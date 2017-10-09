Vikings' Sam Bradford: Expected to start on MNF
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer expects Bradford (knee) to return for Monday's game against the Bears, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Zimmer's expectation syncs with Bradford's optimistic comments from Friday, which preceded full practice participation Saturday and a 'questionable' designation on the injury report. The final call likely will still come down to a game-time decision, with the Vikings presumably wanting to see how Bradford's knee responds to a pregame workout Monday. His expected return is excellent news for primary receiving threats Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph.
