Week 4 was rough on the injury front, especially at running back, and Fantasy managers will be relying heavily on the waiver wire this week. We could see a lot of FAB spent on the backfields in Atlanta and Denver with Cordaralle Patterson (knee) out for at least four games and Javonte Williams (ACL) out for the season.
At quarterback, we have potentially three new starters with Kenny Pickett taking over in Pittsburgh, Teddy Bridgewater replacing the injured Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) in Miami for Week 5 and Bailey Zappe likely starting for New England this week with Mac Jones (ankle) and Brian Hoyer (concussion) banged up. Bridgewater (2 percent rostered on CBS Sports) and Zappe (0 percent) will be popular in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, as will Pickett if he's available.
George Pickens (63 percent) leads our list of receivers to add this week, but injuries in Detroit and Baltimore could make Josh Reynolds (19 percent) and Devin Duvernay (38 percent) popular pickups as well. And at tight end, Tyler Conklin (58 percent) continues to get overlooked, while Robert Tonyan (44 percent) might be poised to break out in Green Bay.
We'll cover many more players to add this week at all positions, along with streaming options at DST and kicker. It's going to be an active week on the waiver wire due to the injuries, so make sure you're prepared to tweak your roster heading into Week 5.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Week 5 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- Injuries: Dak Prescott (thumb), Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), Jameis Winston (back), Mac Jones (ankle), Daniel Jones (ankle) and Brian Hoyer (concussion).
- Check to see if available: Jared Goff (80 percent rostered). Goff was amazing in Week 4 against Seattle given that two of his top receivers in Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and D.J. Chark (ankle) were out. While the Seahawks aren't a tough opponent, he still scored a season-best 41 Fantasy points with 378 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception. This is now two games this season with at least 34 Fantasy points, and he only has one outing with fewer than 18 points. He has a tough matchup in Week 5 at New England and then a bye in Week 6, but Goff is someone to consider as a weekly starter in all leagues for the rest of the year.
- Drop candidates: Tua Tagovailoa (97 percent rostered), Marcus Mariota (58 percent), Jimmy Garoppolo (45 percent) and Justin Fields (41 percent). We don't know when Tagovailoa will return to the field given his concussion situation, and you might need to drop him to add a quarterback in one-quarterback leagues. ... We keep waiting for Mariota to have a big Fantasy game, and he's yet to score more than 19 points in any outing this year. He's also stopped running with a combined 23 yards in his past three games. ... Garoppolo is never going to become a must-start Fantasy option in one-quarterback leagues, and he's averaging just 12.5 Fantasy points in two starts this year. ... Fields is averaging 7.0 Fantasy points per game in his past three outings and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. Something dramatic would have to change with him for Fantasy managers to use him in one-quarterback leagues.
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
I don't know how well Smith will do in Week 5 at New Orleans, but he's been a nice surprise so far this season. He has at least 20 Fantasy points in three of four games, and he's taken advantage of good matchups the past two outings against Atlanta and Detroit with a combined 57 Fantasy points over that span. He ran for 49 yards and a touchdown against the Lions, and it would be awesome if he started to use his legs more. Consider him a low-end starter at best against the Saints, but he could emerge as a weekly starter in deeper leagues for the rest of the year. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB in one-quarterback leagues and at least 25 percent if he's available in any Superflex or two-quarterback formats.
PIT Pittsburgh • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
I don't want to start Pickett in Week 5 at Buffalo, but I would like to roster him if my quarterback situation is unsettled in a one-quarterback league. And he's a must-add where available in Superflex and two-quarterback formats. Don't worry about the three interceptions he threw in his first game action against the Jets in Week 4. One wasn't his fault and the second one was off a Hail Mary as time expired. Instead, focus on his 15 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and he could be a cheat code at the position if he uses his legs as expected. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB in one-quarterback leagues and at least 25 percent in any Superflex or two-quarterback formats.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Tannehill had one awful outing at Buffalo in Week 2, but otherwise, he's scored at least 17 Fantasy points in each of his three other games against the Giants, Raiders and Colts, with multiple scores in each contest. He has a great matchup this week against the Commanders, and Tannehill can be a low-end starter in all formats. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Andy Dalton QB
NO New Orleans • #14
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
You can insert Jameis Winston (54 percent) in this spot if he's healthy for Week 5, and the starter for the Saints should have a good game against the Seahawks. Seattle has allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score multiple touchdowns with Jimmy Garoppolo, Marcus Mariota and Jared Goff, and Dalton could follow suit if he starts again for New Orleans. You'll have to worry about Taysom Hill stealing touchdowns again, but I thought Dalton played well against the Vikings in Week 4 with 236 passing yards and one touchdown. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB in one-quarterback leagues and at least 15 percent if available in any Superflex or two-quarterback formats.
