With Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams both in injured reserve, rookie Tyler Allgeier has an excellent opportunity in a Falcons offense that has been surprisingly good running the ball. They rank top six in rush attempts, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and yards per rush attempt despite playing two of their four games against very good run defenses in the Saints and the Rams.
Just don't think Allegeier is quite a plug-n-play addition just yet. This week they'll face a Tampa Bay defense that hasn't been very good against the run, but we think they'll be better. Next week they face a 49ers defense that may just be the best in football.
The matchups are one reason for uncertainty, the workload is a second. Allgeier played in a near even split with Caleb Huntley after Patterson went down in Week 4. We expect Allgeier to lead the backfield, but it's still a question how big that lead will be. For that reason, both Falcons backs are better stashes than starts in Week 5.
Now let's get to the rest of the Week 5 RB Preview:
Week 5 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:
IND Indianapolis • #28
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We expect Nyheim Hines to lead the Colts backfield.
ATL Atlanta • #84
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Expect Tyler Allgeier to lead the Falcons rushing attack, but Caleb Huntley will have a role as well.
DEN Denver • #33
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Melvin Gordon is a low-end No. 2 and Mike Boone is a speculative add.
Numbers to know
- 0 -- Zero carries for Texans running backs not named Dameon Pierce in Week 4.
- 51.7% -- Snap share for Tyler Allgeier in the second half Sunday after Cordarrelle Patterson went down.
- 56% -- Snap share for Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Week 4, a season-high.
- 21.5 -- PPR Fantasy points per game for Saquon Barkley, first among running backs.
- 14.9 -- The Rams have allowed 14.9 PPR Fantasy points per game to running backs, the lowest number in the league.
- 67% - Breece Hall's snap rate in Week 4, up from 41% through Weeks 1-3.
- 0 -- Targets for Najee Harris in Week 4.
- 32.8 -- The Texans have allowed the most PPR Fantasy points per game to running backs this season.
Matchups that matter
DAL Dallas • #21
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
JAC Jacksonville • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
NE New England • #37
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
WAS Washington • #23
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
McKissic is now RB33 on the year in full PPR leagues and the only Washington running back you can feel good about knowing his role moving forward. If you're in a pinch this week and can't get Ingram or Allgeier, then McKissic is your next best bet for flex production. We expect Brian Robinson to impact Antonio Gibson much more than McKissic.
Mark Ingram RB
NO New Orleans • #5
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
We expect Alvin Kamara to return in Week 5, but we also thought he'd play last week. Even when he's back, he'll share with Ingram, who may just be the short yardage and goalline back. Ingram is a low-end RB2 if Kamara is out and a touchdown-dependent flex if Kamara plays.
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Warren has looked more explosive than Najee Harris, and while that won't matter as long as Harris stays healthy, it does highlight just how much upside he could have if Harris goes down. We'd expect 20 touches per game for the rookie, and league-winning potential. if you have an extra roster spot, there are few better ways to use it.
TB Tampa Bay • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
There are up to a dozen running back stash candidates available on the waiver wire, and White is one of our favorites. He showed juice in Week 4 against the Chiefs and it says something that Tom Brady already trusts him in the passing game. If something happens to Fournette, White could be a top-12 back in Fantasy.
DFS Plays
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Wilson has handled 72% of the 49ers rush attempts over the past two weeks and he's still priced like a flex. Wilson should see 20-plus touches in a game we expect the 49ers to dominate against the Panthers. He's my top running back value on both FanDuel and DraftKings.
Whether it's Brian Hoyer or Bailey Zappe under center for the Patriots, their Week 5 matchup against the Lions profiles as one in which Stevenson and Damien Harris could combine for 40 touches, 300 yards, and four scores. Stevenson is cheaper on both sites even though he's played more snaps each of the past two weeks.