We have another massive injury report on tap for Week 5, with the receiver position once again particularly decimated. There are already several big names, including multiple quarterbacks, ruled out, but there's no shortage of walking wounded at any position. There are some big Fantasy names also trending in the right direction to play, however, so let's dive into all of the news as of early Sunday morning:
Week 5 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB
|Tagovailoa (concussion) will not play in Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Jets after missing practice all week. Tagovailoa is unsurprisingly being handled with considerable caution following his slew of early-season neck and head issues, and his absence Sunday will lead to veteran Teddy Bridgewater, who threw for 193 yards in emergency duty during the Week 4 loss to the Bengals, drawing a spot start versus New York.
Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB
|Prescott (thumb) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. Prescott was originally thought to have a chance to return for this game, but with his grip still giving him trouble, Cooper Rush will draw another start for Dallas after generating a 4:0 TD:INT while spearheading three consecutive wins.
Mac Jones New England Patriots QB
|Jones (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions but did manage to practice in limited fashion all week. However, as per early Sunday reports, Jones will not play. His projected absence leaves rookie Bailey Zappe, who threw for just under 6,000 yards during his senior season at Western Kentucky and then acquitted himself well in emergency duty versus the Packers in Week 4, to draw the start versus Detroit. Veteran Garrett Gilbert, who was signed to the practice squad this week, is in line to serve as his backup.
Brian Hoyer New England Patriots QB
|Hoyer (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Rookie Bailey Zappe has temporarily risen to the top of the depth chart for Sunday's game against the Lions with Mac Jones (ankle) reportedly set to sit out at least one more week.
Tyrod Taylor New York Giants QB
|Taylor (concussion) will not be available for Sunday's Week 5 clash against the Packers in London after missing practice all week. In his absence, 2017 third-round pick Davis Webb will serve as the backup to Daniel Jones, who is off the injury report altogether after suffering an ankle injury in the Week 4 win against the Bears.
Jameis Winston New Orleans Saints QB
|Winston (back/ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week, and veteran backup Andy Dalton has already been designated the starter for the contest. If Winston is unable to even serve as the No. 2 option versus Seattle, Taysom Hill would likely slide into that role.
Cordarrelle Patterson Atlanta Falcons RB
|Patterson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Rookie Tyler Allgeier is likely to be the biggest beneficiary after taking 10 carries for 84 yards in extended duty against the Browns in Week 4. However, Caleb Huntley, who scored his first pro touchdown in Week 4, is a candidate to enjoy a solid complementary workload alongside him beginning with a Week 5 road matchup against a Buccaneers defense that's been a bit more vulnerable to the run than usual in the early going by allowing 106.8 rushing yards per game, 12th most in the league.
David Montgomery Chicago Bears RB
|Montgomery (knee/ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after managing to finish the week with a pair of limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, there is optimism Montgomery will suit up against Minnesota, although how much of a hit that would represent to the workload of Khalil Herbert is an unknown. Given Herbert's success in the lead-back role the last two weeks and Montgomery's recent injuries, it's conceivable the two could work in a fairly close timeshare for at least Sunday's contest.
D'Andre Swift Detroit Lions RB
|Swift (shoulder/ankle) will not play in Sunday's Week 5 clash against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jamaal Williams should once again serve in a clear lead-back role after taking 19 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns versus the Seahawks in Week 4, while Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson should also be in line for some extra carries as his immediate backups.
Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB
|Kamara (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after practicing in limited fashion all week. Kamara unexpectedly sat out the Week 4 loss to the Vikings in London after going into game day with a questionable tag as well, but as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play versus Seattle. If Kamara were to reverse course again, however, Mark Ingram and Tony Jones would likely man New Orleans' backfield.
Tony Pollard Dallas Cowboys RB
|Pollard (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing Friday's practice. However, as per Saturday reports, Pollard traveled with the team to Los Angeles and is expected to play versus the defending champions.
Brian Robinson Jr. Washington Commanders RB
|Robinson was activated from the Non-Football Injury list Saturday after overcoming the leg injuries he suffered during an August robbery attempt. It remains to be seen how much action Robinson will see in his first game, but the workload of Antonio Gibson and even J.D. McKissic figures to be affected to some extent beginning with Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Titans.
Boston Scott Philadelphia Eagles RB
|Scott (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion all week. If he sits out a second straight game, Trey Sermon should serve as Philadelphia's No. 3 running back.
Kenneth Walker III Seattle Seahawks RB
|Walker (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Walker sits out, DeeJay Dallas would serve as Rashaad Penny's backup versus New Orleans.
