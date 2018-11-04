Thielen caught four of seven targets for 22 yards and a touchdown while adding a five-yard carry in Sunday's 24-9 win over the Lions.

Thielen didn't come particularly close to extending his streak of 100-yard receiving games to nine, so he'll have to settle for a tie with Calvin Johnson for the NFL record at eight straight such games. He still provided a serviceable fantasy performance courtesy of a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Minnesota jumped out to a double-digit lead by halftime and didn't ask much of the passing game with the defense dominating, but Thielen's receiving production is likely to tick right back up following his team's Week 10 bye.