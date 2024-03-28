LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the NFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items, and just general things of interest that the coaches said from the media session.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and their current quarterback depth chart has Marcus Mariota at the top after the team traded Sam Howell to Seattle. Dan Quinn joked that "if somebody thinks they know, they'll have to fill me in" on what quarterback Washington plans to select.

"I still have a lot of work to do into that space," Quinn said. "We still have more visits, people to come in, it's been more time. So, I'd say we're getting closer, but to say we're there yet, not yet."

With USC's Caleb Williams expected to be drafted No. 1 overall in Chicago, the Commanders will likely choose between LSU's Jayden Daniels and North Carolina's Drake Maye. And whoever that quarterback is will inherit a decent offense with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr.

Keep an eye on what Washington does in the NFL Draft, and the starting quarterback for the Commanders could be a high-end No. 2 Fantasy option in all redraft leagues.