Justice Hill Baltimore Ravens RB
|Hill (hamstring) is out for Sunday night's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In his absence, Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake should serve as complementary options alongside J.K. Dobbins, although there's a chance Gus Edwards, who was activated from the PUP list Wednesday, could be deemed active for this game.
Tyrion Davis-Price San Francisco 49ers RB
|Davis-Price (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In his absence, fellow rookie Jordan Mason, and potentially Marlon Mack, could see some extra work behind top back Jeff Wilson.
Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins WR
|Hill (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Hill is expected to suit up barring any pregame setbacks. If he were to unexpectedly sit out, Jaylen Waddle (groin) would be in for a big bump in workload if he's able to play, while Cedrick Wilson and Trent Sherfield would also rise on the depth chart.
Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins WR
|Waddle (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Waddle is expected to play barring any pregame setbacks. If he were to unexpectedly sit out, Tyreek Hill (quadriceps) would be in for a big bump in workload if he's able to play, while Cedrick Wilson and Trent Sherfield would also rise on the depth chart.
Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR
|Higgins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's divisional clash against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Higgins is expected to play versus Baltimore, with Mike Thomas in line to bump up on the depth chart should his teammate suffer a setback.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions WR
|St. Brown (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after working back to a limited practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, he lines up as a true gametime decision. With fellow wideout DJ Chark (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot) also ruled out, the likes of Josh Reynolds (ankle, expected to play), Kalif Raymond and tight end T.J. Hockenson should all benefit to varying degrees if St. Brown logs a second straight absence.
Michael Thomas New Orleans Saints WR
|Thomas (foot) will not play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. Thomas' absence naturally is a significant subtraction for the Saints' air attack, which will be helmed by Andy Dalton for a second straight game in place of Jameis Winston (back/ankle). Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith all figure to see a bump in opportunity to varying degrees in Thomas' absence.
Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers WR
|Allen (hamstring) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer (ankle) and DeAndre Carter should continue to serve as Justin Herbert's top three wideouts versus Jacksonville, and Herbert will also have an extra target available to him in the form of tight end Donald Parham, who's slated to make his season debut after overcoming a hamstring injury.
CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR
|Lamb (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams but managed to work back to a limited session Friday after missing Thursday's session. As per early Sunday reports, Lamb is expected to play, with Michael Gallup, Noah Brown and potentially tight end Dalton Schultz in line for a nice bump in opportunity if their teammate has a setback.
Rashod Bateman Baltimore Ravens WR
|Bateman (foot) is out for Sunday night's AFC North showdown against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In his absence, Devin Duvernay should function as the top wideout for Lamar Jackson, while veteran Demarcus Robinson, Tylan Wallace and James Proche will slot in behind him. Tight end Mark Andrews should also enjoy an even more expansive role than usual.
DeAndre Hopkins Arizona Cardinals WR
|Hopkins will serve the fifth game of his six-game season-opening suspension Sunday. Kyler Murray projects to work with Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore (hamstring, expected to play) and A.J. Green as his top three wideouts versus the Eagles.
D.J. Chark Detroit Lions WR
|Chark (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after only managing a limited Thursday session this week. In Chark's absence, Josh Reynolds, who's expected to play through his ankle injury, should enjoy another significant role, especially if Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) also sits out.
Jamison Crowder Buffalo Bills WR
|Crowder (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) should see even more work than usual if he's able to suit up, while rookie Khalil Shakir is in line to see the biggest workload of his young career with Jake Kumerow (ankle) also ruled out.
Jahan Dotson Washington Commanders WR
|Dotson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. In his absence, Curtis Samuel should see a bigger role than usual, while Dyami Brown and Cam Sims could also benefit in the form of bigger downfield roles.
Julio Jones Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
|Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, the veteran's status is likely to come down to how he feels in pregame warmups. If both Jones and Russell Gage (back) were to sit out, Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) and Scotty Miller would be likely beneficiaries.
Russell Gage Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
|Gage (back) was added to the injury report Saturday, a potentially foreboding sign for his availability against his old Falcons squad in Sunday's NFC South clash. However, early Sunday reports indicate there is optimism about Gage suiting up. If both Gage and Julio Jones (knee) were to sit out, Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) and Scotty Miller would be likely beneficiaries.
