The top two teams in the AL East -- the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays -- start a crucial three-game series when the teams collide on Friday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Once up by 15½ games in the division, the struggling Yankees (83-55) now lead the Rays (77-58) by just 4½ games. This is the last series scheduled between the teams this season. Both teams are listed at -110 (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for runs scored is 7. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Friday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Braves (-120) and Mariners start a series in Seattle, and the Dodgers (-165) and Padres renew their rivalry in San Diego. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to see the predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is a 311-271 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win the World Series. Anybody who has followed the model has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Friday. They all involve games at 7:05 p.m. ET or later, so there's still time to get these MLB picks in. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of more than 8-1. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

The model, which ran 10,000 simulations on each of Friday's games, likes the Red Sox (+100) to beat the Orioles. Baltimore (72-65) is coming off a tough series against Toronto in which the Orioles dropped three of four games and lost ground in the wild card race. They are coming off a 4-1 loss on Wednesday in which they managed just three hits against Blue Jays pitching.

Boston's Brayan Bello, who is set to start on Friday, is coming off the best start of his career. On Saturday the highly touted rookie righthander allowed just three hits and struck out five while walking one in six scoreless innings against the Rangers. It was the 23-year-old Bello's first career victory. See who else to back right here.

How to make MLB picks and parlays for Friday

The model also locked in two other best bets for Friday, including a play on an even bigger AL underdog. You can see the model's MLB Friday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of more than 8-1? And what underdog does the model like on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 311-271 run on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of 2021.