I need to admit something to you. I was way too high on Josh Reynolds and Corey Davis coming out of college. I thought both could be the best wide receivers in the 2017 class if everything went right. Just for reference, Cooper Kupp was in that class. So, yeah, I enjoyed it when Davis and Reynolds were both top-15 wide receivers in Week 4. And it's not that outlandish to believe it could happen again.
For Davis, his breakout appears to be all about getting his quarterback back. Last week marked the sixth time that the pair has started and finished a game together. Davis has 25 catches for 376 yards and four touchdowns in those six games. That's 14.4 PPR FPPG, which would rank 21st this season.
For Reynolds, it was more about who was missing. The Lions were without D'Andre Swift, Amon-Ra-St. Brown, and D.J. Chark in Week 4. As of Thursday, only Chark had returned to practice. Reynolds has taken advantage of his opportunity to the tune of 13-177-1 on 18 targets over his past two games.
Long-term, both of these guys face risks from other receivers. St. Brown isn't expected to be out for long and rookie Jameson Williams could return after the team's bye. For Davis, it's not guys returning, but emerging. Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore are the future of this franchise and it's hard to believe they'll play second and third fiddle all season.
But those concerns are long-term. In Week 5, unless St. Brown returns, you should start both Reynolds and Davis as No. 3 receivers, and they have a lot more upside than that.
Here is the rest of the Week 5 WR Preview:
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Week 5 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:
BAL Baltimore • #7
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Devin Duvernay gets a boost, but you probably don't want to start him.
TEN Tennessee • #16
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Robert Woods is the clear No. 1 wide receiver in Tennessee.
BUF Buffalo • #80
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Isaiah McKenzie could be out as well, which could open the door for Khalil Shakir to have a big role.
Numbers to Know
- 11 -- Season-high 11 targets for D.J. Moore in Week 4, though three of those were batted at the line of scrimmage and two of the 11 resulted in interceptions.
- 33% -- George Pickens' target share with Kenny Pickett at quarterback.
- 2 - Two targets, zero catches for Chase Claypool in Week 4.
- 50.2 -- The Ravens have allowed the most PPR Fantasy points per game to wide receivers.
- 96% -- Romeo Doubs played 96% of the snaps for the Packers in Week 4.
- 34% -- Drake London has earned a 34% target share this season; only Cooper Kupp has been targeted at a higher rate.
Matchups that matter
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
NE New England • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Chris Olave WR
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
DK Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
MIA Miami • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
DET Detroit • #8
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
This one is simple. If Amon-Ra St. Brown remains out this week, Reynolds is a top-24 wide receiver. If St. Brown returns but D.J. Chark is still out, Reynolds is a good No. 3. Just don't spend too much, because he's a short-term fix. Eventually we expect St. Brown and Jameson Williams to dominate targets for the Lions.
Corey Davis WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Davis will rank even higher than he currently does if the Dolphins rule out Xavien Howard.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #89
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
For the second week in a row, I'm planning on stashing both Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson until we see if they're ruled out for Week 5. One of these guys is going to have a big impact in the second half of the season if they can get healthy and get on Brian Daboll's good side. The team needs them desperately.
Skyy Moore WR
KC Kansas City • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Skyy Moore played 23 offensive snaps the first three weeks of the season. He played 22 in Week 4. His breakout may be just around the corner.
DFS Plays
WAS Washington • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Samuel has earned a 22% target share with Jahan Dotson on the field. That could balloon to 25% without Dotson. Add in two or three carries per game and he has top-10 upside if he can get into the end zone.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Too much is being made of Wilson's poor performance in his first game with Zach Wilson. He still saw six targets and I would expect more volume chasing the score against the Dolphins in Week 5. Their secondary isn't healthy and they've been below average against wide receivers this year.