I need to admit something to you. I was way too high on Josh Reynolds and Corey Davis coming out of college. I thought both could be the best wide receivers in the 2017 class if everything went right. Just for reference, Cooper Kupp was in that class. So, yeah, I enjoyed it when Davis and Reynolds were both top-15 wide receivers in Week 4. And it's not that outlandish to believe it could happen again. 

For Davis, his breakout appears to be all about getting his quarterback back. Last week marked the sixth time that the pair has started and finished a game together. Davis has 25 catches for 376 yards and four touchdowns in those six games. That's 14.4 PPR FPPG, which would rank 21st this season.

For Reynolds, it was more about who was missing. The Lions were without D'Andre Swift, Amon-Ra-St. Brown, and D.J. Chark in Week 4. As of Thursday, only Chark had returned to practice. Reynolds has taken advantage of his opportunity to the tune of 13-177-1 on 18 targets over his past two games.

Long-term, both of these guys face risks from other receivers. St. Brown isn't expected to be out for long and rookie Jameson Williams could return after the team's bye. For Davis, it's not guys returning, but emerging. Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore are the future of this franchise and it's hard to believe they'll play second and third fiddle all season.

But those concerns are long-term. In Week 5, unless St. Brown returns, you should start both Reynolds and Davis as No. 3 receivers, and they have a lot more upside than that.

Here is the rest of the Week 5 WR Preview:

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Rashod Bateman WR
BAL Baltimore • #7
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Devin Duvernay gets a boost, but you probably don't want to start him.
headshot-image
Treylon Burks WR
TEN Tennessee • #16
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Robert Woods is the clear No. 1 wide receiver in Tennessee.
headshot-image
Jamison Crowder WR
BUF Buffalo • #80
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Isaiah McKenzie could be out as well, which could open the door for Khalil Shakir to have a big role.
Numbers to Know
  • 11 -- Season-high 11 targets for D.J. Moore in Week 4, though three of those were batted at the line of scrimmage and two of the 11 resulted in interceptions. 
  • 33% -- George Pickens' target share with Kenny Pickett at quarterback. 
  • 2 - Two targets, zero catches for Chase Claypool in Week 4.
  • 50.2 -- The Ravens have allowed the most PPR Fantasy points per game to wide receivers. 
  • 96% -- Romeo Doubs played 96% of the snaps for the Packers in Week 4.
  • 34% -- Drake London has earned a 34% target share this season; only Cooper Kupp has been targeted at a higher rate.
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Diontae Johnson WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -14 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
5th
PROJ PTS
12.6
WR RNK
24th
YTD Stats
REC
23
TAR
37
REYDS
207
TD
0
FPTS/G
11.7
headshot-image
DeVante Parker WR
NE New England • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET NE -3 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
26th
PROJ PTS
12.4
WR RNK
42nd
YTD Stats
REC
8
TAR
16
REYDS
189
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.2
headshot-image
Chris Olave WR
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA NO -5.5 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
7th
PROJ PTS
15.6
WR RNK
19th
YTD Stats
REC
21
TAR
36
REYDS
335
TD
1
FPTS/G
15.1
headshot-image
DK Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO NO -5.5 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
22nd
PROJ PTS
14
WR RNK
21st
YTD Stats
REC
23
TAR
35
REYDS
284
TD
1
FPTS/G
13.9
headshot-image
Jaylen Waddle WR
MIA Miami • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ MIA -3 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
18th
PROJ PTS
17.9
WR RNK
16th
YTD Stats
REC
21
TAR
35
REYDS
381
TD
3
FPTS/G
19.7
headshot-image
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -6.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS WR
6th
PROJ PTS
11
WR RNK
36th
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
29
REYDS
138
TD
1
FPTS/G
9
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 5 Adds (WR Preview)
headshot-image
Josh Reynolds WR
DET Detroit • #8
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -3 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
14th
WR RNK
25th
ROSTERED
41%
YTD Stats
REC
17
TAR
24
REYDS
243
TD
2
FPTS/G
13.3
This one is simple. If Amon-Ra St. Brown remains out this week, Reynolds is a top-24 wide receiver. If St. Brown returns but D.J. Chark is still out, Reynolds is a good No. 3. Just don't spend too much, because he's a short-term fix. Eventually we expect St. Brown and Jameson Williams to dominate targets for the Lions.
headshot-image
Corey Davis WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
23rd
WR RNK
33rd
ROSTERED
53%
YTD Stats
REC
15
TAR
25
REYDS
261
TD
2
FPTS/G
13.3
Davis will rank even higher than he currently does if the Dolphins rule out Xavien Howard.
Stashes (WR Preview)
headshot-image
Kadarius Toney WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #89
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ GB GB -8 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
9th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
35%
YTD Stats
REC
2
TAR
3
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
2.2
For the second week in a row, I'm planning on stashing both Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson until we see if they're ruled out for Week 5. One of these guys is going to have a big impact in the second half of the season if they can get healthy and get on Brian Daboll's good side. The team needs them desperately.
headshot-image
Skyy Moore WR
KC Kansas City • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV KC -7 O/U 51
OPP VS WR
20th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
25%
YTD Stats
REC
3
TAR
5
REYDS
61
TD
0
FPTS/G
1.8
Skyy Moore played 23 offensive snaps the first three weeks of the season. He played 22 in Week 4. His breakout may be just around the corner.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
headshot-image
Curtis Samuel WR
WAS Washington • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
29th
PROJ PTS
12.3
WR RNK
31st
YTD Stats
REC
26
TAR
37
REYDS
219
TD
2
FPTS/G
15.8
Samuel has earned a 22% target share with Jahan Dotson on the field. That could balloon to 25% without Dotson. Add in two or three carries per game and he has top-10 upside if he can get into the end zone.
Contrarian DFS Play
headshot-image
Garrett Wilson WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
23rd
PROJ PTS
11.5
WR RNK
35th
YTD Stats
REC
20
TAR
39
REYDS
255
TD
2
FPTS/G
14.4
Too much is being made of Wilson's poor performance in his first game with Zach Wilson. He still saw six targets and I would expect more volume chasing the score against the Dolphins in Week 5. Their secondary isn't healthy and they've been below average against wide receivers this year.
