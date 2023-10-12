This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

⚾ Good morning to everyone but especially ...

THE HOUSTON ASTROS, ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS AND PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Death, taxes and the Astros in the ALCS. Houston is in the championship series for the seventh consecutive year -- one short of the 90s Braves' record -- after a 3-2 Game 4 win over the Twins.

Houston didn't dominate the regular season like in the past; its 90 wins were its fewest during this remarkable ALCS run (not counting the pandemic-shortened season). But there's just something about this ball club and the postseason.

José Abreu , after a career-low .383 slugging percentage in the regular season, belted his third home run in two days to give the Astros the lead for good in the fourth inning.

, after a career-low .383 slugging percentage in the regular season, belted his third home run in two days to give the Astros the lead for good in the fourth inning. The Twins, meanwhile, registered three hits, tying their fewest in playoff history.

Minnesota has lost 10 straight postseason elimination games, one short of tying the MLB record.

Awaiting the Astros in the ALCS are the Rangers in a Lone Star State battle. Giddy up.

We're used to the Astros in the championship series. We're not used to the Diamondbacks being there, and we're not used to how they got there, either. Arizona used four home runs in the third inning to finish a shocking sweep of the Dodgers with a 4-2 Game 3 win.

It's the first four-home-run inning in MLB playoff history. Geraldo Perdomo . After a groundout, Ketel Marte made it two. After another groundout, Christian Walker made it three. Then, one pitch after missing a home run by mere inches foul, Gabriel Moreno made it four.

. After a groundout, made it two. After another groundout, made it three. Then, one pitch after missing a home run by mere inches foul, made it four. All four came off Lance Lynn , who led MLB with 44 home runs allowed this year. He was pulled after that.

, who led MLB with 44 home runs allowed this year. He was pulled after that. Arizona's 13 homers are the second-most through a team's first five postseason games.



It's Arizona's first championship series since 2007. And you bet they threw one heck of a pool party

As for another team making home run history, the Phillies bashed a playoff game record-tying six in a 10-2 blowout of the Braves. Two days after his base-running error ended Game 2 and Orlando Arcia quipped, "Atta boy Harper," Bryce Harper let his bat and his ice-cold stare downs of the Atlanta shortstop do the talking with a pair of home runs.

Harper's 10 career NLDS home runs are most ever.

Nick Castellanos also homered twice, and Brandon Marsh and Trea Turner both went yard once.

The Phillies lead the series 2-1, with Game 4 coming tonight. Here's our preview.

😄 Honorable mentions

Kansas men's basketball received its penalty Wednesday it ... wasn't much. Bill Self avoided a show-cause, and the program only received three years of probation. The Jayhawks did, however, have to vacate 15 wins from 2017-18, which means Kentucky is back atop the all-time wins leaderboard

men's basketball avoided a show-cause, and the program only received three years of probation. The Jayhawks did, however, have to vacate 15 wins from 2017-18, which means is This was the IARP's final case , and Dennis Dodd says it won't be missed

, and Dennis Dodd says it To cap the day, the Jayhawks got a commitment Rakease Passmore.

😦 And not such a good morning for ...

THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS

For all the stars, all the wins and all the greatness, the sight of the Dodgers crumbling before our eyes was a sad one. A 36-year-old journeyman starter with a 5.73 ERA this season getting crushed during an unprecedented inning. A star-studded lineup silenced again. Another fantastic season ringing hollow.

Maybe it was never meant to be. Walker Buehler never returned from Tommy John surgery, Tony Gonsolin underwent his own, Dustin May also had season-ending surgery, and Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave following his domestic violence arrest. The last shred of the Dodgers' top starters -- Clayton Kershaw -- got shelled in Game 1. The leftovers were too young, too old or just not good enough. Dodgers starters combined to throw 4 2/3 innings, fewest through three games of a series in MLB history.

Then again, "good enough" would have had to be nearly perfect. The Dodgers scored just two runs in all three games. Mookie Betts went 0 for 11. Freddie Freeman went 1 for 10. It was an abysmal performance from two of the game's best, writes Matt Snyder.

