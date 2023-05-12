The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees square off in the second game of a four-game series when the two rivals meet on Friday at Yankee Stadium. The Rays (30-9), who have the best record in the majors, won the series opener, 8-2, on Thursday. For Friday, New York is a -178 favorite in the latest Yankees vs. Rays odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Tampa Bay is a +150 underdog. The over/under for runs scored is 8.

The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Friday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Dodgers and Padres begin a key three-game series in Los Angeles, and former American League MVP Jose Abreu makes his return to Chicago when the White Sox host the Astros. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it is on a 17-12 on top-rated MLB picks to start the 2023 season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Friday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Angels (+118) to beat the Guardians. Los Angeles (20-18) sits in second place in the AL West, 3.5 games behind the Rangers. Meanwhile, Cleveland (17-20) has struggled this season, and the Guardians sit 3.5 games behind the division-leading Twins.

On Friday, the Angels face Guardians lefty Logan Allen. Los Angeles is batting .278 as a team this season against southpaws, which ranks fifth in the majors. Gio Urshela has been particularly good against lefties, hitting .375, which is 10th in the majors, with a .781 OPS.

In addition, the Guardians are 1-10 in their last 11 games against a left-handed starter. The Angels will start lefty Tyler Anderson, who's given up just three earned runs in his last two starts.

