At the beginning of the week, the tight end question on everyone's mind was what to do with Kyle Pitts. Well, he hasn't practiced on Wednesday or Thursday due to a hamstring injury, so Fantasy managers may have the choice taken out of their hands.
If you're looking for a replacement, the first place you should look is Tyler Conklin. He ranks as TE8 on the season with a 16% target share. In Zach Wilson's first start, Conklin was targeted on 15% of Wilson's throws. Even with all those talented weapons in New York, there appears to be a steady role carved out for their tight end. And while I wouldn't bet on them throwing 48 passes per game rest of season, they do figure to be one of the most pass-heavy teams in the league.
If Conklin is rostered, the options get really dicey. Logan Thomas would be my second choice. Thomas hasn't been that involved this year and doesn't have a great matchup, but without Jahan Dotson on the field, his target share could increase. If Curtis Samuel is out, I'd even like Thomas as a top 12 tight end.
Evan Engram is probably the next best option. He has a great matchup, but his involvement appears to be decreasing, not increasing. Hunter Henry could see a bigger role due to Jonnu Smith's injury, but he may have a third-string quarterback throwing to him. Even Cade Otton could be relevant with Cameron Brate likely out. Essentially, it's Conklin, Thomas, or draw a name out of a hat.
If Pitts plays, you can feel justified in continuing to start him or sitting him down. I could even make a buy-low argument. The one argument no one should make is to cut Kyle Pitts. That's not a decision I can endorse.
Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 5:
Week 5 TE Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:
TB Tampa Bay • #84
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
There isn't a Tampa Bay tight end to trust this week.
Jonnu Smith TE
NE New England • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
This could open up room for Hunter Henry to get going, but he needs Mac Jones back if that's going to happen.
Numbers to Know
- 101.1 -- Travis Kelce's receiving yards per game in his last eight matchups versus the Raiders - the most in his career against an opponent with a minimum of two games.
- 3 -- Pat Freiermuth has scored double-digit Fantasy points in three of four games this season.
- 30 -- Dallas Goedert ran a route on all 30 of Jalen Hurts' dropbacks in Week 4.
- 25.5% -- Tyler Higbee's 25.5% target share is second among tight ends behind only Mark Andrews.
- 33.4% -- Kyle Pitts' 33.4% share of the Falcons air yards ranks second behind Andrews. It has to get better at some point. Right?
- 179 -- T.J. Hockenson set a Lions' tight end record with 179 receiving yards in Week 4.
Matchups that matter
NO New Orleans • #83
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Will Dissly TE
SEA Seattle • #89
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
DET Detroit • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I was encouraged by the fact that Conklin earned a 15% target share in Zach Wilson's first start. You can now view him as a low-end starter until he proves otherwise.
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I wouldn't bench anyone you've been starting for Thomas unless Samuel is out. But he's a fine fill-in for Pitts if Samuel misses Week 5.
DFS Plays
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
It's a strange week with Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and Darren Waller all on primetime and off the main slate. Higbee played in primetime in Week 4 which is one reason his price didn't get the boost it should have based on his performance. He's TE5 on the season and he still hasn't scored a touchdown. This volume gives him TE1 upside every week.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #7
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
This will only be contrarian if Keenan Allen is back, but I believe Everett has carved out enough of a role to be a top-10 option even when the team's No. 1 receiver returns.