Jarvis Landry New Orleans Saints WR
|Landry (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks but downgraded to a missed practice Friday after logging consecutive limited sessions to start the week. If Landry fails to suit up, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith could be the primary beneficiaries of his absence.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Kansas City Chiefs WR
|Smith-Schuster (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Raiders after his hamstring tightened up in Saturday's practice. If Smith-Schuster is ultimately unable to play, Mecole Hardman and even rookie Skyy Moore could benefit to varying degrees, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling and tight end Travis Kelce could also see more targets than usual.
Isaiah McKenzie Buffalo Bills WR
|McKenzie (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after finishing the week with two limited practices. If McKenzie is able to suit up, he'll enjoy a clear No. 3 role with Jamison Crowder (IR-ankle) unavailable.
Hunter Renfrow Las Vegas Raiders WR
|Renfrow is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Chiefs after missing the last two games with a concussion. In his return to action, Mack Hollins, who just logged a season-high 71 snaps in Week 4 against the Broncos, projects to bump back down to a No. 3 role.
Jakobi Meyers New England Patriots WR
|Meyers (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Meyers sits out a third straight game, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor should all enjoy extra opportunities while working with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe.
A.J. Green Arizona Cardinals WR
|Green is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Eagles after working back to a full practice Friday following a Week 4 absence against the Panthers due to a knee injury.
Zay Jones Jacksonville Jaguars WR
|Jones (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Jones is expected to return from his one-game absence, with Marvin Jones and Jamal Agnew in line to see bigger roles versus Houston if their teammate has a setback.
Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals WR
|Moore (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Moore is expected to play versus Philadelphia, which, when coupled with A.J. Green's return from a knee injury, gives Kyler Murray his most complete receiver corps yet this season.
Josh Palmer Los Angeles Chargers WR
|Palmer (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns but managed to work back a full practice Friday after consecutive limited sessions to open the week. If Palmer were to sit out, DeAndre Carter would rise to No. 2 on the depth chart, while Jason Moore and Michael Bandy would also be in line for larger roles versus Cleveland.
Josh Reynolds Detroit Lions WR
|Reynolds (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots but finished the week with two limited practices after starting the week with a missed Wednesday session. As per early Sunday reports, Reynolds will play and should once again enjoy a significant role with DJ Chark (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot) already ruled out and Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) a true game-time decision.
Kadarius Toney New York Giants WR
|Toney (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. In Toney's absence, as well as those of Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Sterling Shepard (IR-knee), Richie James and David Sills are set to work as Daniel Jones' top two wideouts.
Kenny Golladay New York Giants WR
|Golladay (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers in London after missing practice all week. Although he's been a minuscule part of the offense thus far, his absence will still be felt considering New York is also down Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) and Sterling Shepard (IR-knee). David Sills and Richie James profile as Daniel Jones' top two wideouts.
Marquise Goodwin Seattle Seahawks WR
|Goodwin (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after missing Friday's practice following a limited Thursday session. If Goodwin sits out, Dee Eskridge would likely bump up to the No. 3 receiver role versus New Orleans.
Breshad Perriman Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
|Perriman (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion all week. If he suits up and either or both of Julio Jones and Russell Gage sit out with their res
Laviska Shenault Jr. Carolina Panthers WR
|Shenault (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. Rashard Higgins will likely fill the No. 4 receiver role for Carolina versus San Francisco.
Quintez Cephus Detroit Lions WR
|Cephus (foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy could benefit from his absence in the latter portion of Detroit's wideout depth chart.
Wan'Dale Robinson New York Giants WR
|Robinson (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers in London despite logging consecutive limited practices to start the week before missing Friday's session. With Kadarius Toney (hamstrings), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Sterling Shepard (IR-knee) also sidelined, Richie James and David Sills are in line to serve as New York's top wideout duo.
Jake Kumerow Buffalo Bills WR
|Kumerow (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. With Jamison Crowder (ankle) also sidelined and Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) questionable, rookie Khalil Shakir is in line to see an expanded role.
Kyle Pitts Atlanta Falcons TE
|Pitts (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. Parker Hesse and Anthony Firkser should share tight end duties against Tampa Bay, while the likes of Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus could be among those seeing some extra targets.
Dawson Knox Buffalo Bills TE
|Knox (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney will be in line to share tight end duties versus Pittsburgh.
Logan Thomas Washington Commanders TE
|Thomas (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing Friday's practice. If Thomas sits out, John Bates and Armani Rogers would be in line to share tight end duties versus a Tennessee squad that has given up a 22-293-2 line to the position through four games.
