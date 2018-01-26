Vikings' Terence Newman: Records 35 tackles in 2017
Newman recorded 35 combined tackles and one interception in 2017.
Newman still managed to be a factor in his incredible 15th season, spending most of his playing time defending the slot. The 39-year-old veteran was able to play in all 16 regular season games as well as both of the Vikings' postseason contests, suggesting that he still has fuel in the tank. Newman came into the season on a one-year deal, so he would need to re-sign or test free agency in order to play next year.
