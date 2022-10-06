With Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams both in injured reserve, rookie Tyler Allgeier has an excellent opportunity in a Falcons offense that has been surprisingly good running the ball. They rank top six in rush attempts, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and yards per rush attempt despite playing two of their four games against very good run defenses in the Saints and the Rams.

Just don't think Allegeier is quite a plug-n-play addition just yet. This week they'll face a Tampa Bay defense that hasn't been very good against the run, but we think they'll be better. Next week they face a 49ers defense that may just be the best in football.

The matchups are one reason for uncertainty, the workload is a second. Allgeier played in a near even split with Caleb Huntley after Patterson went down in Week 4. We expect Allgeier to lead the backfield, but it's still a question how big that lead will be. For that reason, both Falcons backs are better stashes than starts in Week 5.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 5 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:

Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. We expect Nyheim Hines to lead the Colts backfield. Cordarrelle Patterson RB ATL Atlanta • #84

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Expect Tyler Allgeier to lead the Falcons rushing attack, but Caleb Huntley will have a role as well. Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Melvin Gordon is a low-end No. 2 and Mike Boone is a speculative add.

RB Preview Numbers to know

0 -- Zero carries for Texans running backs not named Dameon Pierce in Week 4.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 227 REC 5 REYDS 27 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 162 REC 7 REYDS 71 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.1 James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU JAC -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 14.9 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 259 REC 6 REYDS 33 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.8 Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -14 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 13 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 202 REC 10 REYDS 48 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.3 Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET NE -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 246 REC 7 REYDS 29 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.2 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET NE -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 211 REC 11 REYDS 57 TD 1 FPTS/G 11

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 5 Adds (RB Preview) J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #23

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats RUYDS 65 REC 19 REYDS 122 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.9 McKissic is now RB33 on the year in full PPR leagues and the only Washington running back you can feel good about knowing his role moving forward. If you're in a pinch this week and can't get Ingram or Allgeier, then McKissic is your next best bet for flex production. We expect Brian Robinson to impact Antonio Gibson much more than McKissic. Mark Ingram RB NO New Orleans • #5

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA NO -5.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 46th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats RUYDS 128 REC 6 REYDS 17 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.6 We expect Alvin Kamara to return in Week 5, but we also thought he'd play last week. Even when he's back, he'll share with Ingram, who may just be the short yardage and goalline back. Ingram is a low-end RB2 if Kamara is out and a touchdown-dependent flex if Kamara plays.

Stashes (RB Preview) Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -14 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats RUYDS 52 REC 2 REYDS 3 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.5 Warren has looked more explosive than Najee Harris, and while that won't matter as long as Harris stays healthy, it does highlight just how much upside he could have if Harris goes down. We'd expect 20 touches per game for the rookie, and league-winning potential. if you have an extra roster spot, there are few better ways to use it. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL TB -9 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 68% YTD Stats RUYDS 21 REC 7 REYDS 57 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.7 There are up to a dozen running back stash candidates available on the waiver wire, and White is one of our favorites. He showed juice in Week 4 against the Chiefs and it says something that Tom Brady already trusts him in the passing game. If something happens to Fournette, White could be a top-12 back in Fantasy.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR SF -6.5 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 12.6 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 255 REC 7 REYDS 58 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 Wilson has handled 72% of the 49ers rush attempts over the past two weeks and he's still priced like a flex. Wilson should see 20-plus touches in a game we expect the 49ers to dominate against the Panthers. He's my top running back value on both FanDuel and DraftKings.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET NE -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 211 REC 11 REYDS 57 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 Whether it's Brian Hoyer or Bailey Zappe under center for the Patriots, their Week 5 matchup against the Lions profiles as one in which Stevenson and Damien Harris could combine for 40 touches, 300 yards, and four scores. Stevenson is cheaper on both sites even though he's played more snaps each of the past two weeks.