Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Not wearing knee brace
Cook didn't have a brace on his surgically repaired knee at Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Cook has consistently surpassed expectations in his rehab from a torn ACL, even participating in team drills during June minicamp. He seems to be headed for a relatively normal training camp and preseason, less than 10 months removed from the initial injury. Cook offers clear three-down workhorse potential, but the Vikings still figure to keep Latavius Murray involved in some capacity.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Takes part in team drills•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Takes part in individual drills•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Ready for limited OTAs•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Recovering ahead of schedule•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Expected to be full participant in camp•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Still ahead of schedule•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB spotlight: Buy Jimmy G hype?
Jimmy Garoppolo finished last season with five straight wins and four outings with over 290...
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...
-
Jamey's QB sleepers, breakouts and busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for the...
-
Regression candidates at QB
Heath Cummings looks at the numbers from 2017 and tells you what you shouldn't expect to repeat...
-
QB spotlight: Mahomes oozes potential
One meaningless Week 17 start shouldn't fuel expectations, but in the case of Patrick Mahomes,...
-
Top 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...