The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Colts RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Matt Ryan 4.2 Russell Wilson 7.5 Nyheim Hines 6.4 Melvin Gordon 6.5 Phillip Lindsay 3.8 Mike Boone 5.4 Michael Pittman 7.7 Courtland Sutton 8.4 Alec Pierce 5.4 Jerry Jeudy 7.1 Parris Campbell 3.2 K.J. Hamler 3.3 Mo Alie-Cox 5.1 Broncos DST 8.7 Colts DST 6.9





Giants RTG (MAX 10) Packers RTG (MAX 10) Daniel Jones 2.8 Aaron Rodgers 7.3 Saquon Barkley 9.2 Aaron Jones 8.9 Giants DST 4.8 A.J. Dillon 6.8



Allen Lazard 7.6



Romeo Doubs 6.8



Christian Watson 3.5



Robert Tonyan 5.5



Packers DST 8.9

Bears RTG (MAX 10) Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Justin Fields 4.6 Kirk Cousins 7.8 Khalil Herbert 7.5 Dalvin Cook 8.7 Darnell Mooney 6.0 Justin Jefferson 9.8 Bears DST 4.6 Adam Thielen 7.3



K.J. Osborn 3.9



Vikings DST 7.3

Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10) Kenny Pickett 3.8 Josh Allen 9.8 Najee Harris 7.1 Devin Singletary 7.7 Diontae Johnson 6.6 Stefon Diggs 9.6 George Pickens 5.6 Gabe Davis 6.4 Chase Claypool 3.1 Dawson Knox 4.9 Pat Freiermuth 6.9 Bills DST 9.2 Steelers DST 4.5





Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10) Justin Herbert 8.7 Jacoby Brissett 3.7 Austin Ekeler 9.9 Nick Chubb 9.5 Mike Williams 7.9 Kareem Hunt 7.0 Josh Palmer 6.1 Amari Cooper 7.2 Gerald Everett 7.5 Donovan Peoples-Jones 4.2 Chargers DST 6.2 David Njoku 6.7



Browns DST 6.4

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Jared Goff 6.9 Bailey Zappe 4.7 Jamaal Williams 8.4 Damien Harris 7.4 Josh Reynolds 6.9 Rhamondre Stevenson 6.7 T.J. Hockenson 7.4 DeVante Parker 4.7 Lions DST 6.5 Nelson Agholor 4.3



Hunter Henry 3.7



Patriots DST 6.1

Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Saints RTG (MAX 10) Geno Smith 7.4 Andy Dalton 6.4 Rashaad Penny 7.2 Mark Ingram 6.3 DK Metcalf 8.6 Chris Olave 8.5 Tyler Lockett 7.4 Jarvis Landry 4.5 Will Dissly 4.7 Taysom Hill 6.0 Seahawks DST 5.7 Saints DST 5.8

Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10) Teddy Bridgewater 6.7 Zach Wilson 5.9 Chase Edmonds 5.6 Breece Hall 7.8 Raheem Mostert 5.5 Michael Carter 4.3 Tyreek Hill 9.5 Garrett Wilson 6.5 Jaylen Waddle 8.1 Corey Davis 6.3 Dolphins DST 6.7 Elijah Moore 4.6



Tyler Conklin 5.9



Jets DST 5.9

Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Marcus Mariota 5.3 Tom Brady 9.2 Tyler Allgeier 5.8 Leonard Fournette 8.8 Drake London 6.7 Rachaad White 5.1 Olamide Zaccheaus 4.0 Mike Evans 9.4 Kyle Pitts 7.1 Chris Godwin 8.2 Falcons DST 2.8 Julio Jones 3.6



Russell Gage 2.9



Buccaneers DST 6.8

Titans RTG (MAX 10) Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Ryan Tannehill 6.6 Carson Wentz 6.3 Derrick Henry 9.8 J.D. McKissic 6.0 Robert Woods 6.2 Antonio Gibson 5.9 Titans DST 7.5 Terry McLaurin 7.5



Curtis Samuel 5.7



Logan Thomas 5.7



Commanders DST 4.7

Texans RTG (MAX 10) Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Davis Mills 3.6 Trevor Lawrence 8.0 Dameon Pierce 7.6 James Robinson 8.0 Rex Burkhead 5.2 Travis Etienne 5.3 Brandin Cooks 8.0 Christian Kirk 8.8 Nico Collins 4.4 Marvin Jones 3.8 Texans DST 5.3 Jaguars DST 7.1

49ers RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Jimmy Garoppolo 5.5 Baker Mayfield 1.0 Jeff Wilson 7.3 Christian McCaffrey 9.7 Deebo Samuel 9.1 D.J. Moore 5.1 Brandon Aiyuk 5.9 Panthers DST 5.5 George Kittle 7.0



49ers DST 9.1





Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Rams RTG (MAX 10) Cooper Rush 4.4 Matthew Stafford 5.4 Ezekiel Elliott 6.6 Darrell Henderson Jr. 5.7 Tony Pollard 6.2 Cam Akers 3.3 CeeDee Lamb 8.3 Cooper Kupp 10.0 Michael Gallup 5.2 Ben Skowronek 3.4 Noah Brown 4.9 Tyler Higbee 8.2 Dalton Schultz 5.8 Rams DST 7.0 Cowboys DST 7.2





Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Jalen Hurts 9.4 Kyler Murray 8.3 Miles Sanders 7.9 James Conner 6.1 Kenneth Gainwell 4.9 Eno Benjamin 5.0 A.J. Brown 9.0 Marquise Brown 8.7 DeVonta Smith 7.8 Greg Dortch 4.1 Dallas Goedert 8.0 Rondale Moore 3.7 Eagles DST 7.4 Zach Ertz 8.3



Cardinals DST 2.6

Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Joe Burrow 8.4 Lamar Jackson 9.3 Joe Mixon 8.3 J.K. Dobbins 6.9 Ja'Marr Chase 9.3 Devin Duvernay 4.8 Tee Higgins 8.9 Mark Andrews 9.4 Tyler Boyd 5.8 Ravens DST 6.3 Hayden Hurst 5.6



Bengals DST 4.9