Bailey Zappe QB
NE New England • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
It could be a dream setup for Zappe if he starts this week against the Lions with Mac Jones (ankle) and Brian Hoyer (concussion) injured. The Lions allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and Zappe could build off his performance in Week 4 at Green Bay when he had 99 passing yards and a touchdown when he replaced Hoyer. Keep an eye on what happens with Jones and Hoyer, but Zappe would be a must-start option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues as a No. 2 passer. He's worth at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB in those formats and one percent in one-quarterback leagues.
MIA Miami • #5
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
We don't know how long Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will be out, but Bridgewater should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues where available. He stepped in for Tagovailoa in Week 4 at Cincinnati and passed for 193 yards, one touchdown and one interception, along with 11 rushing yards. He has a favorable matchup at the Jets in Week 5, and he could even be an option in deeper one-quarterback leagues. In one-quarterback leagues, he's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB and at least 15 percent in Superflex and two-quarterback formats.
Zach Wilson QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Wilson scored 20 Fantasy points in his 2022 debut at Pittsburgh in Week 4, and hopefully, he can build off that moving forward. He has a tough matchup in Week 5 against Miami, but Wilson has the ability to be a low-end starter in deeper leagues with the weapons in New York. And if he can use his legs -- he ran for 15 yards against the Steelers -- then maybe he could be a surprise starting option in all formats. If your quarterback situation is unsettled, it's worth stashing Wilson for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Running Backs
- Injuries: Jonathan Taylor (ankle), D'Andre Swift (shoulder), Alvin Kamara (ribs), Javonte Williams (knee), Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), David Montgomery (ankle), Melvn Gordon (neck), Brian Robinson (knee), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Justice Hill (hamstring), Damien Williams (ribs), Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) and Boston Scott (ribs).
- Check to see if available: Nyheim Hines (75 percent rostered), Brian Robinson Jr. (73 percent) and Raheem Mostert (67 percent). Hines could end up as the starter for the Colts with Jonathan Taylor banged up, and he should be rostered in all leagues since Indianapolis plays the Broncos on Thursday night. While Hines has struggled so far this year, I still expect him to be relevant in PPR formats at some point this season. ... Robinson is on the verge of making his NFL debut, which could happen in Week 5. We'll see what happens with Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic, but Robinson should emerge as the best running back in Washington and is worth rostering in all leagues. ... Mostert continues to show that when he gets work he can be successful. In two games with double digits in touches (Week 2 at Baltimore and Week 4 at Cincinnati), he has at least 75 total yards. Chase Edmonds is still a factor and scoring touchdowns for the Dolphins, but Mostert is worth stashing on your bench with the hope Miami will start to feature him more.
- Drop candidates: Javonte Williams (100 percent rostered), Michael Carter (85 percent), Elijah Mitchell (66 percent) and James Cook (47 percent). The injury for Williams stinks, and he's only worth rostering in dynasty and long-term keeper leagues. ... Carter is worth stashing as a handcuff for Breece Hall, but it's clear the Jets are starting to lean more on the rookie. In 10-team leagues, you can drop Carter since he's combined for 17 PPR points in his past three games. ... Mitchell should only be rostered if you have an IR spot. And we'll see what happens when he's healthy enough to return from his knee injury since Jeff Wilson is playing well for the 49ers in Mitchell's absence. ... Cook just isn't playing enough or producing for the Bills to justify Fantasy managers rostering him now. He's only scored 10 PPR points on the season.
