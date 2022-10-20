The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Saints RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Andy Dalton 4.1 Kyler Murray 8.1 Alvin Kamara 8.4 Eno Benjamin 6.6 Chris Olave 7.4 DeAndre Hopkins 7.2 Tre'Quan Smith 2.3 Rondale Moore 5.2 Taysom Hill 6.8 Robbie Anderson 2.6 Juwan Johnson 5.5 Zach Ertz 7.6 Saints DST 4.7 Cardinals DST 6.8

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Marcus Mariota 5.7 Joe Burrow 8.7 Tyler Allgeier 5.0 Joe Mixon 8.5 Caleb Huntley 4.7 Ja'Marr Chase 9.2 Drake London 4.6 Tee Higgins 7.7 Olamide Zaccheaus 3.6 Tyler Boyd 4.1 Kyle Pitts 6.6 Hayden Hurst 3.9 Falcons DST 2.8 Bengals DST 7.2

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Jared Goff 5.9 Dak Prescott 8.3 Jamaal Williams 7.4 Ezekiel Elliott 7.9 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.8 Tony Pollard 6.5 Josh Reynolds 5.5 CeeDee Lamb 8.1 T.J. Hockenson 6.7 Michael Gallup 6.5 Lions DST 3.7 Jake Ferguson 3.6



Cowboys DST 7.7

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Colts RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10) Matt Ryan 7.8 Ryan Tannehill 6.5 Jonathan Taylor 9.3 Derrick Henry 9.9 Nyheim Hines 5.5 Dontrell Hilliard 2.7 Michael Pittman 8.6 Robert Woods 3.4 Alec Pierce 6.0 Titans DST 7.1 Parris Campbell 3.2



Kylen Granson 3.3



Colts DST 6.5





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Packers RTG (MAX 10) Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Aaron Rodgers 7.0 Taylor Heinicke 4.7 Aaron Jones 8.2 Brian Robinson Jr. 7.2 A.J. Dillon 5.7 Antonio Gibson 4.2 Allen Lazard 7.5 J.D. McKissic 2.4 Romeo Doubs 5.4 Terry McLaurin 6.6 Robert Tonyan 6.9 Curtis Samuel 3.3 Packers DST 7.3 Commanders DST 4.9

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Tom Brady 8.4 Jacob Eason 1.0 Leonard Fournette 8.9 Christian McCaffrey 9.4 Rachaad White 4.4 D.J. Moore 4.3 Mike Evans 9.0 Shi Smith 2.9 Chris Godwin 7.8 Panthers DST 2.6 Russell Gage 2.4



Cade Otton 3.7



Buccaneers DST 9.0





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Giants RTG (MAX 10) Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Daniel Jones 4.5 Trevor Lawrence 6.6 Saquon Barkley 9.8 Travis Etienne 7.1 Wan'Dale Robinson 5.8 James Robinson 6.7 Darius Slayton 3.1 Christian Kirk 6.3 Daniel Bellinger 5.0 Zay Jones 3.8 Giants DST 7.0 Evan Engram 6.1



Jaguars DST 6.9

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Browns RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Jacoby Brissett 3.7 Lamar Jackson 8.6 Nick Chubb 8.6 Kenyan Drake 6.4 Kareem Hunt 6.8 J.K. Dobbins 5.9 Amari Cooper 7.3 Rashod Bateman 5.7 Donovan Peoples-Jones 4.8 Devin Duvernay 4.7 David Njoku 7.1 Mark Andrews 8.9 Browns DST 6.3 Ravens DST 7.4

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jets RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Zach Wilson 3.9 Russell Wilson 5.8 Breece Hall 8.8 Melvin Gordon 5.8 Michael Carter 4.5 Latavius Murray 4.6 Garrett Wilson 3.9 Courtland Sutton 7.1 Corey Davis 4.0 Jerry Jeudy 6.2 Elijah Moore 2.5 Greg Dulcich 5.6 Jets DST 7.6 Broncos DST 8.3

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Texans RTG (MAX 10) Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Davis Mills 4.9 Derek Carr 7.5 Dameon Pierce 9.2 Josh Jacobs 9.6 Rex Burkhead 2.5 Davante Adams 9.3 Brandin Cooks 7.0 Hunter Renfrow 2.8 Nico Collins 3.7 Mack Hollins 3.0 Texans DST 3.0 Darren Waller 7.0



Raiders DST 5.5

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Geno Smith 6.8 Justin Herbert 8.2 Kenneth Walker III 8.7 Austin Ekeler 9.7 DK Metcalf 8.9 Mike Williams 8.0 Tyler Lockett 7.9 Keenan Allen 6.7 Noah Fant 4.6 Gerald Everett 5.8 Seahawks DST 6.1 Chargers DST 5.9

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) 49ers RTG (MAX 10) Patrick Mahomes 9.5 Jimmy Garoppolo 7.6 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 6.3 Jeff Wilson 7.5 Jerick McKinnon 3.7 Deebo Samuel 8.7 JuJu Smith-Schuster 6.4 Brandon Aiyuk 6.9 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 4.9 George Kittle 7.7 Mecole Hardman 4.4 49ers DST 5.3 Travis Kelce 9.5



Chiefs DST 5.7





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Mitch Trubisky 4.3 Tua Tagovailoa 7.4 Najee Harris 7.3 Raheem Mostert 6.9 Diontae Johnson 6.8 Tyreek Hill 9.4 Chase Claypool 4.5 Jaylen Waddle 7.6 George Pickens 4.2 Mike Gesicki 6.0 Steelers DST 5.1 Dolphins DST 6.7

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em