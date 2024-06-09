Rockies visit Brewers, take aim at rare third consecutive win

Michael Toglia will aim to continue his power surge on Saturday night when the visiting Colorado Rockies chase a series victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Toglia hit a solo homer in Colorado's 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. He followed that with a towering three-run shot in the sixth inning of a 3-2 triumph over Milwaukee in the opener of a three-game set on Friday.

The Rockies, who have the second-worst record in the National League, have won three consecutive games only three times this season.

Toglia has 23 homers for the season, one more than Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar for the club lead.

Meanwhile, Doyle, a Gold Glove center fielder, stepped in front of right fielder Jordan Beck to make a catch and threw a dart to third baseman Ryan McMahon to cut down pinch-runner Brewer Hicklen to end the game Friday night.

"In those spots, you always anticipate the ball being hit to you, so I was ready for it," Doyle told Rockies.TV. "It was a close one between either Beck and I to catch it and try to throw him out. I kind of just took authority and wanted to do it myself. I called (Beck) off and made a good throw to Mac."

Count Colorado manager Bud Black among those impressed by the throw.

"That was an amazing, incredible play to throw that guy out, to throw that ball on a line with velocity; a perfect throw to Mac," Black said. "What a play."

From the offensive end, Colorado (53-89) emerged victorious despite mustering just three hits and striking out 14 times.

That, however, was enough for the Rockies to send the National League Central-leading Brewers (81-60) to their third straight loss.

"It (stinks) that we've lost the last three games," pitcher Frankie Montas said, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "But nobody in here is going to put their head down. Everybody in here is just going to try to do their part, come back tomorrow and come back to what we are.

"Try to win a ballgame."

The Rockies will turn to left-hander Ty Blach (3-7, 6.65 ERA) to make another spot start on Saturday against Milwaukee right-hander Tobias Myers (6-5, 3.00).

Blach was taken to task in his first outing after being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to take the place of Cal Quantrill, who was scratched from his scheduled start due to right triceps inflammation. Blach allowed five runs on five hits in four innings of a 6-1 setback to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Blach blew a save opportunity in his last meeting with Milwaukee. He permitted one run on three hits in two innings of a 4-3 setback on July 2. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in four career appearances (one start) vs. the Brewers.

Myers saw his winless drought extend to eight games on Sunday after receiving his fifth straight no-decision. He yielded three runs (two earned) on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings in an extra-inning, 4-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Myers didn't fare well in his lone career encounter against the Rockies. He permitted four runs on eight hits in six innings of a 4-3 loss on July 4 and was charged with the defeat.

--Field Level Media