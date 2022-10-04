George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -14 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 20 REYDS 167 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.9 We said to add Pickens last week after he had seven targets against the Browns in Week 3, and he had a breakout game in Week 4 against the Jets with six catches for 102 yards on eight targets. Kenny Pickett took over for the injured Mitch Trubisky, and the rookie connection was on display. It could be a sign of things to come, and Pickett should emerge as the No. 2 receiver for the Steelers for the rest of the season behind Diontae Johnson. Pickens doesn't have a great matchup in Week 5 against Buffalo, but he's still worth adding in all leagues for up to 15 percent of your remaining FAB.

Josh Reynolds WR DET Detroit • #8

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 26th ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 24 REYDS 243 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.3 Reynolds took advantage of Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and D.J. Chark (ankle) being out in Week 4 against Seattle with a standout performance of seven catches for 81 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He's now scored at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has 18 targets in his past two outings against the Vikings and Seahawks. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 5 at New England, but if St. Brown and Chark remain out then Reynolds is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's worth at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Devin Duvernay WR BAL Baltimore • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN BAL -3 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 13 REYDS 172 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.8 I won't prioritize Duvernay if Rashod Bateman (foot) is fine, but if Bateman has an extended absence then adding Duvernay in all leagues is a must. While he likely won't ever be a target hog in Baltimore, there is big play and touchdown potential as a key weapon for Lamar Jackson, and Duvernay already has three touchdowns this year. He has the upside to be a weekly No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Bateman is sidelined for any length of time. Add Duvernay for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Corey Davis WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 26 REYDS 261 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.3 Davis has quietly had a solid season so far with at least 13 PPR points in three of four games. He has two games this season with at least seven targets, and he has at least five catches and 74 yards in both of them, including Week 4 at Pittsburgh in the first game with Zach Wilson under center this year. In 2021, Davis was Wilson's go-to guy early in the season with at least 14 PPR points in three of the first six games. While Davis shares the field with talented options in Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore, it's clear Zach Wilson will continue to look in Davis' direction. It's time we gave him some credit, and he's worth adding in all leagues for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.

DeVante Parker WR NE New England • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET NE -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 16 REYDS 189 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.2 I hope Jakobi Meyers (58 percent rostered) is healthy soon, and he would be my favorite Patriots receiver for the rest of the year. But Parker has the chance to be a sneaky Fantasy option in Week 5 against the Lions given their suspect defense, and Parker does have either a touchdown or 150 receiving yards in each of his past two games against Baltimore and Green Bay. This could be a game where the Patriots run all over the Lions at home, and Bailey Zappe could be starting with Mac Jones (ankle) and Brian Hoyer (concussion) hurt. But Parker isn't a bad play given the matchup, especially if Meyers remains out. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Isaiah McKenzie WR BUF Buffalo • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT BUF -14 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 21 REYDS 153 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.2 McKenzie is in the concussion protocol so keep an eye on his status, but he is still worth adding in all leagues. Jamison Crowder broke his ankle, and he won't be in McKenzie's way moving forward. McKenzie also has at least 12 PPR points in each of the past two weeks, and he has 15 targets over that span for 11 catches, 97 yards and two touchdowns. If healthy against the Steelers in Week 5, McKenzie would be a No. 3 PPR receiver. He's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE LAC -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 22 REYDS 159 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.1 We'll see what happens with Keenan Allen (hamstring), and hopefully he can return soon. But if he's out again in Week 5 against the Browns then I would go back to Allen despite his down game in Week 4 at Houston. Palmer finished the game against the Texans with just one catch for 25 yards on one target, but in three games prior to that with Allen out, Palmer had scored at least 13 PPR points. He's still capable of that as a top target for Justin Herbert if Allen is off the field, and I would add Palmer for 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU JAC -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 24 REYDS 173 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.1 We hope to get Jones back on the field in Week 5 against the Texans after he missed Week 4 at the Eagles with an ankle injury, and Doug Pederson said Monday that "I think he'll be ready to go." Prior to getting hurt, Jones had scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his first three games. In his absence against the Eagles, Jamal Agnew (0 percent rostered) stepped in with four catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns on six targets, so he's someone you can take a flier on in different leagues. For Jones, he's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -7 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 16 REYDS 121 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.1 I hope what Mooney did in Week 4 against the Giants is a sign of things to come. After three largely disappointing games where he combined for just six PPR points, Mooney had four catches for 94 yards on five targets. We had high expectations for Mooney this season because of his role in the Bears offense with a high amount of targets, and hopefully that will come to fruition as the year goes on. For now, you can buy back into him with minimal expectations, and he's worth 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Mack Hollins WR LV Las Vegas • #10

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -7 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 25 REYDS 273 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.6 Keep an eye on Hunter Renfrow (concussion), and if he's back in Week 5 at Kansas City then Hollins doesn't have much upside. But if Renfrow remains out then Hollins could be a borderline No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. In two of the past three games with Renfrow hurt, Hollins has at least 11 PPR points, and he has 24 targets over that span. The Raiders could be chasing points this week at the Chiefs, and Hollins could be heavily involved as a key weapon from Derek Carr. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -8 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats REC 1 TAR 1 REYDS 5 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.5 I'm hopeful that the Giants get Robinson and Kadarius Toney (36 percent) on the field soon because this passing game needs some weapons. With Sterling Shepard (ACL) out for the year, Daniel Jones doesn't exactly have reliable receivers, including Kenny Golladay (knee) now banged up. Robinson and Toney could be difference makers for Fantasy managers, and they are both worth stashing in deeper leagues. They are both worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB while they are hurt. Once they start producing, they could be more expensive if their play ever matches the hype.

Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 13 REYDS 141 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 I like what Pierce has done the past two games with 11 targets for seven catches and 141 yards against the Chiefs and Titans, and hopefully he can build off that this week against the Broncos on Thursday night. The Colts need playmakers in the passing game, and Matt Ryan should start to rely on Pierce more moving forward. We'll see how he does with more opportunities, but it's worth it to take a flier on him now in deeper leagues. Pierce is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.