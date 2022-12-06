Thielen reeled in two of six targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 27-22 win against the Jets.

After tallying at least three catches and 30 receiving yards in eight of the Vikings' first nine games of the season, Thielen has fallen short of both thresholds in two of the last three, with the exception a 9-61-1 line on 10 targets during a Thanksgiving Day win versus the Patriots. His snap share (86 percent) was in line with the rest of his outings this season, but the fact he's in an offense with one of the league's top wide receivers in Justin Jefferson appears to have relegated the 32-year-old to TD-dependent status at this point in his career.