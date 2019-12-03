Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Downplays injury

Cook, who left Monday's loss to Seattle after taking a hit to the chest/shoulder area in the third quarter, said he sat out the remainder of the game for precautionary reasons, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Cook added he'd be ready to play next week.

The running back indicated the blow landed on the same spot he'd sustained an injury to back in Week 11 against the Broncos, although the prior issue didn't force him off the field. Alexander Mattison took over and ended up with four carries for 22 yards, while Cook had nine carries for 29 yards and a touchdown before departing. He also added three receptions for 35 yards. While Cook is optimistic about his injury, check to see how he fares in practice this week.