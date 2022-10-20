tua-tagovailoa-5-1400.jpg
USATSI

Dak Prescott is expected to make a Week 7 return from a brutal hand injury after five weeks of healing. His landing spot couldn't be much softer, with a matchup against a Detroit Lions defense that has allowed the third-most points and second-most yards per game in the NFL. Prescott has been a top seven Fantasy quarterback per-game each of the past three seasons, so with this matchup and the superstars we have on bye, he's an easy choice as a top-10 QB this week.

The guy one spot behind Prescott in the rankings might be a bit surprising, but I'm every bit as comfortable with Tua Tagovailoa in his first game back. While it is true he's only had one good Fantasy game this season, those other games came against the Patriots and Bills. And he was really good against the Patriots but just didn't get the second touchdown. And against the Bills he turned 18 pass attempts into 186 yards and a touchdown. In other words, he was awesome on the few pass attempts he had, but his team just rarely had the ball. 

The Dolphins have one of the best pass-catching duos in the league and he's facing a Steelers defense that has surrendered the seventh-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks despite facing Mac Jones, Jacoby Brissett, and Zach Wilson over a three-week stretch. Like Prescott, Tagovailoa is a must-start QB this week.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

Week 7 QB Preview
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
QB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 24.3 -- Kyler Murray averages 4.8 more Fantasy points per game when DeAndre Hopkins plays versus when he doesn't play. 
  • 1 -- Matthew Stafford has just one game with multiple touchdown passes. There's no reason to hold him through his bye week.
  • 4 --  The 49ers have allowed just four passing touchdowns in 2022. 
  • 37 -- Matt Ryan has thrown at least 37 passes in every game but one this year.
  • 1,540 -- The Dolphins rank second in the NFL with 1,540 passing yards, and that includes multiple games featuring Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson.
  • 24.3 -- Dak Prescott averaged 24.3 FPPG last year and he faces a Lions defense that is arguably the worst in the league.
QB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DAL -7 O/U 48
OPP VS QB
24th
PROJ PTS
24.7
QB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
134
RUYDS
11
TD
0
INT
1
FPTS/G
4.4
headshot-image
Matt Ryan QB
IND Indianapolis • #2
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
25th
PROJ PTS
17.4
QB RNK
8th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1765
RUYDS
9
TD
8
INT
7
FPTS/G
16.7
headshot-image
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU LV -7 O/U 45.5
OPP VS QB
2nd
PROJ PTS
20.8
QB RNK
10th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1279
RUYDS
69
TD
8
INT
4
FPTS/G
19.6
headshot-image
Jimmy Garoppolo QB
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -3 O/U 48
OPP VS QB
32nd
PROJ PTS
17.6
QB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1153
RUYDS
18
TD
8
INT
3
FPTS/G
17.6
QB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Adds/Streamers (QB Preview)
headshot-image
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC JAC -3 O/U 42
OPP VS QB
13th
QB RNK
20th
ROSTERED
53%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1021
RUYDS
236
TD
7
INT
2
FPTS/G
16.7
Jones produced two touchdowns for the third time this season on Sunday and should see increased involvement from Wan'Dale Robinson, who looks like his most talented receiver. Throw in the possibility of 50 rushing yards, and Jones isn't a terrible desperation stream. But I wouldn't start him over Russell Wilson.
headshot-image
Taylor Heinicke QB
WAS Washington • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB GB -5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS QB
5th
QB RNK
19th
ROSTERED
22%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
0
RUYDS
0
TD
0
INT
0
FPTS/G
0
We are really reaching now, but Heinicke has more rushing upside than Wentz and the same weapons/game script that made Wentz a borderline top-12 quarterback earlier this year.
One To Stash (QB Preview)
headshot-image
Kenny Pickett QB
PIT Pittsburgh • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA MIA -7 O/U 45
OPP VS QB
31st
QB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
28%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
514
RUYDS
41
TD
3
INT
4
FPTS/G
11.5
I still have some hope this Steelers offense could show more explosiveness with Pickett under center. They play the Panthers, Raiders, and Ravens in the Fantasy playoffs, all matchups that provide big upside.
QB Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Lamar Jackson QB
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE BAL -6.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS QB
16th
PROJ PTS
27
QB RNK
1st
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1277
RUYDS
451
TD
15
INT
6
FPTS/G
28.7
Week 6 ended in embarrassing fashion for Jackson, with him turning the ball over twice in the waning minutes, essentially handing the game to the Giants. Superstars generally bounce back from those moments in a big way, and the Browns haven't had much success stopping anyone this year. Jackson should also get Rashod Bateman back, which won't hurt anything.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
I'm going right back to Smith after a letdown in Week 6. His Seahawks face the Chargers in a game that has the highest over/under on the slate at 52.5. The Chargers struggled with the deep ball on Monday night, and that's where this Seahawks passing game has thrived.
QB Preview
Heath's projections