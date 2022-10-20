USATSI
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game
. here What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.
To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.
If you're still unsure, just
send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.
Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet
. here
Andy Dalton 4.1 Kyler Murray 8.1 Alvin Kamara 8.4 Eno Benjamin 6.6 Chris Olave 7.4 DeAndre Hopkins 7.2 Tre'Quan Smith 2.3 Rondale Moore 5.2 Taysom Hill 6.8 Robbie Anderson 2.6 Juwan Johnson 5.5 Zach Ertz 7.6 Saints DST 4.7 Cardinals DST 6.8
Marcus Mariota 5.7 Joe Burrow 8.7 Tyler Allgeier 5.0 Joe Mixon 8.5 Caleb Huntley 4.7 Ja'Marr Chase 9.2 Drake London 4.6 Tee Higgins 7.7 Olamide Zaccheaus 3.6 Tyler Boyd 4.1 Kyle Pitts 6.6 Hayden Hurst 3.9 Falcons DST 2.8 Bengals DST 7.2
Jared Goff 5.9 Dak Prescott 8.3 Jamaal Williams 7.4 Ezekiel Elliott 7.9 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.8 Tony Pollard 6.5 Josh Reynolds 5.5 CeeDee Lamb 8.1 T.J. Hockenson 6.7 Michael Gallup 6.5 Lions DST 3.7 Jake Ferguson 3.6 Cowboys DST 7.7
Matt Ryan 7.8 Ryan Tannehill 6.5 Jonathan Taylor 9.3 Derrick Henry 9.9 Nyheim Hines 5.5 Dontrell Hilliard 2.7 Michael Pittman 8.6 Robert Woods 3.4 Alec Pierce 6.0 Titans DST 7.1 Parris Campbell 3.2 Kylen Granson 3.3 Colts DST 6.5
Aaron Rodgers 7.0 Taylor Heinicke 4.7 Aaron Jones 8.2 Brian Robinson Jr. 7.2 A.J. Dillon 5.7 Antonio Gibson 4.2 Allen Lazard 7.5 J.D. McKissic 2.4 Romeo Doubs 5.4 Terry McLaurin 6.6 Robert Tonyan 6.9 Curtis Samuel 3.3 Packers DST 7.3 Commanders DST 4.9
Tom Brady 8.4 Jacob Eason 1.0 Leonard Fournette 8.9 Christian McCaffrey 9.4 Rachaad White 4.4 D.J. Moore 4.3 Mike Evans 9.0 Shi Smith 2.9 Chris Godwin 7.8 Panthers DST 2.6 Russell Gage 2.4 Cade Otton 3.7 Buccaneers DST 9.0
Daniel Jones 4.5 Trevor Lawrence 6.6 Saquon Barkley 9.8 Travis Etienne 7.1 Wan'Dale Robinson 5.8 James Robinson 6.7 Darius Slayton 3.1 Christian Kirk 6.3 Daniel Bellinger 5.0 Zay Jones 3.8 Giants DST 7.0 Evan Engram 6.1 Jaguars DST 6.9
Jacoby Brissett 3.7 Lamar Jackson 8.6 Nick Chubb 8.6 Kenyan Drake 6.4 Kareem Hunt 6.8 J.K. Dobbins 5.9 Amari Cooper 7.3 Rashod Bateman 5.7 Donovan Peoples-Jones 4.8 Devin Duvernay 4.7 David Njoku 7.1 Mark Andrews 8.9 Browns DST 6.3 Ravens DST 7.4
Zach Wilson 3.9 Russell Wilson 5.8 Breece Hall 8.8 Melvin Gordon 5.8 Michael Carter 4.5 Latavius Murray 4.6 Garrett Wilson 3.9 Courtland Sutton 7.1 Corey Davis 4.0 Jerry Jeudy 6.2 Elijah Moore 2.5 Greg Dulcich 5.6 Jets DST 7.6 Broncos DST 8.3
Davis Mills 4.9 Derek Carr 7.5 Dameon Pierce 9.2 Josh Jacobs 9.6 Rex Burkhead 2.5 Davante Adams 9.3 Brandin Cooks 7.0 Hunter Renfrow 2.8 Nico Collins 3.7 Mack Hollins 3.0 Texans DST 3.0 Darren Waller 7.0 Raiders DST 5.5
Geno Smith 6.8 Justin Herbert 8.2 Kenneth Walker III 8.7 Austin Ekeler 9.7 DK Metcalf 8.9 Mike Williams 8.0 Tyler Lockett 7.9 Keenan Allen 6.7 Noah Fant 4.6 Gerald Everett 5.8 Seahawks DST 6.1 Chargers DST 5.9
Patrick Mahomes 9.5 Jimmy Garoppolo 7.6 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 6.3 Jeff Wilson 7.5 Jerick McKinnon 3.7 Deebo Samuel 8.7 JuJu Smith-Schuster 6.4 Brandon Aiyuk 6.9 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 4.9 George Kittle 7.7 Mecole Hardman 4.4 49ers DST 5.3 Travis Kelce 9.5 Chiefs DST 5.7
Mitch Trubisky 4.3 Tua Tagovailoa 7.4 Najee Harris 7.3 Raheem Mostert 6.9 Diontae Johnson 6.8 Tyreek Hill 9.4 Chase Claypool 4.5 Jaylen Waddle 7.6 George Pickens 4.2 Mike Gesicki 6.0 Steelers DST 5.1 Dolphins DST 6.7
Justin Fields 5.2 Bailey Zappe 5.1 David Montgomery 7.6 Rhamondre Stevenson 9.5 Khalil Herbert 5.6 Jakobi Meyers 5.9 Darnell Mooney 6.1 Tyquan Thornton 5.3 DandTE Pettis 2.7 DeVante Parker 3.5 Bears DST 3.9 Hunter Henry 5.7 Patriots DST 9.2