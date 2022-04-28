It's getaway day for many MLB teams on Thursday, so the action gets underway early. Seven games have a first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET or earlier, though there are also some intriguing games in the later afternoon and evening. The latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists the Atlanta Braves at -215 (risk $215 to win $100) against the Cubs in a 7:20 p.m. ET start. Ronald Acuna Jr. is set to rejoin the Braves for the first time since tearing his ACL last season.

Other MLB lines of note include the Blue Jays at -160 against the Red Sox at 3:07 p.m. ET and the Cardinals at -175 against the Diamondbacks in the latest game at 7:45 p.m. ET. What are the top choices for best bets during Thursday's MLB schedule? Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to see the predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a sizzling start to the 2022 season. It's on a 25-11 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through three weeks, returning almost $1,100 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Thursday. They all involve games that start after 3 p.m. ET, so there's still time to get these MLB picks in. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over 11-1. You can see the model's MLB picks for Thursday only at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Braves at -215 against the Cubs. It's a fairly hefty price to pay on a team off to slow start (8-11), but Atlanta has Kyle Wright on the hill. After a rocky start to his career, the former top prospect has been dominant early this season. He's 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA and a WHIP of just 0.76.

Atlanta's offense needs to find consistency, but it has the talent with Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson and Austin Riley anchoring a lineup that is about to get Acuna back. SportsLine's model projects that Atlanta wins this one around 70 percent of the time, making the Braves a value pick for this four-pick parlay.

How to make MLB picks and parlays for Thursday

The model also locked in three other best bets for Thursday, including a play on an underdog that wins outright well over 50 percent of the time. You can see the model's MLB Thursday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of over 11-1? And what underdog does the model like on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 25-11 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through three weeks, and find out.