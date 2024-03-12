Chandler is poised to back up Aaron Jones, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Chandler briefly stood atop Minnesota's depth chart following the release of Alexander Mattison, but the addition of a veteran with true three-down capabilities in Jones likely returns him to a complementary role. That said, the 29-year-old Jones has battled injuries in recent years, playing just 11 games in 2023, while Chandler flashed some upside in limited opportunities last season while averaging 4.5 YPC. He remains an interesting stash for fantasy purposes, though the Vikings could also add further depth to their backfield in free agency or the draft.