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Falcons are expected to be without Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) for at least four games, which opens the door for Allgeier, Caleb Huntley (0 percent rostered) and eventually Damien Williams (11 percent) to be Fantasy relevant. You should add Allgeier first with the hope that he takes over this backfield -- maybe for the rest of the year -- and the rookie from BYU looked good in Week 4 against Cleveland with 10 carries for 84 yards and one catch for 20 yards on one target. The Falcons are a run-heavy team, and four times this season an Atlanta running back has scored at least 11 PPR points. Huntley had one of those outings in Week 4 also with 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown, and he is worth a flier in deeper leagues. The wild card in all of this is Williams, who could return off IR in Week 6. He was expected to have a prominent role before getting hurt in Week 1, and he might be the best Falcons running back moving forward. I would add Allgeier for 15 percent of your remaining FAB, Huntley and Williams for up to 5 percent, and Williams should be added in all formats with an IR spot just to see what happens when he's healthy.
NO New Orleans • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
I hope we get some clarity as to what the Broncos backfield will look like with Javonte Williams (ACL) out, but most likely we're looking at a committee with Melvin Gordon, Murray and Mike Boone (0 percent rostered). Murray and Boone are available in all leagues, and both are worth adding. I'd give a slight nod to Murray as of Tuesday given that he's coming in with more experience than Boone, and Murray just had a solid game with the Saints in Week 4 in London with 11 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 8 yards against the Vikings. He should work in tandem with Gordon, and Boone will likely be the No. 3 option. Now, Boone could be No. 1 on the depth chart given Gordon's fumble woes, and Boone just had three carries for 20 yards and one catch for 9 yards on three targets at Las Vegas in a game where Gordon fumbled again and Williams was hurt. I would spend up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB on either guy at most, unless something changes and we find out Murray or Boone is headed for a bigger role than expected. Most likely, we'll have to wait and see what happens Thursday night against the Colts in the first game without Williams.
TB Tampa Bay • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
White logged a season-high 24 snaps in Week 4 against the Chiefs, and he played well with three carries for 6 yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 50 yards on five targets. He's clearly gaining the trust of Tom Brady and the coaching staff, and we could see him start to play more in tandem with Leonard Fournette. And if Fournette ever missed time due to an injury, White is clearly a lottery ticket given the role he would have on this team. White is worth adding in all leagues for up to 15 percent of your remaining FAB.
Mark Ingram RB
NO New Orleans • #5
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
We'll see what happens with the Saints backfield now that Latavius Murray is in Denver. Alvin Kamara (ribs) might be healthy enough to play in Week 5 after sitting out the London game in Week 4 against Minnesota. But if Kamara can't go again then Ingram would be the lead running back for New Orleans in a dream matchup against Seattle. He started the game against the Vikings but left with an injury, and Murray did well as his replacement. But if Kamara is out again and Ingram starts then he'll be at least a flex against the Seahawks, who are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Ingram is worth 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB.
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Pacheco looked solid in Week 4 at Tampa Bay with 11 carries for 63 yards, and he's a good lottery ticket in case something happens to Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Pacheco has two games this season with double digits in carries, and he's averaging over 5.0 yards per carry. Edwards-Helaire has been fantastic for the Chiefs, but if he misses any time we could see a tandem for Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon. In that scenario, Pacheco would likely get the majority of carries and touchdown opportunities, and he's worth stashing in all formats for 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
IND Indianapolis • #30
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Colts are hopeful Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will play Thursday night against the Broncos, but if he's out then Lindsay and Deon Jackson (0 percent rostered) could have a prominent role in tandem with Nyheim Hines. I'm not sure what the Colts will do with Lindsay and Jackson, but I'll give a slight lean toward Lindsay given his experience. None of them are worth adding for anything more than 1 percent of your FAB, but keep an eye on the news leading up to Thursday with Taylor and what could happen in Indianapolis.
