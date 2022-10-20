chubahubbardcbs.jpg
USATSI

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Arizona Cardinals
Thu, Oct 20 at 8:15 pm ET •
ARI -3, O/U 43.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Andy Dalton4.1Kyler Murray8.1
Alvin Kamara8.4Eno Benjamin6.6
Chris Olave7.4DeAndre Hopkins7.2
Tre'Quan Smith2.3Rondale Moore5.2
Taysom Hill6.8Robbie Anderson2.6
Juwan Johnson5.5Zach Ertz7.6
Saints DST 4.7Cardinals DST 6.8
Atlanta Falcons
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Oct 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -6.5, O/U 47.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Marcus Mariota5.7Joe Burrow8.7
Tyler Allgeier5.0Joe Mixon8.5
Caleb Huntley4.7Ja'Marr Chase9.2
Drake London4.6Tee Higgins7.7
Olamide Zaccheaus3.6Tyler Boyd4.1
Kyle Pitts6.6Hayden Hurst3.9
Falcons DST 2.8Bengals DST 7.2
Detroit Lions
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Oct 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
DAL -7, O/U 49
LionsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff5.9Dak Prescott8.3
Jamaal Williams7.4Ezekiel Elliott7.9
Amon-Ra St. Brown8.8Tony Pollard6.5
Josh Reynolds5.5CeeDee Lamb8.1
T.J. Hockenson6.7Michael Gallup6.5
Lions DST 3.7Jake Ferguson3.6


Cowboys DST 7.7
Indianapolis Colts
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Oct 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN -2.5, O/U 42.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Matt Ryan7.8Ryan Tannehill6.5
Jonathan Taylor9.3Derrick Henry9.9
Nyheim Hines5.5Dontrell Hilliard2.7
Michael Pittman8.6Robert Woods3.4
Alec Pierce6.0Titans DST 7.1
Parris Campbell3.2

Kylen Granson3.3

Colts DST 6.5

Green Bay Packers
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Oct 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +5, O/U 41.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers7.0Taylor Heinicke4.7
Aaron Jones8.2Brian Robinson Jr.7.2
A.J. Dillon5.7Antonio Gibson4.2
Allen Lazard7.5J.D. McKissic2.4
Romeo Doubs5.4Terry McLaurin6.6
Robert Tonyan6.9Curtis Samuel3.3
Packers DST 7.3Commanders DST 4.9
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Oct 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +11, O/U 40.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Tom Brady8.4Jacob Eason1.0
Leonard Fournette8.9Christian McCaffrey9.4
Rachaad White4.4D.J. Moore4.3
Mike Evans9.0Shi Smith2.9
Chris Godwin7.8Panthers DST 2.6
Russell Gage2.4

Cade Otton3.7

Buccaneers DST 9.0

New York Giants
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Oct 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -3, O/U 42
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones4.5Trevor Lawrence6.6
Saquon Barkley9.8Travis Etienne7.1
Wan'Dale Robinson5.8James Robinson6.7
Darius Slayton3.1Christian Kirk6.3
Daniel Bellinger5.0Zay Jones3.8
Giants DST 7.0Evan Engram6.1


Jaguars DST 6.9
Cleveland Browns
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Oct 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -6.5, O/U 45.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Jacoby Brissett3.7Lamar Jackson8.6
Nick Chubb8.6Kenyan Drake6.4
Kareem Hunt6.8J.K. Dobbins5.9
Amari Cooper7.3Rashod Bateman5.7
Donovan Peoples-Jones4.8Devin Duvernay4.7
David Njoku7.1Mark Andrews8.9
Browns DST 6.3Ravens DST 7.4
New York Jets
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Oct 23 at 4:05 pm ET •
DEN -1, O/U 38
JetsRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Zach Wilson3.9Russell Wilson5.8
Breece Hall8.8Melvin Gordon5.8
Michael Carter4.5Latavius Murray4.6
Garrett Wilson3.9Courtland Sutton7.1
Corey Davis4.0Jerry Jeudy6.2
Elijah Moore2.5Greg Dulcich5.6
Jets DST 7.6Broncos DST 8.3
Houston Texans
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Oct 23 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV -7, O/U 45.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Davis Mills4.9Derek Carr7.5
Dameon Pierce9.2Josh Jacobs9.6
Rex Burkhead2.5Davante Adams9.3
Brandin Cooks7.0Hunter Renfrow2.8
Nico Collins3.7Mack Hollins3.0
Texans DST 3.0Darren Waller7.0


Raiders DST 5.5
Seattle Seahawks
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Oct 23 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAC -6, O/U 50
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith6.8Justin Herbert8.2
Kenneth Walker III8.7Austin Ekeler9.7
DK Metcalf8.9Mike Williams8.0
Tyler Lockett7.9Keenan Allen6.7
Noah Fant4.6Gerald Everett5.8
Seahawks DST6.1Chargers DST 5.9
Kansas City Chiefs
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Oct 23 at 4:25 pm ET •
SF +2.5, O/U 48.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes9.5Jimmy Garoppolo7.6
Clyde Edwards-Helaire6.3Jeff Wilson7.5
Jerick McKinnon3.7Deebo Samuel8.7
JuJu Smith-Schuster6.4Brandon Aiyuk6.9
Marquez Valdes-Scantling4.9George Kittle7.7
Mecole Hardman4.449ers DST5.3
Travis Kelce9.5

Chiefs DST 5.7

Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Oct 23 at 8:20 pm ET •
MIA -7, O/U 45
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Mitch Trubisky4.3Tua Tagovailoa7.4
Najee Harris7.3Raheem Mostert6.9
Diontae Johnson6.8Tyreek Hill9.4
Chase Claypool4.5Jaylen Waddle7.6
George Pickens4.2Mike Gesicki6.0
Steelers DST5.1Dolphins DST 6.7
Chicago Bears
@
New England Patriots
Mon, Oct 24 at 8:15 pm ET •
NE -8, O/U 39.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields5.2Bailey Zappe5.1
David Montgomery7.6Rhamondre Stevenson9.5
Khalil Herbert5.6Jakobi Meyers5.9
Darnell Mooney6.1Tyquan Thornton5.3
DandTE Pettis2.7DeVante Parker3.5
Bears DST 3.9Hunter Henry5.7


Patriots DST 9.2