6 66 D. Prescott QB DAL
7 79 D. Samuel WR SF
8 90 N. Fant TE DEN
9 103 Z. Moss RB BUF
10 114 D. Parker WR MIA
11 127 M. Hardman WR KC
12 138 R. Bateman WR BAL
13 151 J. Meyers WR NE
14 162 T. Lance QB SF
15 175 Bills DST BUF
Andy Singleton
Rd Pk Player
1 8 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 17 D. Hopkins WR ARI
3 32 K. Pitts TE ATL
4 41 D. Montgomery RB CHI
5 56 K. Golladay WR NYG
6 65 J. Jeudy WR DEN
7 80 J. Herbert QB LAC
8 89 J. Waddle WR MIA
9 104 R. Jones RB TB
10 113 J. White RB NE
11 128 R. Gage WR ATL
12 137 M. Williams WR LAC
13 152 Rams DST LAR
14 161 K. Toney WR NYG
15 176 C. Hubbard RB CAR
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 9 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 16 C. Akers RB LAR
3 33 J. Dobbins RB BAL
4 40 P. Mahomes QB KC
5 57 T. Lockett WR SEA
6 64 C. Sutton WR DEN
7 81 B. Cooks WR HOU
8 88 M. Brown WR BAL
9 105 D. Singletary RB BUF
10 112 D. Henderson RB LAR
11 129 A. Trautman TE NO
12 136 A. St. Brown WR DET
13 153 T. Smith WR NO
14 160 B. Jarwin TE DAL
15 177 Patriots DST NE
David Mendelson
Rd Pk Player
1 10 A. Jones RB GB
2 15 N. Harris RB PIT
3 34 C. Carson RB SEA
4 39 D. Moore WR CAR
5 58 B. Aiyuk WR SF
6 63 K. Murray QB ARI
7 82 W. Fuller WR MIA
8 87 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
9 106 G. Edwards RB BAL
10 111 J. Smith TE NE
11 130 R. Moore WR ARI
12 135 E. Moore WR NYJ
13 154 Football Team DST WAS
14 159 R. Stevenson RB NE
15 178 D. Williams RB KC
Samantha Previte
Rd Pk Player
1 11 T. Hill WR KC
2 14 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 35 M. Sanders RB PHI
4 38 A. Cooper WR DAL
5 59 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
6 62 D. Goedert TE PHI
7 83 J. Landry WR CLE
8 86 A. Rodgers QB GB
9 107 C. Davis WR NYJ
10 110 D. Johnson RB HOU
11 131 N. Agholor WR NE
12 134 N. Hines RB IND
13 155 S. Shepard WR NYG
14 158 C. Kirk WR ARI
15 179 Colts DST IND
Dan Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 13 S. Diggs WR BUF
3 36 J. Jones WR TEN
4 37 C. Godwin WR TB
5 60 C. Claypool WR PIT
6 61 J. Allen QB BUF
7 84 D. Harris RB NE
8 85 T. Sermon RB SF
9 108 M. Gallup WR DAL
10 109 J. Williams RB DET
11 132 R. Tonyan TE GB
12 133 H. Ruggs III WR LV
13 156 G. Bernard RB TB
14 157 T. Higbee TE LAR
15 180 Browns DST CLE