The Dodgers' 2020 title -- their only championship in the last three decades -- still shines. But it shines a little less with every playoff disappointment. Same with the Dodgers' stars, who were nowhere to be found.

😞 Not so honorable mentions

🏀 WNBA Finals: Aces crush Liberty, sit one win away from title



Maybe the Aces simply had enough. Enough frustration from the Liberty's star winning MVP over their own. Enough of the idea that New York, which beat Las Vegas three times (including in the Commissioner's Cup championship) this season, could end the defending champions' reign.

Or maybe they were just the WNBA's best all along.

Whatever the case, the Aces are one win away from becoming the first repeat champ since the 2001-02 Sparks after a 104-76 Game 2 dismantling of the Liberty.

The Aces have won eight straight playoff games, one short of tying the WNBA record.

A'ja Wilson, who narrowly missed out on MVP to Breanna Stewart, had 26 points and 15 rebounds. Jackie Young contributed 24 points, Kelsey Plum had 23 and Chelsea Gray posted 14 points and 11 assists.

👀 NFL trade deadline: Early buyer and seller candidates, rumors



The NFL trade deadline has always been a fascinating one. It comes far earlier in the season than the NBA, MLB and NHL deadlines. There's extra upside -- getting acquisitions for half of the season rather than just the latter stages -- but adjusting in the NFL is no easy task.

This year's deadline is on Halloween, one day after Week 8 ends. Which players and teams will prove to be deadline treats, and which will be just tricks? This deadline starts with Kirk Cousins. His name has already been connected to the Jets. With the Vikings 1-4 and Justin Jefferson (hamstring) on IR, it could get late early in Minnesota.

Cousins wisely sidestepped a question about waiving his no-trade clause, and his name is atop Cody Benjamin's seven stars who could be traded. Bryan DeArdo lists the Vikings as one of the teams that should be sellers at the deadline. The Broncos are also on that list. Yes, the same Broncos that thought they'd be Super Bowl contenders 13 months ago are on the precipice of rebuilding ... again. Even with the league's worst defense, they have some interesting parts, and Jordan Dajani says there's a natural fit for one of the teams that should be buying.

Dajani: "Eagles -- The Eagles improved to 5-0 for the fourth time in franchise history this past week, but that doesn't mean all is right in Philly. The Eagles have the eighth-worst pass defense in the NFL this season ... You never know what Howie Roseman is going to pull off at the trade deadline, but expect him to be active. Players to target: Cardinals S Budda Baker, Broncos S Justin Simmons, Jaguars DB Rayshawn Jenkins, Broncos S Kareem Jackson"

🏈 Heisman contenders Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix meet this weekend

In 1865, author and editor Horace Greeley wrote "Go West, young man, go West and grow up with the country." More than 150 years later, Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix followed his advice and grew up ... into stars. Now, they meet as Heisman Trophy contenders leading College Football Playoff contenders when Penix and No. 7 Washington host Nix and No. 8 Oregon this weekend.

Dennis Dodd has the inside story of how Penix -- after four major injuries at Indiana -- became the leader of the Huskies, how Nix -- after thrilling highs and devastating lows at Auburn -- has the Ducks quacking and how this game is the biggest in the rivalry's history.

Dodd: "His body and mind healed, Penix has become the Heisman Trophy favorite through six weeks. ... Penix is on his way to leading the NCAA in yards passing per game for the second consecutive season, something that has never been done at Washington. More than that, he put a program on his back -- perhaps unwittingly -- and led it back to prominence. ... At least for now, the tables have leveled thanks to Penix and Nix. It is a quarterback legacy that falls to them now."

We'll get more into this game Friday. But for now, this story is one you don't want to miss.

📺 What we're watching Thursday

⚾ Braves at Phillies, 6:07 p.m. on TBS

🏈 West Virginia at Houston, 7 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Broncos at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video