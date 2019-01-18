Conklin caught five of seven targets for 77 yards over 16 games in 2018.

Conklin saw double-digit offensive snaps in only three games this season, but capitalized Week 15 by catching two of three targets for 53 yards. The 2018 fifth-round pick out of Central Michigan will look to secure the No. 2 tight end job behind starter Kyle Rudolph heading into his first full offseason in the league.