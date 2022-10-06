chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Denver Broncos
Thu, Oct 6 at 8:15 pm ET •
DEN -3.5, O/U 42
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Matt Ryan4.2Russell Wilson7.5
Nyheim Hines6.4Melvin Gordon6.5
Phillip Lindsay3.8Mike Boone5.4
Michael Pittman7.7Courtland Sutton8.4
Alec Pierce5.4Jerry Jeudy7.1
Parris Campbell3.2K.J. Hamler3.3
Mo Alie-Cox5.1Broncos DST 8.7
Colts DST 6.9

New York Giants
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Oct 9 at 9:30 am ET •
GB -8, O/U 41
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones2.8Aaron Rodgers7.3
Saquon Barkley9.2Aaron Jones8.9
Giants DST 4.8A.J. Dillon6.8


Allen Lazard7.6


Romeo Doubs6.8


Christian Watson3.5


Robert Tonyan5.5


Packers DST 8.9
Chicago Bears
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Oct 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -7, O/U 44
BearsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields4.6Kirk Cousins7.8
Khalil Herbert7.5Dalvin Cook8.7
Darnell Mooney6.0Justin Jefferson9.8
Bears DST 4.6Adam Thielen7.3


K.J. Osborn3.9


Vikings DST 7.3
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Oct 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -14, O/U 46.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Kenny Pickett3.8Josh Allen9.8
Najee Harris7.1Devin Singletary7.7
Diontae Johnson6.6Stefon Diggs9.6
George Pickens5.6Gabe Davis6.4
Chase Claypool3.1Dawson Knox4.9
Pat Freiermuth6.9Bills DST 9.2
Steelers DST 4.5

Los Angeles Chargers
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Oct 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE +2.5, O/U 47.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert8.7Jacoby Brissett3.7
Austin Ekeler9.9Nick Chubb9.5
Mike Williams7.9Kareem Hunt7.0
Josh Palmer6.1Amari Cooper7.2
Gerald Everett7.5Donovan Peoples-Jones4.2
Chargers DST 6.2David Njoku6.7


Browns DST 6.4
Detroit Lions
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Oct 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -3, O/U 45.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff6.9Bailey Zappe4.7
Jamaal Williams8.4Damien Harris7.4
Josh Reynolds6.9Rhamondre Stevenson6.7
T.J. Hockenson7.4DeVante Parker4.7
Lions DST 6.5Nelson Agholor4.3


Hunter Henry3.7


Patriots DST 6.1
Seattle Seahawks
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Oct 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -5.5, O/U 46
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith7.4Andy Dalton6.4
Rashaad Penny7.2Mark Ingram6.3
DK Metcalf8.6Chris Olave8.5
Tyler Lockett7.4Jarvis Landry4.5
Will Dissly4.7Taysom Hill6.0
Seahawks DST 5.7Saints DST 5.8
Miami Dolphins
@
New York Jets
Sun, Oct 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +3, O/U 46
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Teddy Bridgewater6.7Zach Wilson5.9
Chase Edmonds5.6Breece Hall7.8
Raheem Mostert5.5Michael Carter4.3
Tyreek Hill9.5Garrett Wilson6.5
Jaylen Waddle8.1Corey Davis6.3
Dolphins DST 6.7Elijah Moore4.6


Tyler Conklin5.9


Jets DST 5.9
Atlanta Falcons
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Oct 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -9, O/U 47
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Marcus Mariota5.3Tom Brady9.2
Tyler Allgeier5.8Leonard Fournette8.8
Drake London6.7Rachaad White5.1
Olamide Zaccheaus4.0Mike Evans9.4
Kyle Pitts7.1Chris Godwin8.2
Falcons DST 2.8Julio Jones3.6


Russell Gage2.9


Buccaneers DST 6.8
Tennessee Titans
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Oct 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +2.5, O/U 42.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Ryan Tannehill6.6Carson Wentz6.3
Derrick Henry9.8J.D. McKissic6.0
Robert Woods6.2Antonio Gibson5.9
Titans DST 7.5Terry McLaurin7.5


Curtis Samuel5.7


Logan Thomas5.7


Commanders DST 4.7
Houston Texans
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Oct 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -7, O/U 43.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Davis Mills3.6Trevor Lawrence8.0
Dameon Pierce7.6James Robinson8.0
Rex Burkhead5.2Travis Etienne5.3
Brandin Cooks8.0Christian Kirk8.8
Nico Collins4.4Marvin Jones3.8
Texans DST 5.3Jaguars DST 7.1
San Francisco 49ers
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Oct 9 at 4:05 pm ET •
CAR +6.5, O/U 39
49ersRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Jimmy Garoppolo5.5Baker Mayfield1.0
Jeff Wilson7.3Christian McCaffrey9.7
Deebo Samuel9.1D.J. Moore5.1
Brandon Aiyuk5.9Panthers DST 5.5
George Kittle7.0

49ers DST 9.1

Dallas Cowboys
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Oct 9 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAR -5.5, O/U 43
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Cooper Rush4.4Matthew Stafford5.4
Ezekiel Elliott6.6Darrell Henderson Jr.5.7
Tony Pollard6.2Cam Akers3.3
CeeDee Lamb8.3Cooper Kupp10.0
Michael Gallup5.2Ben Skowronek3.4
Noah Brown4.9Tyler Higbee8.2
Dalton Schultz5.8Rams DST 7.0
Cowboys DST 7.2

Philadelphia Eagles
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Oct 9 at 4:25 pm ET •
ARI +5.5, O/U 49
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.4Kyler Murray8.3
Miles Sanders7.9James Conner6.1
Kenneth Gainwell4.9Eno Benjamin5.0
A.J. Brown9.0Marquise Brown8.7
DeVonta Smith7.8Greg Dortch4.1
Dallas Goedert8.0Rondale Moore3.7
Eagles DST 7.4Zach Ertz8.3


Cardinals DST 2.6
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Oct 9 at 8:20 pm ET •
BAL -3, O/U 48.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow8.4Lamar Jackson9.3
Joe Mixon8.3J.K. Dobbins6.9
Ja'Marr Chase9.3Devin Duvernay4.8
Tee Higgins8.9Mark Andrews9.4
Tyler Boyd5.8Ravens DST 6.3
Hayden Hurst5.6

Bengals DST 4.9

Las Vegas Raiders
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Mon, Oct 10 at 8:15 pm ET •
KC -7, O/U 51
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr7.6Patrick Mahomes9.9
Josh Jacobs8.2Clyde Edwards-Helaire8.1
Davante Adams9.7JuJu Smith-Schuster5.5
Mack Hollins5.0Marquez Valdes-Scantling5.3
Darren Waller7.8Mecole Hardman3.0
Raiders DST 2.5Travis Kelce9.9


Chiefs DST 6.6