Vikings' Latavius Murray: Replacing Ingram in New Orleans
Murray is set to join the Saints on a four-year, $14.4 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The contract suggests Mark Ingram priced himself out of the Saints' comfort zone, forcing the team to assess external options to pair with Alvin Kamara in the backfield. It's hard to sell this as anything but a downgrade from the team's perspective, but it does appear to be a decent outcome for Murray, who will now take on a complementary role in an excellent offense. Ingram averaged 11.5 carries and 2.3 targets per game in 2018, with seven touchdowns in 12 appearances. It's reasonable to expect a similar workload for Murray in 2019.