Wide Receivers
- Injuries: Tee Higgins (ankle), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Michael Thomas (toe), Keenan Allen (hamstring), Hunter Renfrow (concussion), Rashod Bateman (foot), Jahan Dotson (hamstring), Julio Jones (undisclosed), Treylon Burks (toe), Jakobi Meyers (knee), Isaiah McKenzie (concussion), Zay Jones (ankle), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Noah Brown (neck), D.J. Chark (ankle), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee).
- Check to see if available: Tyler Boyd (69 percent rostered), Robert Woods (67 percent) and Michael Gallup (67 percent). Boyd had another end-zone target in Week 4 against Miami, and he has two of four games this year with at least 13 PPR points. He's also a wide receiver handcuff in case something happens to Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins. ... Woods is starting to get going with at least 12 PPR points in his past two outings, and now Treylon Burks (toe) is out. The Titans are still a run-dominant team, but Woods is clearly the No. 1 option in the passing game and a potential No. 3 receiver in PPR moving forward. ... Gallup made his 2022 debut in Week 4 and scored a touchdown, but he only had two catches for 24 yards on three targets. More will come as he continues to work his way back from last year's knee injury, and he should be rostered in all leagues.
- Drop candidates: Allen Robinson (91 percent rostered), Elijah Moore (81 percent), Julio Jones (71 percent), Jarvis Landry (67 percent), Treylon Burks (67 percent) and Chase Claypool (61 percent). Robinson will hopefully start to play better soon, but he's been awful so far with four PPR points or less in three of four games. He hasn't had more than six targets in a game, and he's a clear bust for the Rams and Fantasy managers so far. ... I don't want to drop Moore, but he's not producing while Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis are in the same offense. Better days are coming, so keep that in mind because Moore is extremely talented, but he doesn't have more than nine PPR points in a game this year and just one game with more than seven targets. ... Jones is clearly not healthy even if he tried to play Sunday night against the Chiefs. With Chris Godwin and Mike Evans healthy, it will be hard for Jones to produce at a high level. He's not worth stashing heading into Week 5. ... Landry had 18 PPR points in Week 1, but since then he has combined for 14 PPR points in his past three games. He might still be limited by the ankle injury he suffered in Week 3 at Carolina, but he's not someone you need to stash in the majority of leagues. ... We don't know how long Burks will be out with his toe injury, but it sounds serious. Given his lack of production so far with just 21 total PPR points on the season, there's no reason to stash Burks in the majority of redraft leagues. ... Claypool appears to be the odd man out with Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth the lead options in the passing game in Pittsburgh. Claypool had two targets and no catches in Week 4 against the Jets, and he's combined for just 21 PPR points on the season. There's no reason to stash him now.
PIT Pittsburgh • #14
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
We said to add Pickens last week after he had seven targets against the Browns in Week 3, and he had a breakout game in Week 4 against the Jets with six catches for 102 yards on eight targets. Kenny Pickett took over for the injured Mitch Trubisky, and the rookie connection was on display. It could be a sign of things to come, and Pickett should emerge as the No. 2 receiver for the Steelers for the rest of the season behind Diontae Johnson. Pickens doesn't have a great matchup in Week 5 against Buffalo, but he's still worth adding in all leagues for up to 15 percent of your remaining FAB.
