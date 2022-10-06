I need to admit something to you. I was way too high on Josh Reynolds and Corey Davis coming out of college. I thought both could be the best wide receivers in the 2017 class if everything went right. Just for reference, Cooper Kupp was in that class. So, yeah, I enjoyed it when Davis and Reynolds were both top-15 wide receivers in Week 4. And it's not that outlandish to believe it could happen again.

For Davis, his breakout appears to be all about getting his quarterback back. Last week marked the sixth time that the pair has started and finished a game together. Davis has 25 catches for 376 yards and four touchdowns in those six games. That's 14.4 PPR FPPG, which would rank 21st this season.

Week 5 previews:

For Reynolds, it was more about who was missing. The Lions were without D'Andre Swift, Amon-Ra-St. Brown, and D.J. Chark in Week 4. As of Thursday, only Chark had returned to practice. Reynolds has taken advantage of his opportunity to the tune of 13-177-1 on 18 targets over his past two games.

Long-term, both of these guys face risks from other receivers. St. Brown isn't expected to be out for long and rookie Jameson Williams could return after the team's bye. For Davis, it's not guys returning, but emerging. Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore are the future of this franchise and it's hard to believe they'll play second and third fiddle all season.

But those concerns are long-term. In Week 5, unless St. Brown returns, you should start both Reynolds and Davis as No. 3 receivers, and they have a lot more upside than that.

Here is the rest of the Week 5 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:

Rashod Bateman WR BAL Baltimore • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Devin Duvernay gets a boost, but you probably don't want to start him. Treylon Burks WR TEN Tennessee • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Robert Woods is the clear No. 1 wide receiver in Tennessee. Jamison Crowder WR BUF Buffalo • #80

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Isaiah McKenzie could be out as well, which could open the door for Khalil Shakir to have a big role.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

11 -- Season-high 11 targets for D.J. Moore in Week 4, though three of those were batted at the line of scrimmage and two of the 11 resulted in interceptions.



-- Season-high 11 targets for D.J. Moore in Week 4, though three of those were batted at the line of scrimmage and two of the 11 resulted in interceptions. 33% -- George Pickens' target share with Kenny Pickett at quarterback.



-- George Pickens' target share with Kenny Pickett at quarterback. 2 - Two targets, zero catches for Chase Claypool in Week 4.



- Two targets, zero catches for Chase Claypool in Week 4. 50.2 -- The Ravens have allowed the most PPR Fantasy points per game to wide receivers.



-- The Ravens have allowed the most PPR Fantasy points per game to wide receivers. 96% -- Romeo Doubs played 96% of the snaps for the Packers in Week 4.

-- Romeo Doubs played 96% of the snaps for the Packers in Week 4. 34% -- Drake London has earned a 34% target share this season; only Cooper Kupp has been targeted at a higher rate.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -14 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 37 REYDS 207 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.7 DeVante Parker WR NE New England • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET NE -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 16 REYDS 189 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.2 Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA NO -5.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 15.6 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 36 REYDS 335 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.1 DK Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -5.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 35 REYDS 284 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.9 Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ MIA -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 17.9 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 35 REYDS 381 TD 3 FPTS/G 19.7 D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -6.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 29 REYDS 138 TD 1 FPTS/G 9

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 5 Adds (WR Preview) Josh Reynolds WR DET Detroit • #8

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 25th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 24 REYDS 243 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.3 This one is simple. If Amon-Ra St. Brown remains out this week, Reynolds is a top-24 wide receiver. If St. Brown returns but D.J. Chark is still out, Reynolds is a good No. 3. Just don't spend too much, because he's a short-term fix. Eventually we expect St. Brown and Jameson Williams to dominate targets for the Lions. Corey Davis WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 25 REYDS 261 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.3 Davis will rank even higher than he currently does if the Dolphins rule out Xavien Howard.

Stashes (WR Preview) Kadarius Toney WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #89

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -8 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 3 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.2 For the second week in a row, I'm planning on stashing both Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson until we see if they're ruled out for Week 5. One of these guys is going to have a big impact in the second half of the season if they can get healthy and get on Brian Daboll's good side. The team needs them desperately. Skyy Moore WR KC Kansas City • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV KC -7 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 5 REYDS 61 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.8 Skyy Moore played 23 offensive snaps the first three weeks of the season. He played 22 in Week 4. His breakout may be just around the corner.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 37 REYDS 219 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.8 Samuel has earned a 22% target share with Jahan Dotson on the field. That could balloon to 25% without Dotson. Add in two or three carries per game and he has top-10 upside if he can get into the end zone.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 39 REYDS 255 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.4 Too much is being made of Wilson's poor performance in his first game with Zach Wilson. He still saw six targets and I would expect more volume chasing the score against the Dolphins in Week 5. Their secondary isn't healthy and they've been below average against wide receivers this year.