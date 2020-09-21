Mattison registered three carries for 13 yards, while also contributing one catch for three receiving yards during Sunday's 28-11 loss to the Colts.

There seemed to be a fantasy-relevant role available for Mattison based on Week 1, as he collected 80 scrimmage yards on 10 touches while fielding 37 percent of the offensive snaps against the Packers. Week 2 was certainly disappointing in comparison, as Mattison totaled only four offensive touches to Dalvin Cook's 16. The fact that Minnesota fell into a significant hole on the scoreboard mitigated Mattison's involvement, but if the Vikings can keep the score close or even take a lead Week 3 against Tennessee, the second-year back is more likely to get involved.