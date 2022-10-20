Dak Prescott is expected to make a Week 7 return from a brutal hand injury after five weeks of healing. His landing spot couldn't be much softer, with a matchup against a Detroit Lions defense that has allowed the third-most points and second-most yards per game in the NFL. Prescott has been a top seven Fantasy quarterback per-game each of the past three seasons, so with this matchup and the superstars we have on bye, he's an easy choice as a top-10 QB this week.

Week 7 Previews: RB WR TE

The guy one spot behind Prescott in the rankings might be a bit surprising, but I'm every bit as comfortable with Tua Tagovailoa in his first game back. While it is true he's only had one good Fantasy game this season, those other games came against the Patriots and Bills. And he was really good against the Patriots but just didn't get the second touchdown. And against the Bills he turned 18 pass attempts into 186 yards and a touchdown. In other words, he was awesome on the few pass attempts he had, but his team just rarely had the ball.

The Dolphins have one of the best pass-catching duos in the league and he's facing a Steelers defense that has surrendered the seventh-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks despite facing Mac Jones, Jacoby Brissett, and Zach Wilson over a three-week stretch. Like Prescott, Tagovailoa is a must-start QB this week.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

QB Preview Numbers to know

24.3 -- Kyler Murray averages 4.8 more Fantasy points per game when DeAndre Hopkins plays versus when he doesn't play.

-- Kyler Murray averages 4.8 more Fantasy points per game when DeAndre Hopkins plays versus when he doesn't play. 1 -- Matthew Stafford has just one game with multiple touchdown passes. There's no reason to hold him through his bye week.



-- Matthew Stafford has just one game with multiple touchdown passes. There's no reason to hold him through his bye week. 4 -- The 49ers have allowed just four passing touchdowns in 2022.



-- The 49ers have allowed just four passing touchdowns in 2022. 37 -- Matt Ryan has thrown at least 37 passes in every game but one this year.

-- Matt Ryan has thrown at least 37 passes in every game but one this year. 1,540 -- The Dolphins rank second in the NFL with 1,540 passing yards, and that includes multiple games featuring Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson.

-- The Dolphins rank second in the NFL with 1,540 passing yards, and that includes multiple games featuring Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson. 24.3 -- Dak Prescott averaged 24.3 FPPG last year and he faces a Lions defense that is arguably the worst in the league.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DAL -7 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 24.7 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 134 RUYDS 11 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 4.4 Matt Ryan QB IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1765 RUYDS 9 TD 8 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.7 Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU LV -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1279 RUYDS 69 TD 8 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.6 Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 17.6 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1153 RUYDS 18 TD 8 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.6

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 13th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats PAYDS 1021 RUYDS 236 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 16.7 Jones produced two touchdowns for the third time this season on Sunday and should see increased involvement from Wan'Dale Robinson, who looks like his most talented receiver. Throw in the possibility of 50 rushing yards, and Jones isn't a terrible desperation stream. But I wouldn't start him over Russell Wilson. Taylor Heinicke QB WAS Washington • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 We are really reaching now, but Heinicke has more rushing upside than Wentz and the same weapons/game script that made Wentz a borderline top-12 quarterback earlier this year.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Kenny Pickett QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -7 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats PAYDS 514 RUYDS 41 TD 3 INT 4 FPTS/G 11.5 I still have some hope this Steelers offense could show more explosiveness with Pickett under center. They play the Panthers, Raiders, and Ravens in the Fantasy playoffs, all matchups that provide big upside.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 27 QB RNK 1st YTD Stats PAYDS 1277 RUYDS 451 TD 15 INT 6 FPTS/G 28.7 Week 6 ended in embarrassing fashion for Jackson, with him turning the ball over twice in the waning minutes, essentially handing the game to the Giants. Superstars generally bounce back from those moments in a big way, and the Browns haven't had much success stopping anyone this year. Jackson should also get Rashod Bateman back, which won't hurt anything.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. I'm going right back to Smith after a letdown in Week 6. His Seahawks face the Chargers in a game that has the highest over/under on the slate at 52.5. The Chargers struggled with the deep ball on Monday night, and that's where this Seahawks passing game has thrived.