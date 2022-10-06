chubahubbardcbs.jpg
USATSI

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Denver Broncos
Thu, Oct 6 at 8:15 pm ET •
DEN -3.5, O/U 42
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Matt Ryan4.2Russell Wilson7.5
Nyheim Hines5.7Melvin Gordon6.3
Phillip Lindsay3.8Mike Boone4.7
Michael Pittman7.8Courtland Sutton8.1
Alec Pierce5.5Jerry Jeudy7.2
Parris Campbell3.1K.J. Hamler3.4
Mo Alie-Cox4.0Broncos DST 8.7
Colts DST 6.9

New York Giants
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Oct 9 at 9:30 am ET •
GB -8, O/U 41
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones2.8Aaron Rodgers7.3
Saquon Barkley9.4Aaron Jones8.6
Giants DST 4.8A.J. Dillon6.8


Allen Lazard7.4


Romeo Doubs6.6


Christian Watson4.0


Robert Tonyan4.8


Packers DST 8.9
Chicago Bears
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Oct 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -7, O/U 44
BearsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields4.6Kirk Cousins7.8
Khalil Herbert7.5Dalvin Cook8.5
Darnell Mooney6.4Justin Jefferson9.8
Bears DST 4.6Adam Thielen7.1


K.J. Osborn3.8


Vikings DST 7.3
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Oct 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -14, O/U 46.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Kenny Pickett3.8Josh Allen9.8
Najee Harris6.6Devin Singletary7.1
Diontae Johnson6.5Stefon Diggs9.4
George Pickens5.7Gabe Davis6.8
Chase Claypool3.3Dawson Knox4.2
Pat Freiermuth6.2Bills DST 9.2
Steelers DST 4.5

Los Angeles Chargers
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Oct 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE +2.5, O/U 47.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert8.7Jacoby Brissett3.7
Austin Ekeler9.5Nick Chubb9.6
Mike Williams8.3Kareem Hunt6.7
Josh Palmer6.0Amari Cooper7.0
Gerald Everett7.0Donovan Peoples-Jones3.9
Chargers DST 6.2David Njoku5.5


Browns DST 6.4
Detroit Lions
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Oct 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -3, O/U 45.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff6.9Bailey Zappe4.7
Jamaal Williams8.1Damien Harris7.6
Josh Reynolds6.7Rhamondre Stevenson6.5
T.J. Hockenson7.1DeVante Parker4.7
Lions DST 6.5Nelson Agholor4.3


Hunter Henry3.6


Patriots DST 6.1
Seattle Seahawks
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Oct 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -5.5, O/U 46
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith7.4Andy Dalton6.4
Rashaad Penny7.0Mark Ingram6.1
DK Metcalf8.7Chris Olave8.4
Tyler Lockett7.3Jarvis Landry4.4
Will Dissly3.8Taysom Hill5.6
Seahawks DST 5.7Saints DST 5.8
Miami Dolphins
@
New York Jets
Sun, Oct 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +3, O/U 46
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Teddy Bridgewater6.7Zach Wilson5.9
Chase Edmonds5.4Breece Hall7.4
Raheem Mostert5.8Michael Carter4.8
Tyreek Hill9.7Garrett Wilson6.2
Jaylen Waddle8.2Corey Davis6.1
Dolphins DST 6.7Elijah Moore5.2


Tyler Conklin4.9


Jets DST 5.9
Atlanta Falcons
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Oct 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -9, O/U 47
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Marcus Mariota5.3Tom Brady9.2
Tyler Allgeier5.9Leonard Fournette8.4
Drake London6.9Rachaad White5.2
Olamide Zaccheaus4.2Mike Evans9.2
Kyle Pitts6.4Chris Godwin8.5
Falcons DST 2.8Julio Jones3.6


Buccaneers DST 6.8
Tennessee Titans
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Oct 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +2.5, O/U 42.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Ryan Tannehill6.6Carson Wentz6.3
Derrick Henry9.7J.D. McKissic5.3
Robert Woods5.8Antonio Gibson5.6
Titans DST 7.5Terry McLaurin7.5


Curtis Samuel4.9


Logan Thomas5.2


Commanders DST 4.7
Houston Texans
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Oct 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -7, O/U 43.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Davis Mills3.6Trevor Lawrence8.0
Dameon Pierce7.8James Robinson8.3
Rex Burkhead4.2Travis Etienne5.0
Brandin Cooks7.9Christian Kirk8.6
Nico Collins4.6Marvin Jones3.5
Texans DST 5.3Jaguars DST 7.1
San Francisco 49ers
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Oct 9 at 4:05 pm ET •
CAR +6.5, O/U 39
49ersRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Jimmy Garoppolo5.5Baker Mayfield1.0
Jeff Wilson7.2Christian McCaffrey9.3
Deebo Samuel9.0D.J. Moore5.6
Brandon Aiyuk6.3Panthers DST 5.5
George Kittle6.5

49ers DST 9.1

Dallas Cowboys
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Oct 9 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAR -5.5, O/U 43
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Cooper Rush4.4Matthew Stafford5.4
Ezekiel Elliott6.4Darrell Henderson Jr.5.5
Tony Pollard6.2Cam Akers4.9
CeeDee Lamb7.6Cooper Kupp9.9
Michael Gallup5.4Ben Skowronek3.0
Noah Brown5.0Tyler Higbee7.2
Dalton Schultz5.0Rams DST 7.0
Cowboys DST 7.2

Philadelphia Eagles
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Oct 9 at 4:25 pm ET •
ARI +5.5, O/U 49
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.4Kyler Murray8.3
Miles Sanders7.9James Conner6.0
Kenneth Gainwell4.5Eno Benjamin4.1
A.J. Brown8.9Marquise Brown8.0
DeVonta Smith7.7Greg Dortch3.7
Dallas Goedert7.8Rondale Moore4.1
Eagles DST 7.4Zach Ertz7.6


Cardinals DST 2.6
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Oct 9 at 8:20 pm ET •
BAL -3, O/U 48.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow8.4Lamar Jackson9.3
Joe Mixon8.2J.K. Dobbins6.9
Ja'Marr Chase9.1Devin Duvernay4.5
Tee Higgins8.8Mark Andrews9.1
Tyler Boyd5.9Ravens DST 6.3
Hayden Hurst5.1

Bengals DST 4.9

Las Vegas Raiders
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Mon, Oct 10 at 8:15 pm ET •
KC -7, O/U 51
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr7.6Patrick Mahomes9.9
Josh Jacobs7.7Clyde Edwards-Helaire8.0
Davante Adams9.5JuJu Smith-Schuster5.3
Mack Hollins5.1Marquez Valdes-Scantling4.8
Darren Waller8.0Travis Kelce9.7
Raiders DST 2.5Chiefs DST 6.6