Chandler is projected to serve as the Vikings' top running back after Alexander Mattison was released Thursday, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mattison accounted for 180 carries in 2023, while Chandler played a complementary role with 102. He showed flashes of brilliance with the ball in his hands, tallying three rushes of over 20 yards while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. For now, it appears that Chandler will be set for a bigger role in 2024, though the Vikings will almost certainly add to their backfield either through the draft or free agency.