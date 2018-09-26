Vikings' David Morgan: Limited Tuesday
Morgan (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.
Morgan was also a limited participant during Monday's practice, as the Vikings get ready to face the Rams on Thursday night. The 25-year-old tight end is mostly utilized as a blocker, but he does have three catches on three targets for 28 yards in two games this season.
