The running back committee has become a reality in the NFL and Fantasy managers are slowly navigating what it means. One thing it definitely means is that we shouldn't ding No. 2 running backs who have to share a lot. Most running backs share a lot now. Still, there are a couple of committees you can't approach with any confidence at all right now -- the Ravens and Broncos.

As Kenyan Drake showed last week, the Ravens running back position has a lot of upside because of the efficiency you usually see alongside Lamar Jackson and the touchdown upside that comes from playing in a great offense. We could get some clarity on this situation if J.K. Dobbins can't go, but even then, Justice Hill was a full participant at practice on Wednesday. While Drake did just rush for 119 yards on 10 carries, it was Hill who looked like the lead back before his hamstring injury. If Dobbins plays, none of these backs will rank in my top 40 but all will have top-20 upside because of their matchup with the Browns. If Dobbins is out, you can start both Drake and Hill as high-end boom/bust flexes. All three should be rostered. It gets even more complicated soon when Gus Edwards returns.

The Denver situation isn't quite as appealing because the Broncos haven't been a very good offense and they're facing a Jets defense that is on fire right now. Nathaniel Hackett has said Melvin Gordon will start Week 7, but he started Week 6 and then only saw three touches before Latavius Murray took over. One of these backs could see 15 touches, which gives them low-end starter upside, but they both have a three-touch floor. I lean ever so slightly to Gordon just because he's more likely to catch a pass.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 7 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:

James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. For now, we're expecting Eno Benjamin to lead the backfield on Thursday Night Football against the Saints.

RB Preview Numbers to know

82 -- Nick Chubb has been held under 82 rushing yards in five consecutive games versus the Ravens and has only topped 100 rushing yards once in eight career games.

Nick Chubb has been held under 82 rushing yards in five consecutive games versus the Ravens and has only topped 100 rushing yards once in eight career games. 57 -- Tyler Allgeier led the Falcons' backfield with a 57% snap share in Week 6.



-- Tyler Allgeier led the Falcons' backfield with a 57% snap share in Week 6. 30 -- Breece Hall leads all running backs with a 30% target per route run rate.



-- Breece Hall leads all running backs with a 30% target per route run rate. 57.1 -- Tackle avoidance rate for Kenneth Walker III in Week 6, the top among running backs.



-- Tackle avoidance rate for Kenneth Walker III in Week 6, the top among running backs. 73 - Devin Singletary has a snap rate of at least 73% in all three of the Bills' wins of seven points or less. In the three wins by at least 21 points, Singletary's snap share hasn't topped 60%.



- Devin Singletary has a snap rate of at least 73% in all three of the Bills' wins of seven points or less. In the three wins by at least 21 points, Singletary's snap share hasn't topped 60%. 4 - Just four touches for Kareem Hunt in Week 6. But his snap rate of 43% was right in line with the rest of his 2022.

- Just four touches for Kareem Hunt in Week 6. But his snap rate of 43% was right in line with the rest of his 2022. 3 - Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon have combined for just three touchdowns through six games.



- Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon have combined for just three touchdowns through six games. 18 -- Eno Benjamin saw 18 touches in Week 6. Even though he was disappointing, we'll start him again if Conner is out.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Kenyan Drake RB BAL Baltimore • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 8 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 184 REC 3 REYDS 24 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DAL -7 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 13.6 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 386 REC 6 REYDS 32 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 Josh Jacobs RB LV Las Vegas • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU LV -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 17.2 RB RNK 7th YTD Stats RUYDS 490 REC 17 REYDS 129 TD 3 FPTS/G 19.4 Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 400 REC 8 REYDS 70 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.5 David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -8 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 246 REC 10 REYDS 113 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.4

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 7 Adds (RB Preview) Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DEN -1 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 2 REYDS 6 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 This is more complicated than it seemed after Gordon was named the starter, but there's a non-zero chance Murray is getting 15 touches per week. At his age, I'd bet against it, so I don't really want to spend more than 10% of my FAB on him, but Murray is a decent flex this week. J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #23

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats RUYDS 85 REC 24 REYDS 159 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 McKissic has been the team's best back when the Commanders have been trailing and we expect them to be trailing early against an angry Packers team. With Taylor Heinicke taking over at QB, there should also be more short-area targets. This is a PPR ad only. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats RUYDS 125 REC 4 REYDS 19 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.6 Hill had 10 touches for 57 yards against the Bills before his hamstring injury. If Dobbins is out, there's a chance Hill outplays Drake like he did earlier in the season.

Stashes (RB Preview) Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -7 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 48th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats RUYDS 52 REC 2 REYDS 3 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.5 Even Mike Tomlin has acknowledged that the Steelers need to play Jaylen Warren more. It appears Warren has taken over the third-down role, and he could see even more work moving forward. He's certainly the most explosive Steelers' back this season.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Jacobs RB LV Las Vegas • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU LV -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 17.2 RB RNK 6th YTD Stats RUYDS 490 REC 17 REYDS 129 TD 3 FPTS/G 19.4 Jacobs has 15 catches in his past three games combined and has rushed for at least 144 yards in each of his past two games. He's facing a Texans defense that has allowed the most points to Fantasy running backs. Sometimes this game is just this easy. Jacobs is a better play on DraftKings because on FanDuel he's more appropriately priced.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS GB -5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 14.4 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 409 REC 17 REYDS 123 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.4 It may be stubbornness, but I still believe Jones has 200-yard, multi-score upside. So, with his price and roster rate as low as its been all season long, now is the perfect time to play him in tournaments. Just don't risk him in cash games.