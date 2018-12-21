Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Ruled out with hammy issue
Kendricks (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Detroit, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Kendricks has played 97.7 percent of Minnesota's snaps on defense this season, easily leading the team with 108 tackles. Kentrell Brothers is next up on the depth chart at middle linebacker, but he won't necessarily replace Kendricks in an every-down role, as the VIkings may also allot more snaps for Ben Gedeon, Eric Wilson and/or Devante Downs. The Detroit backfield may have a slightly easier time with Kendricks unavailable, but this is still a difficult matchup for a struggling offense.
