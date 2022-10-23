Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers WR

Allen (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after practicing in limited fashion all week. Per early Sunday reports, Allen will see how he feels and moves around prior to game time before making a final decision on his status. If the veteran misses another contest, Mike Williams should be in line for even more work than usual, as Joshua Palmer (concussion) has already been ruled out versus Seattle.

Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins WR

Waddle (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Waddle were unable to play, Cedrick Wilson would bump up to No. 2 receiver duties in Tua Tagovailoa's projected return to action.

Rashod Bateman Baltimore Ravens WR

Bateman (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. Per early Sunday reports, there is optimism Bateman will be able to play following a two-game absence. If that doesn't come to pass, however, Devin Duvernay should once again function as the top wideout for Lamar Jackson, while veteran Demarcus Robinson, Tylan Wallace and James Proche will slot in behind him.

Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR

Lockett (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. However, as per early Sunday reports, the speedy veteran is expected to suit up. Should Lockett have a setback, Marquise Goodwin would be in line to bump up to the No. 2 spot on the receiver depth chart for Seattle.

Hunter Renfrow Las Vegas Raiders WR

Renfrow (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after finishing the week with a limited Friday practice following a missed Thursday session. As per early Sunday reports, Renfrow is expected to suit up. If he were to have a setback, Mack Hollins, who filled in very productively for Renfrow earlier this season when the latter dealt with a concussion, would be in line to move up the depth chart should he overcome his own heel injury.

Nelson Agholor New England Patriots WR

Agholor (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Agholor logged a second straight absence, Kendrick Bourne (toe) and rookie Tyquan Thornton, the latter who scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 6, could see more work behind starters DeVante Parker and Jakobi Meyers.

Kendrick Bourne New England Patriots WR

Bourne (toe) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Bourne were to sit out, rookie Tyquan Thornton could be a primary beneficiary.

Julio Jones Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Jones (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after only getting in a limited Thursday practice this week. In Jones' continued absence, Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller should see more work behind the top trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage.

Elijah Moore New York Jets WR

Moore (personal) will not play in Sunday's game against the Broncos after being excused from the last two practices of the week. Moore has reportedly requested a trade due to his unhappiness with his current role, and in his absence versus Denver, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios could all see more opportunities to varying degrees.

Josh Reynolds Detroit Lions WR

Reynolds (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. If Reynolds were to sit out, Khalif Raymond would be set to bump up to No. 2 receiver duties versus Dallas.

Sammy Watkins Green Bay Packers WR

Watkins (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders. If Watkins does suit up, he'll return to a No. 3 role behind Allen Lazard and rookie Romeo Doubs, while another absence for the veteran would push Amari Rodgers all the way up to that slotting with Christian Watson (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (IR-ankle) both out.

Christian Watson Green Bay Packers WR

Watson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders after missing practice all week. In his absence, fellow rookie Romeo Doubs should see more work alongside Allen Lazard, and more opportunities will also be available for Sammy Watkins (hamstring) if he plays, as well as Amari Rodgers.

Dyami Brown Washington Commanders WR

Brown (groin) will not play in Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. In Brown's absence and an expected one for Jahan Dotson (hamstring), Curtis Samuel and Cam Sims are expected to serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 wideouts on the depth chart behind top target Terry McLaurin.

Jahan Dotson Washington Commanders WR

Dotson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers and finished the week with an absence from Friday's practice. As per early Sunday reports, Dotson has a high likelihood of sitting out. If that does come to pass, Curtis Samuel will presumably bump up to the No. 2 role, while Cam Sims would presumably be in line for a move up to No. 3 with Dyami Brown (groin) already ruled out.

Chark (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Josh Reynolds (ankle) and Khalif Raymond are expected to be primary beneficiaries of his absence.

Randall Cobb Green Bay Packers WR

Cobb (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In the veteran's absence, rookie Romeo Doubs and Sammy Watkins (hamstring) are expected to benefit, with Christian Watson (hamstring) also in line for more targets once he's able to return to action in Week 8 or beyond.

Marvin Jones Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after practicing in limited fashion all week. Per early Sunday reports, Jones is expecting to play. If he were to have a setback, undrafted rookie Tim Jones would be projected to move up to the No. 3 role with Jamal Agnew (knee) already ruled out.

Mack Hollins Las Vegas Raiders WR

Hollins (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Hollins has a solid chance of suiting up and serving in his usual No. 3 role, with a potential for more targets with tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) already ruled out.

Kyle Philips Tennessee Titans WR

Philips (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing limited fashion Friday. If Philips can't suit up, Cody Hollister would be in line for No. 3 duties versus Indianapolis.

Kadarius Toney New York Giants WR

Toney (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after once again missing practice all week. In Toney's absence, as well as those of Kenny Golladay (knee) and Sterling Shepard (IR-knee), Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Marcus Johnson and Richie James are set to work as Daniel Jones' top four wideouts.

Kenny Golladay New York Giants WR

Golladay (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after once again missing practice all week. In Golladay's absence, as well as those of Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) and Sterling Shepard (IR-knee), Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Marcus Johnson and Richie James are set to work as Daniel Jones' top four wideouts.

Shenault (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers but managed to finish the week with a full practice Friday following a pair of limited sessions to start the week. If Shenault sits out another game, Terrace Marshall will likely fill the No. 3 receiver role for Carolina versus Tampa Bay.

Josh Palmer Los Angeles Chargers WR

Palmer (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. In his absence, DeAndre Carter could bump up all the way to the No. 2 role if Keenan Allen (hamstring) also sits out another game.

Chris Moore Houston Texans WR

Moore (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders but finished the week with two full practices. Tyler Johnson would bump up to the No. 3 role if Moore can't go versus Las Vegas.

Jamal Agnew Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Agnew (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. Undrafted rookie Tim Jones should see more opportunity as a result.

Keke Coutee Indianapolis Colts WR