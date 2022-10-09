Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins WR

Hill (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Hill is expected to suit up barring any pregame setbacks. If he were to unexpectedly sit out, Jaylen Waddle (groin) would be in for a big bump in workload if he's able to play, while Cedrick Wilson and Trent Sherfield would also rise on the depth chart.

Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins WR

Waddle (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Waddle is expected to play barring any pregame setbacks. If he were to unexpectedly sit out, Tyreek Hill (quadriceps) would be in for a big bump in workload if he's able to play, while Cedrick Wilson and Trent Sherfield would also rise on the depth chart.

Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR

Higgins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's divisional clash against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Higgins is expected to play versus Baltimore, with Mike Thomas in line to bump up on the depth chart should his teammate suffer a setback.

St. Brown (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after working back to a limited practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, he lines up as a true gametime decision. With fellow wideout DJ Chark (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot) also ruled out, the likes of Josh Reynolds (ankle, expected to play), Kalif Raymond and tight end T.J. Hockenson should all benefit to varying degrees if St. Brown logs a second straight absence.

Michael Thomas New Orleans Saints WR

Thomas (foot) will not play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. Thomas' absence naturally is a significant subtraction for the Saints' air attack, which will be helmed by Andy Dalton for a second straight game in place of Jameis Winston (back/ankle). Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith all figure to see a bump in opportunity to varying degrees in Thomas' absence.

Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers WR

Allen (hamstring) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer (ankle) and DeAndre Carter should continue to serve as Justin Herbert's top three wideouts versus Jacksonville, and Herbert will also have an extra target available to him in the form of tight end Donald Parham, who's slated to make his season debut after overcoming a hamstring injury.

CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR

Lamb (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams but managed to work back to a limited session Friday after missing Thursday's session. As per early Sunday reports, Lamb is expected to play, with Michael Gallup, Noah Brown and potentially tight end Dalton Schultz in line for a nice bump in opportunity if their teammate has a setback.

Rashod Bateman Baltimore Ravens WR

Bateman (foot) is out for Sunday night's AFC North showdown against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In his absence, Devin Duvernay should function as the top wideout for Lamar Jackson, while veteran Demarcus Robinson, Tylan Wallace and James Proche will slot in behind him. Tight end Mark Andrews should also enjoy an even more expansive role than usual.

DeAndre Hopkins Arizona Cardinals WR

Hopkins will serve the fifth game of his six-game season-opening suspension Sunday. Kyler Murray projects to work with Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore (hamstring, expected to play) and A.J. Green as his top three wideouts versus the Eagles.

Chark (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after only managing a limited Thursday session this week. In Chark's absence, Josh Reynolds, who's expected to play through his ankle injury, should enjoy another significant role, especially if Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) also sits out.

Jamison Crowder Buffalo Bills WR

Crowder (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) should see even more work than usual if he's able to suit up, while rookie Khalil Shakir is in line to see the biggest workload of his young career with Jake Kumerow (ankle) also ruled out.

Jahan Dotson Washington Commanders WR

Dotson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. In his absence, Curtis Samuel should see a bigger role than usual, while Dyami Brown and Cam Sims could also benefit in the form of bigger downfield roles.

Julio Jones Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, the veteran's status is likely to come down to how he feels in pregame warmups. If both Jones and Russell Gage (back) were to sit out, Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) and Scotty Miller would be likely beneficiaries.

Russell Gage Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Gage (back) was added to the injury report Saturday, a potentially foreboding sign for his availability against his old Falcons squad in Sunday's NFC South clash. However, early Sunday reports indicate there is optimism about Gage suiting up. If both Gage and Julio Jones (knee) were to sit out, Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) and Scotty Miller would be likely beneficiaries.

Jarvis Landry New Orleans Saints WR

Landry (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks but downgraded to a missed practice Friday after logging consecutive limited sessions to start the week. If Landry fails to suit up, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith could be the primary beneficiaries of his absence.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Kansas City Chiefs WR

Smith-Schuster (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Raiders after his hamstring tightened up in Saturday's practice. If Smith-Schuster is ultimately unable to play, Mecole Hardman and even rookie Skyy Moore could benefit to varying degrees, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling and tight end Travis Kelce could also see more targets than usual.

Isaiah McKenzie Buffalo Bills WR

McKenzie (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after finishing the week with two limited practices. If McKenzie is able to suit up, he'll enjoy a clear No. 3 role with Jamison Crowder (IR-ankle) unavailable.

Hunter Renfrow Las Vegas Raiders WR

Renfrow is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Chiefs after missing the last two games with a concussion. In his return to action, Mack Hollins, who just logged a season-high 71 snaps in Week 4 against the Broncos, projects to bump back down to a No. 3 role.

Jakobi Meyers New England Patriots WR

Meyers (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Meyers sits out a third straight game, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor should all enjoy extra opportunities while working with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Green is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Eagles after working back to a full practice Friday following a Week 4 absence against the Panthers due to a knee injury.

Zay Jones Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Jones (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Jones is expected to return from his one-game absence, with Marvin Jones and Jamal Agnew in line to see bigger roles versus Houston if their teammate has a setback.

Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals WR

Moore (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Moore is expected to play versus Philadelphia, which, when coupled with A.J. Green's return from a knee injury, gives Kyler Murray his most complete receiver corps yet this season.

Josh Palmer Los Angeles Chargers WR

Palmer (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns but managed to work back a full practice Friday after consecutive limited sessions to open the week. If Palmer were to sit out, DeAndre Carter would rise to No. 2 on the depth chart, while Jason Moore and Michael Bandy would also be in line for larger roles versus Cleveland.

Josh Reynolds Detroit Lions WR

Reynolds (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots but finished the week with two limited practices after starting the week with a missed Wednesday session. As per early Sunday reports, Reynolds will play and should once again enjoy a significant role with DJ Chark (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot) already ruled out and Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) a true game-time decision.

Kadarius Toney New York Giants WR

Toney (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. In Toney's absence, as well as those of Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Sterling Shepard (IR-knee), Richie James and David Sills are set to work as Daniel Jones' top two wideouts.

Kenny Golladay New York Giants WR

Golladay (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers in London after missing practice all week. Although he's been a minuscule part of the offense thus far, his absence will still be felt considering New York is also down Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) and Sterling Shepard (IR-knee). David Sills and Richie James profile as Daniel Jones' top two wideouts.

Marquise Goodwin Seattle Seahawks WR

Goodwin (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after missing Friday's practice following a limited Thursday session. If Goodwin sits out, Dee Eskridge would likely bump up to the No. 3 receiver role versus New Orleans.

Breshad Perriman Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Perriman (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion all week. If he suits up and either or both of Julio Jones and Russell Gage sit out with their res

Shenault (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. Rashard Higgins will likely fill the No. 4 receiver role for Carolina versus San Francisco.

Quintez Cephus Detroit Lions WR

Cephus (foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy could benefit from his absence in the latter portion of Detroit's wideout depth chart.

Wan'Dale Robinson New York Giants WR

Robinson (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers in London despite logging consecutive limited practices to start the week before missing Friday's session. With Kadarius Toney (hamstrings), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Sterling Shepard (IR-knee) also sidelined, Richie James and David Sills are in line to serve as New York's top wideout duo.

Jake Kumerow Buffalo Bills WR