Thielen (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The two-time Pro Bowl receiver had a COVID-19 screening come back positive Monday, but a subsequent result showed him to be negative. However, Thielen hasn't been able to clear league protocols in time for kickoff, meaning rookie breakout Justin Jefferson will likely be thrust into an even more prominent role against Carolina's 19th-ranked pass defense. Week 12 marks Thielen's first missed game of the 2020 campaign. He sat out six games in 2019 because of hamstring injuries.