DET Detroit • #8
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Reynolds took advantage of Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and D.J. Chark (ankle) being out in Week 4 against Seattle with a standout performance of seven catches for 81 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He's now scored at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has 18 targets in his past two outings against the Vikings and Seahawks. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 5 at New England, but if St. Brown and Chark remain out then Reynolds is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's worth at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
BAL Baltimore • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I won't prioritize Duvernay if Rashod Bateman (foot) is fine, but if Bateman has an extended absence then adding Duvernay in all leagues is a must. While he likely won't ever be a target hog in Baltimore, there is big play and touchdown potential as a key weapon for Lamar Jackson, and Duvernay already has three touchdowns this year. He has the upside to be a weekly No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Bateman is sidelined for any length of time. Add Duvernay for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Corey Davis WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Davis has quietly had a solid season so far with at least 13 PPR points in three of four games. He has two games this season with at least seven targets, and he has at least five catches and 74 yards in both of them, including Week 4 at Pittsburgh in the first game with Zach Wilson under center this year. In 2021, Davis was Wilson's go-to guy early in the season with at least 14 PPR points in three of the first six games. While Davis shares the field with talented options in Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore, it's clear Zach Wilson will continue to look in Davis' direction. It's time we gave him some credit, and he's worth adding in all leagues for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
NE New England • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I hope Jakobi Meyers (58 percent rostered) is healthy soon, and he would be my favorite Patriots receiver for the rest of the year. But Parker has the chance to be a sneaky Fantasy option in Week 5 against the Lions given their suspect defense, and Parker does have either a touchdown or 150 receiving yards in each of his past two games against Baltimore and Green Bay. This could be a game where the Patriots run all over the Lions at home, and Bailey Zappe could be starting with Mac Jones (ankle) and Brian Hoyer (concussion) hurt. But Parker isn't a bad play given the matchup, especially if Meyers remains out. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
BUF Buffalo • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
McKenzie is in the concussion protocol so keep an eye on his status, but he is still worth adding in all leagues. Jamison Crowder broke his ankle, and he won't be in McKenzie's way moving forward. McKenzie also has at least 12 PPR points in each of the past two weeks, and he has 15 targets over that span for 11 catches, 97 yards and two touchdowns. If healthy against the Steelers in Week 5, McKenzie would be a No. 3 PPR receiver. He's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We'll see what happens with Keenan Allen (hamstring), and hopefully he can return soon. But if he's out again in Week 5 against the Browns then I would go back to Allen despite his down game in Week 4 at Houston. Palmer finished the game against the Texans with just one catch for 25 yards on one target, but in three games prior to that with Allen out, Palmer had scored at least 13 PPR points. He's still capable of that as a top target for Justin Herbert if Allen is off the field, and I would add Palmer for 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Zay Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
We hope to get Jones back on the field in Week 5 against the Texans after he missed Week 4 at the Eagles with an ankle injury, and Doug Pederson said Monday that "I think he'll be ready to go." Prior to getting hurt, Jones had scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his first three games. In his absence against the Eagles, Jamal Agnew (0 percent rostered) stepped in with four catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns on six targets, so he's someone you can take a flier on in different leagues. For Jones, he's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
CHI Chicago • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I hope what Mooney did in Week 4 against the Giants is a sign of things to come. After three largely disappointing games where he combined for just six PPR points, Mooney had four catches for 94 yards on five targets. We had high expectations for Mooney this season because of his role in the Bears offense with a high amount of targets, and hopefully that will come to fruition as the year goes on. For now, you can buy back into him with minimal expectations, and he's worth 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Mack Hollins WR
LV Las Vegas • #10
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Keep an eye on Hunter Renfrow (concussion), and if he's back in Week 5 at Kansas City then Hollins doesn't have much upside. But if Renfrow remains out then Hollins could be a borderline No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. In two of the past three games with Renfrow hurt, Hollins has at least 11 PPR points, and he has 24 targets over that span. The Raiders could be chasing points this week at the Chiefs, and Hollins could be heavily involved as a key weapon from Derek Carr. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
I'm hopeful that the Giants get Robinson and Kadarius Toney (36 percent) on the field soon because this passing game needs some weapons. With Sterling Shepard (ACL) out for the year, Daniel Jones doesn't exactly have reliable receivers, including Kenny Golladay (knee) now banged up. Robinson and Toney could be difference makers for Fantasy managers, and they are both worth stashing in deeper leagues. They are both worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB while they are hurt. Once they start producing, they could be more expensive if their play ever matches the hype.
Alec Pierce WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I like what Pierce has done the past two games with 11 targets for seven catches and 141 yards against the Chiefs and Titans, and hopefully he can build off that this week against the Broncos on Thursday night. The Colts need playmakers in the passing game, and Matt Ryan should start to rely on Pierce more moving forward. We'll see how he does with more opportunities, but it's worth it to take a flier on him now in deeper leagues. Pierce is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
ARI Arizona • #4
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Moore made his 2022 debut in Week 4 at Carolina, and he didn't do much with three catches for 11 yards on five targets. He might never develop into a standout Fantasy receiver, but there is a path to success if he plays ahead of Greg Dortch moving forward. Remember, Dortch opened the season with at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, and Moore has that type of upside if he gets enough targets. I have no problem stashing Moore, and we'll see what happens over the next two games before DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) is eligible to play. Moore is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Tight End
- Injuries: Cameron Brate (concussion).
