Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Absent from second straight practice

Diggs (groin) didn't take part in Thursday's practice.

Though Diggs has stated that the groin injury, which sidelined him for the Week 6 win over the Packers, isn't as significant as the one he incurred in 2016, the wideout nonetheless looks at significant risk of a multi-week absence for the second season in a row. Diggs was also sidelined during Wednesday's session, though according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, the wideout at least had his helmet on at practice Thursday while he was working out on the side. Nonetheless, Diggs may have to turn in at least a limited showing in the Vikings' final session of the week Friday to enter the weekend with a realistic shot at playing against the Ravens.. Laquon Treadwell would likely move into the starting lineup Sunday if Diggs is unable to go after Michael Floyd (calf), who filled in for Diggs last week, also failed to practice Thursday for the second day in a row.