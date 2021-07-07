Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler is having the best season of his seven-year career, and it earned the right-hander his first-ever All-Star Game spot. Wheeler could make a case to start for the National League in next Tuesday's Midsummer Classic with a dominant final outing before the break Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs. It's an 8:05 p.m. ET first pitch from Wrigley Field in the series finale. Chicago, on an 11-game losing streak, goes with journeyman Alec Mills.

Wheeler (6-4) has not allowed a run in his past two starts spanning 14.2 innings to lower his season ERA to 2.05, which is third-best among National League pitchers. Wheeler has allowed more than three earned runs just twice all year. In 17 career starts against the Cubs, he is 2-1 with a 4.18 ERA in five starts. The latest MLB odds for Wednesday from William Hill Sportsbook list Philadelphia at -135 (risk $135 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Phillies vs. Cubs odds, with Chicago at +125.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a sizzling start in 2021, going 113-87 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 14 weeks, returning almost $900.

Top MLB picks for Wednesday, July 7

One of the model's top MLB picks for Wednesday: The Phillies (-135) defeat the Cubs. Wheeler is an NL Cy Young candidate, although he won't win it because his former teammate on the Mets, Jacob deGrom, is the heavy favorite. DeGrom would be the natural choice to start the All-Star Game, too, but because he will be pitching Sunday for the Mets, that's not an option. If Wheeler were to get the start for the National League, he would be the first Phillies pitcher to start an All-Star Game since the late Roy Halladay in 2011 and he would be the first Phillies player to start at any position since second baseman Chase Utley in 2014. Wheeler has a Wins Above Replacement number of 4.2 this year, second-best among NL starting pitchers behind deGrom.

The Cubs have largely feasted on right-handed pitching at home, winning 14 of their past 20 but they can't beat anyone right now. Mills (3-2, 4.85) is only in the Chicago rotation because of injuries, but the right-hander has a solid 3.52 ERA this year in five starts compared to 6.41 in 12 relief appearances. Mills has faced the Phillies once in his career, allowing three runs and four hits over six innings of relief in August 2019.

