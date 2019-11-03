Vikings' Adam Thielen: Expected to play Sunday
Thielen (hamstring) is expected to play at Kansas City on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Thielen was reportedly considered "50/50" earlier Saturday, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, but he now appears on track to face the Chiefs. The 29-year-old will still likely go through a pregame workout to be safe, so it's worth keeping an eye on Minnesota's inactives list, which should be posted about 90 minutes before the 1 P.M. ET kickoff.
More News
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Game-time decision on tap•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Optimistic he can play•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Considered truly questionable•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Practicing with wrap over leg•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Another limited practice•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Wearing sleeve at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 injury report: Stars in doubt
James Conner looks like he'll miss Week 9. T.Y. Hilton looks like he'll miss several weeks....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 RB Preview: Start Samuels
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9, including how to handle...
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.