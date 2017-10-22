Vikings' Michael Floyd: Inactive Week 7

Floyd (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Ravens.

The Vikings' decision comes on the heels of only one practice this week in which Floyd managed no more than individual drills. Floyd will join Stefon Diggs (groin) in street clothes, leaving Adam Thielen, Laquon Treadwell and Jarius Wright as the primary options at wide receiver.

