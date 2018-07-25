Cook didn't have a brace on his surgically repaired knee at Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Cook has consistently surpassed expectations in his rehab from a torn ACL, even participating in team drills during June minicamp. He seems to be headed for a relatively normal training camp and preseason, less than 10 months removed from the initial injury. Cook offers clear three-down workhorse potential, but the Vikings still figure to keep Latavius Murray involved in some capacity.