Vikings' Sam Bradford: Back in action Monday

Bradford (knee) is active for Monday's contest in Chicago, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribunereports.

Bradford preceded his first game action since Week 1 with limited practices both Thursday and Friday. Head coach Mike Zimmer was coy with Bradford's potential to return after Friday's session, but he revealed Sunday evening that he expected the veteran quarterback to play Monday, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. After taking part in pregame warmups for the first time since Week 2, Bradford indeed will make his second start of the season against the Bears' 12th-ranked pass defense.