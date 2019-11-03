Vikings' Adam Thielen: Expected to play Sunday

Thielen (hamstring) is expected to play at Kansas City on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Thielen was reportedly considered "50/50" earlier Saturday, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, but he now appears on track to face the Chiefs. The 29-year-old will still likely go through a pregame workout to be safe, so it's worth keeping an eye on Minnesota's inactives list, which should be posted about 90 minutes before the 1 P.M. ET kickoff.

