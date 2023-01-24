Over 17 regular-season games, Hicks accumulated 128 tackles (86 solo), including three sacks, as well as 10 passes defended and an interception in 2022.

Hicks played his fewest defensive snaps (897) of the last four seasons, though he still finished with his second-most tackles of any season during this span. He still served as the team's No. 2 off-ball linebacker and second-leading tackler behind Eric Kendricks (137) in this duo's first season together. Hicks also logged double-digit passes defended for just the second time in his career. The 30-year-old does have a potential out heading into the second year of his contract with Minnesota in 2023, though he should continue to fulfill a prominent role if he's retained by the team this offseason.