Looking at the quarterbacks starting this week, it's hard not to chuckle a little bit.. if you'd told me in 2020 that Andy Dalton, Teddy Bridgewater, Geno Smith, Marcus Mariota and Jacoby Brissett would all be starting in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, I would have thought you were crazy. Throw in Cooper Rush and (maybe) Bailey Zappe and you have nearly a fourth of the league starting guys we all thought last January would be backups at best.

The thing is, some of them have been pretty good. Smith even ranks as a top-10 option through four weeks. But his matchup against the Saints has driven him from the streaming conversation for me this week. In his place are a couple of quarterbacks facing off at the Meadowlands -- Bridgewater and Zach Wilson.

Week 5 previews: RB WR TE

Of the two Wilson has the most short- and long-term upside. He's still only played 14 games in the NFL and he showed some real promise in the second half against the Steelers, completing 12 of 20 passes for 161 yards and a score. The Jets lead the NFL at 48 pass attempts per game. While that won't continue, they did just throw it 37 times in a win over the Steelers. Wilson has fantastic weapons as well, though they aren't as good as his opponents from Miami.

Bridgewater's duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle may be the best wide receiver duo in the league. He's also facing a worse defense in the Jets. For those reasons he certainly has a higher floor than Wilson, I'm just not sure his ceiling is as high. While Bridgewater has always been a serviceable passer between the 20s, and a precise passer in the short area, I'm not sure he takes the chances to give a top-five week. .And the Dolphins could run the ball more with the lead and their backup quarterback in.

Both of these streamers are starts over Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Smith this week. I'd strongly consider Wilson over a few bigger names as well.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

QB Preview Numbers to know

113.9 -- Tom Brady's career passer rating versus the Falcons, his best mark against any opponent. He's also 10-0 against Atlanta, including the playoffs.



-- Tom Brady's career passer rating versus the Falcons, his best mark against any opponent. He's also 10-0 against Atlanta, including the playoffs. 27.66 -- Fantasy points per game from Jared Goff. If he does it against New England, we'll have to buy in.

-- Fantasy points per game from Jared Goff. If he does it against New England, we'll have to buy in. 1 -- Matt Ryan has thrown just one touchdown to a wide receiver in his first four games with the Colts.



-- Matt Ryan has thrown just one touchdown to a wide receiver in his first four games with the Colts. 836 - The last time Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray faced each other, they combined for 836 passing and rushing yards, while also coming together for six passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

- The last time Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray faced each other, they combined for 836 passing and rushing yards, while also coming together for six passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. 9.8 -- The Bills have allowed a league-low 9.8 FPPG to quarterbacks this season.



-- The Bills have allowed a league-low 9.8 FPPG to quarterbacks this season. 77.3 -- Geno Smith leads the NFL with a 77.3% completion percentage.

-- Geno Smith leads the NFL with a 77.3% completion percentage. 5 - Kirk Cousins has thrown multiple touchdown passes in five straight games versus the Bears.



QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 991 RUYDS 91 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 23.1 Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU JAC -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 946 RUYDS 29 TD 8 INT 2 FPTS/G 19.7 Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -5.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1037 RUYDS 64 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.5 Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1126 RUYDS 16 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 27.7

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Zach Wilson QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -3 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats PAYDS 252 RUYDS 15 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 20.7 There are not a lot of great streaming options this week and there are no great Fantasy quarterbacks you should start Wilson over. But he really looked like he found something in the second half against the Steelers, and he's loaded with weapons. I project 40-plus pass attempts chasing the score against the Dolphins. That gives him a good chance at a top-18 week. Teddy Bridgewater QB MIA Miami • #5

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ MIA -3 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats PAYDS 193 RUYDS 11 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 6.4 With his weapons and matchup, Bridgewater feels like a lock to get you 18 Fantasy points this week, and 24 points is well within his reasonable upside.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Kenny Pickett QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -14 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 1st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats PAYDS 120 RUYDS 15 TD 2 INT 3 FPTS/G 12.3 Despite the three interceptions, Pickett looked the part in his first NFL action. You can't start him in Week 5 against the Bills, but he should be rostered in a majority of leagues and has top-12 upside in the second half of the season if everything goes right.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT BUF -14 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 30.4 QB RNK 1st YTD Stats PAYDS 1227 RUYDS 183 TD 12 INT 3 FPTS/G 32.8 Allen is the top play on both FanDuel and DraftKings this week. Through four weeks he's the No. 2 quarterback in Fantasy, and this week his Bills have the highest implied point total of the week at 30.5. The Bills should be the most popular stack in DFS in Week 5.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Don't let four fumbles in a monsoon against maybe the best defense in the league deter you from playing Lawrence. I prefer to play him on DraftKings over FanDuel, but he's in play everywhere against a bad Texans defense. Lawrence has shown major improvement across the board statistically and projects as a top-12 quarterback in Week 5.