- Check to see if available: Tyler Higbee (82 percent rostered), Gerald Everett (82 percent) and David Njoku (80 percent). Higbee has become a must-start tight end in PPR, and he scored at least 14 PPR points in two of his past three games. He has three games this season with at least nine targets. ... Everett has done a nice job with Keenan Allen (hamstring) hurt, scoring at least 13 PPR points in three of four games this year. We'll see what happens once Allen is 100 percent, but Everett should be able to operate as a low-end starter in all leagues even when the Chargers are fully healthy. ... Njoku has now had back-to-back good games heading into Week 5 against the Chargers. He has 17 targets over that span for 14 catches, 162 yards and a touchdown, and hopefully he continues to stay hot this week. Jacoby Brissett continues to look for Njoku, and he should be considered a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues.
- Drop candidates: Dawson Knox (74 percent rostered) and Mike Gesicki (55 percent). Knox has yet to score a touchdown and hasn't topped 41 receiving yards in any game this season. He also doesn't have more than four catches in a game. ... Gesicki scored 14 PPR points in Week 2 at Baltimore. In his three other games he combined for just six PPR points. There is little reason to stash Gesicki in most formats.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Conklin had his worst game of the season in Week 4 at Pittsburgh in the first start with Zach Wilson with three catches for 52 yards on five targets, but I'm still confident Conklin will play at a high level with Wilson under center. I still want Conklin on my team in the majority of leagues, and he still has the potential to be a top-12 tight end this season. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
GB Green Bay • #85
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Tonyan scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 4 against New England, and this came after he had seven targets in Week 3 at Tampa Bay for six catches and 37 yards. He is likely getting healthy after last year's knee injury, and Aaron Rodgers should start looking for him even more. I like him as a streaming option in Week 5 against the Giants in London, and Tonyan could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Thomas has been struggling of late with eight PPR points combined in his past two games, and he only has one touchdown this season. But he could benefit with Jahan Dotson (hamstring) being out, along with a great matchup against the Titans in Week 5. Tennessee has allowed four touchdowns to tight ends this year, and we'll see if Thomas can find the end zone again this week. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Taysom Hill TE
NO New Orleans • #7
Age: 32 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Hill has a rushing touchdown in two of the three games he's played this season, and he could be needed more as a rusher if Alvin Kamara (ribs) remains out in Week 5 against Seattle. He's not catching the ball, so keep that in mind, but he falls in line with the other tight ends who are touchdown or bust options. And if he gets more than the four carries a game he's averaging he could be a difference maker if he falls into the end zone multiple times. Hill is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Will Dissly TE
SEA Seattle • #89
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
All Dissly does is score touchdowns. He has three touchdowns in four games this season, and he's starting to look like a decent streaming option in deeper leagues. In his past two games against Atlanta and Detroit, Dissly has seven catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. He's not likely to become a target hog, but he also could continue to be a good red-zone option for Geno Smith. Dissly is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB heading into Week 5 at the Saints.
Mo Alie-Cox TE
IND Indianapolis • #81
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Alie-Cox was finally featured for the first time on offense this season in Week 4 against the Titans, and he finished with six catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. Prior to that, he maxed out at three targets per game. We'll see if the performance in Week 4 is enough to keep him involved moving forward, and Matt Ryan needs help in the passing game, so Alie-Cox is worth a flier in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
DST
- Vikings (51 percent rostered) vs. CHI
- Dolphins (49 percent rostered) at NYJ
- Jaguars (16 percent rostered) vs. HOU
KICKERS
- Wil Lutz (20 percent rostered) vs. SEA
- Brett Maher (32 percent rostered) at LAR
- Graham Gano (48 percent rostered) vs. GB