Hayden Hurst Cincinnati Bengals TE
|Hurst (groin) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Ravens after downgrading to a limited Friday practice following a pair of limited sessions to start the week. If Hurst ultimately sits out, second-year pro Mitchell Wilcox would be in line to serve as the primary tight end against Baltimore.
Jonnu Smith New England Patriots TE
|Smith (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions despite finishing the week with two limited practices. In Smith's likely absence, Hunter Henry should see an increase in opportunity, while Matt Sokol could be called up from the practice squad to serve as Henry's backup versus Detroit.
Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE
|Brate (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In his stead, rookie Cade Otton, who recorded a career-high 3-29 line in Week 4 versus the Chiefs, will be in line to serve as a primary pass-catching option at the position, while veteran Kyle Rudolph should also garner active status for only the second time this season.
Jake Ferguson Dallas Cowboys TE
|Ferguson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Ferguson is unable to suit up, Peyton Hendershot would be in line to serve as Dalton Schultz's primary backup versus Los Angeles.
Tyler Kroft San Francisco 49ers TE
|Kroft (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner should continue sharing backup duties behind George Kittle.
Donald Parham Jr. Los Angeles Chargers TE
|Parham is off the injury report after missing the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury. His availability figures to eat into the snaps of both Gerald Everett and Tre' McKitty to varying degrees, although the former has cemented his status as the top tight end for the time being by producing a 16-211-2 line over the first four games.
Foster Moreau Las Vegas Raiders TE
|Moreau (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. Jesper Horstead would move into the No. 2 tight end role behind Darren Waller if Moreau isn't able to suit up.
Brevin Jordan Houston Texans TE
|Jordan (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after once again missing practice all week. O.J. Howard and Jordan Akins, the latter having been promoted from the practice squad Saturday, should continue as the top pass-catching options at tight end for Houston versus Jacksonville.
Harrison Butker Kansas City Chiefs K
|Butker (ankle) will not be available for Monday night's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. Matthew Wright, who made two field-goal attempts and all five extra-point tries in a Week 4 win over the Buccaneers, is expected to be promoted from the practice squad to serve as the placekicker again versus Las Vegas.
Dustin Hopkins Los Angeles Chargers K
|Hopkins (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Hopkins ultimately fails to suit up, Taylor Bertolet, who was already promoted from the practice squad Saturday, will serve as Los Angeles' kicker versus Cleveland.
Jake Elliott Philadelphia Eagles K
|Elliott (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. In his stead, undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker is slated to be promoted from the practice squad and serve as Philadelphia's kicker versus Arizona.
Matt Prater Arizona Cardinals K
|Prater (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles after missing practice all week. Matt Ammendola, who made three of four field-goal attempts and three of four extra-point tries apiece in a two-game stint with the Chiefs in Weeks 2 and 3, will serve as Arizona's kicker versus Philadelphia.
Cairo Santos Chicago Bears K
|Santos, who missed the Week 4 loss to the Giants due to personal reasons, practiced in full all week and will resume his usual place kicker duties against the Vikings in Week 5.
Key defensive players
Cornerbacks
- The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.
- The Ravens' Marcus Peters (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bengals.
- The Titans' Lonnie Johnson (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
- The Titans' Caleb Farley (questionable) for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
- The Cardinals' Trayvon Mullen (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
- The Steelers' Cameron Sutton (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Safeties
- The Packers' Adrian Amos (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants in London.
- The Bills' Jordan Poyer (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
- The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
- The Steelers' Terrell Edmunds (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.
- The Rams' Jordan Fuller (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
- The Rams' Taylor Rapp (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
- The Titans' Amani Hooker (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Commanders.
- The Bills' Jordan Poyer (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
- The Panthers' Xavier Woods (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
- The Saints' Marcus Maye (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
- The Patriots' Adrian Phillips (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Defensive linemen
- The 49ers' Arik Armstead (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
- The Browns' Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
- The Browns' Myles Garrett is off the injury report after missing Week 4 with a shoulder injury sustained in a car accident and will play in Sunday's game against the Chargers.
- The Giants' Leonard Williams (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers in London.
- The Bills' Ed Oliver (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Linebackers
- The Titans' Zach Cunningham (elbow) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
- The Titans' Bud Dupree (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
- The Bills' Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
- The Panthers' Frankie Luvu (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
- The Raiders' Jayon Brown (hamstring) is out for Monday night's game against the Chiefs.
- The Ravens' Justin Houston (groin) is out for Sunday night's game against the Bengals.
- The Jets' Quincy Williams (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins.