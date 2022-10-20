chubahubbardcbs.jpg
USATSI

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Arizona Cardinals
Thu, Oct 20 at 8:15 pm ET •
ARI -3, O/U 43.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Andy Dalton4.1Kyler Murray8.1
Alvin Kamara8.5Eno Benjamin7.1
Chris Olave7.5DeAndre Hopkins8.2
Tre'Quan Smith3.4Rondale Moore7.0
Taysom Hill5.3Robbie Anderson3.5
Juwan Johnson5.2Zach Ertz8.0
Saints DST 4.7Cardinals DST 6.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Oct 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -6.5, O/U 47.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Marcus Mariota5.7Joe Burrow8.7
Tyler Allgeier4.6Joe Mixon8.4
Caleb Huntley4.2Ja'Marr Chase9.7
Drake London5.4Tee Higgins8.6
Olamide Zaccheaus4.2Tyler Boyd5.1
Kyle Pitts6.5Hayden Hurst5.6
Falcons DST 2.8Bengals DST 7.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Oct 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
DAL -7, O/U 49
LionsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff5.9Dak Prescott8.3
Jamaal Williams7.4Ezekiel Elliott8.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.6Tony Pollard6.8
Josh Reynolds6.4CeeDee Lamb9.0
T.J. Hockenson6.6Michael Gallup6.7
Lions DST 3.7Jake Ferguson4.1


Cowboys DST 7.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Oct 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN -2.5, O/U 42.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Matt Ryan7.8Ryan Tannehill6.5
Jonathan Taylor8.8Derrick Henry9.3
Nyheim Hines7.1Robert Woods4.8
Michael Pittman9.2Titans DST 7.1
Alec Pierce6.8

Parris Campbell3.9

Kylen Granson4.2

Colts DST 6.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Oct 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +5, O/U 41.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers7.0Taylor Heinicke4.7
Aaron Jones8.1Brian Robinson Jr.6.9
A.J. Dillon5.8Antonio Gibson5.3
Allen Lazard8.0J.D. McKissic5.0
Romeo Doubs5.6Terry McLaurin6.9
Robert Tonyan6.7Curtis Samuel4.5
Packers DST 7.3Commanders DST 4.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Oct 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +11, O/U 40.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Tom Brady8.4Jacob Eason1.0
Leonard Fournette8.9Christian McCaffrey9.7
Rachaad White5.1D.J. Moore5.2
Mike Evans9.1Shi Smith3.1
Chris Godwin8.9Panthers DST 2.6
Russell Gage2.9

Cade Otton4.9

Buccaneers DST 9.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Oct 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -3, O/U 42
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones4.5Trevor Lawrence6.6
Saquon Barkley9.4Travis Etienne7.7
Wan'Dale Robinson6.2James Robinson6.7
Darius Slayton3.6Christian Kirk6.6
Daniel Bellinger5.0Zay Jones4.1
Giants DST 7.0Evan Engram6.8


Jaguars DST 6.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Oct 23 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -6.5, O/U 45.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Jacoby Brissett3.7Lamar Jackson8.6
Nick Chubb8.2Kenyan Drake6.4
Kareem Hunt7.3J.K. Dobbins5.7
Amari Cooper7.8Rashod Bateman6.1
Donovan Peoples-Jones5.8Devin Duvernay5.9
David Njoku7.4Mark Andrews9.3
Browns DST 6.3Ravens DST 7.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Oct 23 at 4:05 pm ET •
DEN -1, O/U 38
JetsRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Zach Wilson3.9Russell Wilson5.8
Breece Hall8.7Melvin Gordon5.9
Michael Carter5.2Latavius Murray5.5
Garrett Wilson4.6Courtland Sutton8.1
Corey Davis4.0Jerry Jeudy6.5
Elijah Moore3.2Greg Dulcich5.1
Jets DST 7.6Broncos DST 8.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Oct 23 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV -7, O/U 45.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Davis Mills4.9Derek Carr7.5
Dameon Pierce8.6Josh Jacobs9.1
Rex Burkhead4.3Davante Adams9.8
Brandin Cooks7.7Hunter Renfrow3.7
Nico Collins4.9Mack Hollins3.3
Texans DST 3.0Darren Waller7.2


Raiders DST 5.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Oct 23 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAC -6, O/U 50
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith6.8Justin Herbert8.2
Kenneth Walker III8.3Austin Ekeler9.6
DK Metcalf8.4Mike Williams8.7
Tyler Lockett8.3Keenan Allen7.2
Noah Fant5.4Gerald Everett6.0
Will Dissly3.8Chargers DST 5.9
Seahawks DST6.1

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Oct 23 at 4:25 pm ET •
SF +2.5, O/U 48.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes9.5Jimmy Garoppolo7.6
Clyde Edwards-Helaire6.5Jeff Wilson7.3
Jerick McKinnon4.0Deebo Samuel8.8
JuJu Smith-Schuster7.1Brandon Aiyuk7.6
Marquez Valdes-Scantling5.5George Kittle8.1
Mecole Hardman4.749ers DST5.3
Travis Kelce9.6

Chiefs DST 5.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Oct 23 at 8:20 pm ET •
MIA -7, O/U 45
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Mitch Trubisky4.3Tua Tagovailoa7.4
Najee Harris7.5Raheem Mostert6.6
Diontae Johnson7.3Tyreek Hill9.9
Chase Claypool5.3Jaylen Waddle7.9
George Pickens5.0Mike Gesicki6.2
Steelers DST5.1Dolphins DST 6.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
New England Patriots
Mon, Oct 24 at 8:15 pm ET •
NE -8, O/U 39.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields5.2Bailey Zappe5.1
David Montgomery7.8Rhamondre Stevenson9.0
Khalil Herbert5.4Jakobi Meyers7.4
Darnell Mooney6.3Tyquan Thornton5.7
DandTE Pettis3.0DeVante Parker4.3
Bears DST 3.9Hunter Henry5.9


Patriots DST 9.2